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Ather Konarc vs TVS Orbiter: Specifications Compared

Abhishek Nigam
Abhishek Nigam
1 min read
Sep 01, 2026, 02:07 PM
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Ather Konarc vs TVS Orbiter: Specifications Compared
Highlights
  • The Konarc S 161 has a 3.5 kWh battery and 161 km IDC range, compared with the Orbiter V2’s 3.1 kWh battery and 158 km range.
  • The Konarc is more powerful, with 4.7 kW peak power, while the Orbiter produces 2.9 kW
  • The Orbiter counters with 34-litre boot space, cruise control and a lighter 112 kg kerb weight

The electric scooter market has expanded rapidly, with manufacturers offering products aimed at different kinds of buyers. The Ather Konarc is the latest entrant looking to make its mark with a combination of range, performance and technology, while the TVS Orbiter takes a more practical approach with its spacious design, lightweight construction and convenience-focused features.

Here's a detailed look at how the two electric scooters compare across dimensions, features, range and performance.

Ather Konarc vs TVS Orbiter: Dimensions & Hardware

SpecificationAther Konarc S 161TVS Orbiter V2
Kerb Weight129 kg112 kg
Front Wheel14-inch alloy14-inch alloy
Rear Wheel12-inch alloy12-inch
Front Tyre90/90-1490/80-14
Rear Tyre100/90-1290/90-12
Front BrakeDiscDrum
Rear BrakeDrumDrum
Front SuspensionLong-travelTelescopic
Boot Space31 litres34 litres

The Orbiter has a 17 kg weight advantage over the Konarc and also offers a slightly larger 34-litre boot. Its brochure specifically highlights space for two full-face helmets. The Konarc, meanwhile, gets a larger 100/90-12 rear tyre and a front disc brake.

Also Read: Ather Konarc vs Bajaj Chetak

Ather Konarc vs TVS Orbiter: Features

FeatureAther Konarc S 161TVS Orbiter V2
Display7-inch DeepView TFTColour LCD
OTA UpdatesYesYes
Bluetooth ConnectivityYesYes
Turn-by-Turn NavigationYesYes
Incoming Call AlertsYesYes
Mobile AppAther AppTVS Connect
Live Scooter LocationYesYes
GeofencingYesYes
Anti-Theft AlertsYesYes
Crash/Fall AlertsYes
Motor Cut-off on FallYes
Hill HoldAutoHoldAutomated Hill Hold
Cruise ControlYes
Reverse/Parking AssistPark AssistForward/Reverse
Regenerative BrakingYes
USB ChargingYesYes
IP67Battery & motorBattery

The two scooters take different approaches to technology. The Konarc gets Ather's AtherStack Pro, a larger 7-inch display and connected features, while the Orbiter offers features such as cruise control, crash and fall alerts, motor cut-off on fall and regenerative braking.

Ather Konarc vs TVS Orbiter: Range & Performance

SpecificationAther Konarc S 161TVS Orbiter V2
Battery Capacity3.5 kWh3.1 kWh
IDC Range161 km158 km
TrueRange130 km
Top Speed70 km/h69 km/h
0-40 km/h4.7 seconds6.3 seconds
Motor TypePMSMBLDC
Peak Power4.7 kW2.9 kW
Max Torque16 Nm
Gradeability16 degrees7° at 20 km/h with 150 kg payload
Included Charger450 W650 W
0-80% Charging5 hr 40 min4 hr 10 min
Faster Charger450 W additional capacity950 W add-on
0-80% with Faster Charger3 hr 10 min2 hr 38 min

On outright performance, the Konarc has the clear advantage. Its 4.7 kW motor produces 16 Nm and takes 4.7 seconds to reach 40 km/h, compared with 6.3 seconds for the Orbiter. Top speed, however, is almost identical, at 70 km/h for the Konarc and 69 km/h for the Orbiter.

Also Read: Ather Konarc vs TVS iQube

The Konarc also has a small advantage in claimed range, with 161 km versus 158 km, although the Orbiter has the advantage in charging time when using its included charger. TVS quotes 4 hours 10 minutes for a 0-80 per cent charge with the standard 650W charger, while Ather quotes 5 hours 40 minutes for the Konarc's 450W charger.

Ather Konarc vs TVS Orbiter

The Ather Konarc S 161 is the more performance-oriented scooter of the two, with a larger battery, marginally higher claimed range, significantly more peak power and quicker acceleration. It also gets a more sophisticated TFT-based interface.

The TVS Orbiter V2, meanwhile, puts greater emphasis on practicality. It is considerably lighter, has a larger boot, quicker standard charging and adds useful features such as cruise control, hill hold and crash/fall alerts.

# tvs iqube# Ather Konarc# electric two-wheelers# Scooters# Bikes# Electric Two-wheelers# Two Wheelers# Electric Mobility
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