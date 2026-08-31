Ather Konarc vs Bajaj Chetak: Specifications Compared

The Ather Konarc marks Ather Energy's push into the family electric scooter space, taking on established players such as the Bajaj Chetak. While both scooters use a 3.5 kWh battery pack, their approach to performance, practicality and technology is slightly different.

Here's how the two electric scooters compare on paper.

Ather Konarc vs Bajaj Chetak: Price

The Ather Konarc S 161 is priced at Rs. 1.45 lakh (ex-showroom), while the Chetak C3501 is priced at around Rs. 1.52 lakh (ex-showroom, Bengaluru). This gives the Ather a price advantage of roughly Rs. 7,000.

Specification Ather Konarc S 161 Bajaj Chetak C3501 Battery Capacity 3.5 kWh 3.5 kWh Claimed Range 161 km 153 km Top Speed 70 km/h 80 km/h Ride Modes 3 2 Front Brake Disc Disc Rear Brake Drum Drum Front Wheel Size 14-inch 12-inch Rear Wheel Size 12-inch 12-inch Battery Protection IP67 IP67 Display 7-inch TFT 5-inch TFT Boot Space 31 litres 35 litres Hill Hold Yes Yes Reverse Mode Yes Yes OTA Updates Yes Yes Vehicle Warranty 3 years/30,000 km 3 years/50,000 km

The Konarc's biggest advantage on paper is its range. Its 3.5 kWh version offers a claimed 161 km IDC range, compared with 153 km for the Chetak C3501. Ather also quotes a 130 km TrueRange figure in SmartEco mode.

However, the Chetak gets the edge in top speed, with its 80 km/h maximum being 10 km/h higher than the Konarc's 70 km/h. The Chetak also has a larger 35-litre boot compared with the Konarc's 31 litres.

Also Read: Ather Konarc vs TVS iQube

Ather Konarc vs Bajaj Chetak: Features

The Konarc brings Ather's connected technology package, including AtherStack Pro, OTA updates, Bluetooth and SIM connectivity, Ather app integration, remote charging status and theft/tow alerts. The top-spec version also gets a 7-inch DeepView display.

The Chetak, meanwhile, gets a 5-inch TFT touchscreen, integrated Google Maps, OTA updates, hill-hold, ride modes and a 35-litre boot. Its top C3501 variant also gets an on-board 950W charger, which gives it a significant advantage in standard charging time.

Ather Konarc vs Bajaj Chetak

On paper, the Ather Konarc S 161 looks like the more technology-focused option, with greater claimed range, a larger display and a comprehensive connected feature set. The Bajaj Chetak C3501, on the other hand, offers a higher top speed, more boot space and considerably quicker standard 0-80 per cent charging.

Also Read: Ather Konarc: Firsts and Standout Features

So, while both scooters use similarly sized batteries and target the same family-oriented buyer, the Konarc prioritises range and technology, whereas the Chetak focuses more on performance, practicality and charging convenience.