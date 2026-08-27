Yamaha YZF-R2 vs Yamaha R15: Differences Explained
- The R2 is expensive by up to Rs 53,000
- R2 makes 8 bhp more than the R15
- Looks nearly identical on the visual front
Yamaha has added a new entry to its sports bike line-up with the YZF-R2, which sits above the R15 in the company's India range. With the R2 starting at Rs 2.30 lakh and the top-spec R2 M costing Rs 2.53 lakh, it commands a considerable premium over the R15 M, for which prices top out at Rs 2 lakh (ex-showroom).
Also Read: Yamaha YZF-R2 Makes Global Debut in India At Rs 2.30 Lakh
But the R2 isn't simply a bigger-engine version of the R15. There are differences in the engine, chassis, dimensions and equipment, with the range-topping R2 M bringing a few more upgrades over the R15 M. Here's what you get for the extra money.
Yamaha YZF-R2 vs R15: Price
|R2
|R15
|Difference
|Price range
|Rs 2.30 lakh - Rs 2.53 lakh
|Rs 1.59 lakh - Rs 2 lakh
|R2 range starts Rs 30,000 above the R15 M and tops out Rs 53,000 higher
All prices ex-showroom
If you're comparing the two top-spec motorcycles, the R2 M costs Rs 53,000 more than the R15 M. That is the figure that matters here, because the R2 M is the version that brings the additional equipment and hardware over the R15 M.
So, what exactly does that extra Rs 53,000 get you?
Yamaha YZF-R2 vs R15: Engine and performance
|R2 M
|R15 M
|Difference
|Engine
|204cc, liquid-cooled, DOHC, 4-valve
|155cc, liquid-cooled, SOHC, 4-valve
|R2 gets a larger, more advanced engine
|Power
|26bhp @ 10,000rpm
|18bhp @ 10,000rpm
|R2 has 8bhp more
|Torque
|19.1Nm @ 8,000rpm
|14.2Nm @ 7,500rpm
|R2 has 4.9Nm more
|Gearbox
|6-speed
|6-speed
|Same
|Kerb weight
|150kg
|141kg
|R2 is 9kg heavier
This is the biggest reason to move up to the R2. Its 204cc four-valve engine makes 26 bhp and 19.1 Nm, compared with 18 bhp and 14.2 Nm from the R15's 155cc motor.
The R2 therefore has an 8 bhp advantage, along with 4.9 Nm more torque. It is heavier by 9 kg, though, with the R2 M tipping the scales at 150 kg compared with 141 kg for the R15 M. Both motorcycles continue to get six-speed gearboxes.
Yamaha YZF-R2 vs R15: Dimensions
|R2 M
|R15 M
|Difference
|Length
|1,980mm
|1,990mm
|R15 is 10mm longer
|Width
|700mm
|725mm
|R15 is 25mm wider
|Height
|1,140mm
|1,135mm
|R2 is 5mm taller
|Seat height
|810mm
|815mm
|R2 is 5mm lower
|Ground clearance
|170mm
|170mm
|Same
|Wheelbase
|1,340mm
|1,325mm
|R2 has 15mm more
|Fuel tank
|12 litres
|11 litres
|R2 gets 1 litre more
Despite being the larger-capacity motorcycle, the R2 isn't substantially bigger than the R15. In fact, the R15 is 10mm longer and 25mm wider. The R2 does have a 15mm longer wheelbase, while its 810mm seat is 5mm lower than the R15's 815mm unit. Ground clearance is identical at 170mm. The R2 also gets a slightly larger 12-litre fuel tank compared with the R15's 11-litre tank.
Yamaha YZF-R2 vs R15: Chassis and hardware
|R2 M
|R15 M
|Difference
|Frame
|Diamond steel
|Deltabox
|Different frame construction
|Front suspension
|Telescopic USD
|Telescopic USD
|Both get USD forks
|Rear suspension
|Monoshock
|Monoshock
|Same basic setup
|Front brake
|282mm disc
|282mm disc
|Same
|Rear brake
|220mm disc
|220mm disc
|Same
|Wheels
|17-inch tubeless
|17-inch tubeless
|Same basic size
The R2 and R15 both get USD forks, monoshock rear suspension and the same 282mm front and 220mm rear disc sizes. Both also ride on 17-inch tubeless tyres. There is, however, a fundamental difference in their frames. The R2 uses a diamond-type steel frame which is 2.8 kg lighter than the R15's Deltabox frame.
The R2 M also gets preload-adjustable suspension at both ends, along with adjustable brake and clutch levers. These are among the hardware upgrades that the R15 doesn't get.
Yamaha YZF-R2 vs R15: Features
This is where the R2 M adds some of the equipment that helps justify its higher price.
It gets a 5-inch TFT instrument display and traction control, along with ride-by-wire throttle that enables three riding modes. The R15 M, meanwhile, has two riding modes.
The R15 M gets an assist and slipper clutch and a quickshifter for upshifts. The R2 M gets an assist and slipper clutch too, but its quickshifter works in both directions, allowing clutchless upshifts as well as downshifts.
The R2 M also gets preload-adjustable front and rear suspension, adjustable brake and clutch levers, a faux-suede seat and a keyless system. These features aren't available on the R15 M.
Yamaha YZF-R2 vs R15: What does the extra Rs 53,000 get you?
At the top end, the R2 M costs Rs 53,000 more than the R15 M. For that premium, you're getting a more powerful engine, a longer wheelbase and a slightly larger fuel tank. The R2 M also adds three riding modes, a bi-directional quickshifter, preload-adjustable suspension at both ends, adjustable levers, a faux-suede seat and smart key. It retains the TFT display and traction control seen on the R15 M.
The R15 M, meanwhile, remains the lighter motorcycle and uses Yamaha's Deltabox frame. It also costs less, with the top-spec version coming in at Rs 2 lakh.
Yamaha YZF-R2 vs R15: Verdict
The R2 is the more substantial upgrade, but the R15 remains the value pick. If you're buying purely for performance, the extra money for the R2 M makes sense. The jump from 18 bhp to 26 bhp is significant, and the additional torque, longer wheelbase, bi-directional quickshifter and adjustable suspension give the R2 a step up in specification.
The R15 M, however, doesn't suddenly become an outdated proposition. It is 9kg lighter, costs Rs 53,000 less than the R2 M and still gets a TFT display, traction control, quickshifter and USD suspension.
So the choice is fairly straightforward: the R15 M is the sensible buy if you want a fully equipped entry-level Yamaha sports bike without stretching the budget, while the R2 M is worth the premium if the extra performance and higher-spec hardware are the reason you're looking at the R2 in the first place.
However, there is little to differentiate the two on the visual front. Keen eyed would notice a sleeker and sharper look on the R2, different graphics and, of course, the nameplate.
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