Yamaha YZF-R2: Everything You Need to Know

Yamaha has launched the new YZF-R2 at a starting price of Rs. 2,30,500 (Ex-showroom). The new R2 is positioned above the R15 in Yamaha’s India line-up and is a completely new motorcycle from the ground up, in an all-new platform, featuring a new single-cylinder engine, a new chassis as well as boasting of new features, including a bi-directional quickshifter and preload adjustable suspension in the top variant. Here’s all you need to know about the new Yamaha R2.

Also Read: Yamaha YZF-R2 Launched in India at Rs. 2.30 Lakh

Yamaha YZF-R2 Engine

The R2 features a newly-developed 204 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, 4-valve, DOHC engine which has an output of 26 bhp at 10,000 rpm and 19.1 Nm of peak torque at 8,000 rpm. A six-speed gearbox is accompanied by an assist and slipper clutch which is offered across all variants.

Also Read: Yamaha YZF-R2 vs YZF-R15 Differences Explained

According to Shinya Harato, Project Leader, Yamaha Motor Co. Japan, the 4-valve, DOHC set-up along with finger-follower rocker arm and valves coated with diamond-like carbon (DLC) reduces friction and allows free-revving performance.

The engine also uses an electronic throttle body, and Harato says, unlike the R15, does not need variable valve actuation (VVA) to offer responsive, free-revving performance.

Yamaha YZF-R2 Chassis & Suspension

The YZF-R2 features a lightweight high-tensile steel diamond frame weighing just 14 kg, which is 2.8 kg lighter than the YZF-R15 Deltabox perimeter frame. The steel tubular frame is not just lighter, but also maintains rigidity required for superior handling and dynamics and uses the engine as a stressed member.

It employs a four-point, pivot-mounted engine structure with an additional mounting point. Yamaha says the chassis helps reduce flex between the frame and the engine while improving overall stability, feedback and cornering performance.

Along with the new chassis, the R2 employs premium suspension set-up comprising 37 mm upside down front forks and a rear monoshock. The range-topping Yamaha YZF-R2M features upgraded preload-adjustable KYB inverted front forks and a preload-adjustable rear monoshock.

Braking hardware includes dual-channel ABS, with a radially-mounted four-piston Nissin caliper gripping a 282 mm single floating disc on the front wheel. At the rear is a single 220 mm disc. The R2 runs on 17-inch wheels shod with tubeless tyres with a H-rated rear tyre (210 kmph speed certified), while the front tyre is S rated, certified for a maximum speed of 180 kmph.

Yamaha YZF-R2 Dimensions & Weight

The Yamaha R2 has a kerb weight of 149 kg, thanks to the lighter chassis. The R2M weighs 1 kg more at 150 kg, and fuel tank capacity is 12 litres. The bike has a wheelbase of 1,340 mm while the seat height of 810 mm should make it approachable and accessible to riders of different height and build.

The R2 is the lightest sport bike in its segment and is at least 10 kg lighter than the KTM RC 200 (160 kg) and nearly 14 kg lighter than the Hero Karizma XMR (163.5 kg).

Yamaha YZF-R2 Features & Tech

All variants of the YZF-R2 are equipped with a 5-inch full-colour TFT display which offers access to essential ride statistics and navigation information. All variants get standard traction control system and dual-channel ABS.

The Yamaha Ride Control (YRC) offers three pre-set ride modes – Street, Sport and Rain.

Street mode is for everyday riding which offers balanced throttle response and traction control settings for regular road conditions. Sport mode offers a more performance-focussed set-up for sharper engine response and a more engaging ride experience. Rain mode adapts response and electronic rider aids for low traction riding conditions.

The top-spec R2 M also gets keyless operation with a smart key fob, while the base and mid variants will have to make do with a conventional ignition key.

Yamaha YZF-R2 Design

The YZF-R2 shares a similar silhouette and design language as the R15, although look closely and the differences are apparent. The R2 gets a compact bi-directional LED headlight, flanked by dual LED position lights, creating a face that is distinctive with Yamaha’s iconic R-series design language.

Also Read: Yamaha YZF-R2 - In Pictures

The top-spec R2M shares the same design language but gets some distinctive styling elements and a signature Metallic Gray colour scheme. The R2M also gets a 3D tank emblem, a faux-suede finish on the seat, a silver-finished swingarm, brushed aluminium finish on the exhaust end cap, and engraved fork caps which add even more premium elements to the overall design. The R2M also features 5-position, span adjustable brake and clutch levers.

Yamaha YZF-R2 Variants, Colours & Prices

The Yamaha YZF-R2 is offered across three variants with a total of five colour options, with prices ranging from Rs. 2,30,500 (Ex-showroom) for the base variant, to Rs. 2,53,000 (Ex-showroom) for the range-topping YZF-R2M.

Variant Colour Options Features Price (Ex-showroom) YZF-R2 (Base) Metallic Black, Dark Bluish Gray No quickshifter Rs. 2,30,500 YZF-R2 QS (Mid) Racing Blue,

Matte White Pearl Standard bi-directional Quickshifter Rs. 2,39,500 YZF-R2 M (Top) Metallic Gray Quickshifter, adjustable brake & clutch levers

Preload adjustable front & rear suspension Rs. 2,53,000

Watch the Yamaha YZF-R2 first look video: