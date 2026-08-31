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Ather Konarc vs Bajaj Chetak: Specifications Compared

Abhishek Nigam
Abhishek Nigam
2 mins read
Aug 31, 2026, 11:40 AM
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Ather Konarc vs Bajaj Chetak: Specifications Compared
Key Highlights
  • Ather Konarc S 161 gets a larger 7-inch display, 161 km IDC range and 130 km TrueRange
  • Bajaj Chetak C3501 gets a 153 km claimed range, 80 km/h top speed and 35-litre boot space
  • Both get 3.5 kWh batteries, metal bodies, hill-hold, ride modes and connected features.

The Ather Konarc marks Ather Energy's push into the family electric scooter space, taking on established players such as the Bajaj Chetak. While both scooters use a 3.5 kWh battery pack, their approach to performance, practicality and technology is slightly different.

Here's how the two electric scooters compare on paper.

Ather Konarc vs Bajaj Chetak: Price

The Ather Konarc S 161 is priced at Rs. 1.45 lakh (ex-showroom), while the Chetak C3501 is priced at around Rs. 1.52 lakh (ex-showroom, Bengaluru). This gives the Ather a price advantage of roughly Rs. 7,000.

SpecificationAther Konarc S 161Bajaj Chetak C3501
Battery Capacity3.5 kWh3.5 kWh
Claimed Range161 km153 km
Top Speed70 km/h80 km/h
Ride Modes32
Front BrakeDiscDisc
Rear BrakeDrumDrum
Front Wheel Size14-inch12-inch
Rear Wheel Size12-inch12-inch
Battery ProtectionIP67IP67
Display7-inch TFT5-inch TFT
Boot Space31 litres35 litres
Hill HoldYesYes
Reverse ModeYesYes
OTA UpdatesYesYes
Vehicle Warranty3 years/30,000 km3 years/50,000 km

The Konarc's biggest advantage on paper is its range. Its 3.5 kWh version offers a claimed 161 km IDC range, compared with 153 km for the Chetak C3501. Ather also quotes a 130 km TrueRange figure in SmartEco mode.

However, the Chetak gets the edge in top speed, with its 80 km/h maximum being 10 km/h higher than the Konarc's 70 km/h. The Chetak also has a larger 35-litre boot compared with the Konarc's 31 litres.

Also Read: Ather Konarc vs TVS iQube

Ather Konarc vs Bajaj Chetak: Features

The Konarc brings Ather's connected technology package, including AtherStack Pro, OTA updates, Bluetooth and SIM connectivity, Ather app integration, remote charging status and theft/tow alerts. The top-spec version also gets a 7-inch DeepView display.

Ather Konarc vs Bajaj Chetak

The Chetak, meanwhile, gets a 5-inch TFT touchscreen, integrated Google Maps, OTA updates, hill-hold, ride modes and a 35-litre boot. Its top C3501 variant also gets an on-board 950W charger, which gives it a significant advantage in standard charging time.

Ather Konarc vs Bajaj Chetak

On paper, the Ather Konarc S 161 looks like the more technology-focused option, with greater claimed range, a larger display and a comprehensive connected feature set. The Bajaj Chetak C3501, on the other hand, offers a higher top speed, more boot space and considerably quicker standard 0-80 per cent charging.

Also Read: Ather Konarc: Firsts and Standout Features

So, while both scooters use similarly sized batteries and target the same family-oriented buyer, the Konarc prioritises range and technology, whereas the Chetak focuses more on performance, practicality and charging convenience.

# bajaj chetak# Bajaj Chetak Electric Scooter# Konarc# Ather Konarc# bike# Bikes# Electric Two-wheelers# Two Wheelers

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