Simple Wave: In Pictures
- Launched at Rs 1.10 lakh
- Top variant gets a 5 kWh battery pack with a claimed IDC range of 243 km
- Gets a first-in-segment 70-litre storage space
Simple Energy, an electric two-wheeler manufacturer, has announced the launch of its most affordable electric scooter, the ‘Simple Wave’, at Rs 1.10 lakh. The launch comes shortly after the introduction of the Ather Konarc, which sits in the same segment as the Simple Wave. Meanwhile, the scooter offers segment-first features, including a claimed 70-litre storage space.
The Simple Wave gets an all-LED lighting setup, along with ambient, hazard and welcome lights. The indicators are positioned above the headlight on the cowl. The headlights feature reflector-based units with a low-mounted setup, while the DRLs are positioned on the lower side of the headlight housing. The lighting elements feature a smooth, curved design without any sharp lines or edges.
Also Read: Simple Wave Electric Scooter Launched At Rs 1.10 Lakh; Up To 243 Km Range
The scooter has a seat height of 775 mm and 175 mm of ground clearance, and has been designed with typical Indian urban conditions in mind. It comes with three riding modes: Ride, Eco and EcoX, while the higher variant gets an additional Sport mode.
Its USP is its storage capacity, with a total of 70 litres of storage space spread across three compartments. This includes a 63-litre under-seat storage compartment, a 3-litre glovebox and a unique 4-litre auxiliary storage space integrated into the side panels. The new side storage compartment is called ‘Pill’, according to the company.
For braking, the Simple Wave gets a disc brake at the front and a drum brake at the rear as standard. It is equipped with telescopic front forks and twin shock absorbers at the rear. The scooter rides on 12-inch wheels at both ends. Higher variants also add features such as traction control, regenerative braking, hill-hold assist, reverse and crawl modes and vehicle tracking.
Interestingly, the company has equipped the Wave with a chain-drive transmission across the range, instead of the belt- or direct-drive systems more commonly seen on electric scooters. Furthermore, the brand has patented a transmission system called ‘Hushdrive™’, which, according to the company, is designed to keep the ride as quiet as possible.
Also Read: Simple Wave Electric Scooter LAUNCH Highlights: Price, Specifications, Images
The Simple Wave is offered in multiple variants, with battery capacities ranging from 2.2 kWh to 5 kWh. The top-spec Wave+ gets the largest 5 kWh battery pack and offers a claimed IDC range of 243 km, while the 3.7 kWh variants offer 171 km.
The Wave S variants are available with 2.7 kWh and 2.2 kWh battery packs, offering claimed ranges of 132 km and 110 km, respectively. Most variants get a 6.4 kW motor, while the entry-level Wave S gets a 4.5 kW motor.
The standard Wave variants are available in six colour options, while the Wave S variants get four or two colour options, depending on the variant. For charging options it includes a portable 750W charger, while the Wave+ supports fast charging, with a claimed 0-80 per cent charging time of 2 hours 15 minutes.
The Wave gets either a 7-inch TFT display or a 5-inch EBN unit. The TFT is equipped with Bluetooth connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation, GPS tracking, call and music controls, USB charging and OTA updates.
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