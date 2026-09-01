Ather Konarc vs TVS Orbiter: Specifications Compared

The electric scooter market has expanded rapidly, with manufacturers offering products aimed at different kinds of buyers. The Ather Konarc is the latest entrant looking to make its mark with a combination of range, performance and technology, while the TVS Orbiter takes a more practical approach with its spacious design, lightweight construction and convenience-focused features.

Here's a detailed look at how the two electric scooters compare across dimensions, features, range and performance.

Ather Konarc vs TVS Orbiter: Dimensions & Hardware

Specification Ather Konarc S 161 TVS Orbiter V2 Kerb Weight 129 kg 112 kg Front Wheel 14-inch alloy 14-inch alloy Rear Wheel 12-inch alloy 12-inch Front Tyre 90/90-14 90/80-14 Rear Tyre 100/90-12 90/90-12 Front Brake Disc Drum Rear Brake Drum Drum Front Suspension Long-travel Telescopic Boot Space 31 litres 34 litres

The Orbiter has a 17 kg weight advantage over the Konarc and also offers a slightly larger 34-litre boot. Its brochure specifically highlights space for two full-face helmets. The Konarc, meanwhile, gets a larger 100/90-12 rear tyre and a front disc brake.

Also Read: Ather Konarc vs Bajaj Chetak

Ather Konarc vs TVS Orbiter: Features

Feature Ather Konarc S 161 TVS Orbiter V2 Display 7-inch DeepView TFT Colour LCD OTA Updates Yes Yes Bluetooth Connectivity Yes Yes Turn-by-Turn Navigation Yes Yes Incoming Call Alerts Yes Yes Mobile App Ather App TVS Connect Live Scooter Location Yes Yes Geofencing Yes Yes Anti-Theft Alerts Yes Yes Crash/Fall Alerts — Yes Motor Cut-off on Fall — Yes Hill Hold AutoHold Automated Hill Hold Cruise Control — Yes Reverse/Parking Assist Park Assist Forward/Reverse Regenerative Braking — Yes USB Charging Yes Yes IP67 Battery & motor Battery

The two scooters take different approaches to technology. The Konarc gets Ather's AtherStack Pro, a larger 7-inch display and connected features, while the Orbiter offers features such as cruise control, crash and fall alerts, motor cut-off on fall and regenerative braking.

Ather Konarc vs TVS Orbiter: Range & Performance

Specification Ather Konarc S 161 TVS Orbiter V2 Battery Capacity 3.5 kWh 3.1 kWh IDC Range 161 km 158 km TrueRange 130 km — Top Speed 70 km/h 69 km/h 0-40 km/h 4.7 seconds 6.3 seconds Motor Type PMSM BLDC Peak Power 4.7 kW 2.9 kW Max Torque 16 Nm — Gradeability 16 degrees 7° at 20 km/h with 150 kg payload Included Charger 450 W 650 W 0-80% Charging 5 hr 40 min 4 hr 10 min Faster Charger 450 W additional capacity 950 W add-on 0-80% with Faster Charger 3 hr 10 min 2 hr 38 min

On outright performance, the Konarc has the clear advantage. Its 4.7 kW motor produces 16 Nm and takes 4.7 seconds to reach 40 km/h, compared with 6.3 seconds for the Orbiter. Top speed, however, is almost identical, at 70 km/h for the Konarc and 69 km/h for the Orbiter.

Also Read: Ather Konarc vs TVS iQube

The Konarc also has a small advantage in claimed range, with 161 km versus 158 km, although the Orbiter has the advantage in charging time when using its included charger. TVS quotes 4 hours 10 minutes for a 0-80 per cent charge with the standard 650W charger, while Ather quotes 5 hours 40 minutes for the Konarc's 450W charger.

Ather Konarc vs TVS Orbiter

The Ather Konarc S 161 is the more performance-oriented scooter of the two, with a larger battery, marginally higher claimed range, significantly more peak power and quicker acceleration. It also gets a more sophisticated TFT-based interface.

The TVS Orbiter V2, meanwhile, puts greater emphasis on practicality. It is considerably lighter, has a larger boot, quicker standard charging and adds useful features such as cruise control, hill hold and crash/fall alerts.