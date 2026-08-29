Ather Konarc Electric Scooter: In Pictures

At the fourth Edition of its Community Day event, Ather Energy has launched the Konarc, the first scooter based on its new EL platform. Prices start at Rs 1 lakh (ex-showroom). The Konarc is offered in versions – S 100, S 125 and S 161 – with the numbers indicating their respective IDC range figures. A 200km range version is also planned for Q3 2027. Deliveries of the S variants are slated to begin from September 21, 2026, while the Z trim is expected to arrive in Q2 2027.

Also Read: Ather Konarc Launched in India, Prices Start At Rs 1 Lakh

Ather has announced prices for three versions of the Konarc: S 100 (Rs 1 lakh), S 125 (Rs 1.22 lakh) and S 161 (Rs 1.45 lakh). These variants differ in battery capacity, range, performance and equipment.

The entry-level Konarc S 100 gets a 2.1 kWh battery, while the S 125 and S 161 get larger 2.7 kWh and 3.5 kWh battery packs, respectively.

In terms of claimed IDC range, the three variants are rated at 100km, 125km and 161km, while Ather’s True Range figures stand at 80km, 100km and 130km respectively.

All three variants have a 70 kmph top speed, although the S 100 takes five seconds from 0-40 kph, compared with 4.7 seconds for the larger versions.

The S 100 produces 4 kW and 16 Nm, while the S 125 and S 161 develop 4.7 kW and 16 Nm, with all three using PMSM motors.

Also Read: Ather Konarc: Firsts and Standout Features On The New Electric Scooter

Ather has equipped all three variants with SmartEco, Eco and Power ride modes.

The standard 450W onboard charger takes four hours to charge the S 100 from 0-80 per cent, while the S 125 and S 161 require 4.5 hours and 5.67 hours respectively.

A combined charger is available as an add-on for the S 100 and S 125, while the faster charging hardware comes fitted as standard on the S 161.

With the combined charger, the claimed 0-80 per cent home-charging time drops to two hours for the S 100, 2 hours 25 minutes for the S 125 and 3 hours 10 minutes for the S 161.

The S 100 can add 13km through Ather Grid in 10 minutes, while the S 125 and S 161 can recover approximately 15km during the same period. Ather Grid access is offered as an add-on on the S 100, while it comes included with the S 125 and S 161 variants.

The three Konarc versions get 14-inch front and 12-inch rear alloy wheels, with identical 90/90-14 front and 100/90-12 rear tyre sizes across the range. The S 100 gets drum brakes at both ends, while the S 125 and S 161 get a 220mm front disc, paired with a 130mm rear drum.

All three versions feature long-travel suspension, with 90mm of front travel and 100mm at the rear, along with a steel unibody chassis.

The S 100 gets a 4.2-inch display, while the S 125 and S 161 upgrade to a larger seven-inch touchscreen unit.

Kerb weight is rated at 126.5 kg for the S 125 and 129 kg for the S 161, while the S 100’s weight is undisclosed.

All three variants offer 31 litres of underseat storage, although the S 100 gets a regular grab rail while the higher versions feature cushioned grab rails.

A mobile holder with USB charging is standard across the range, while an 18W Type-C charger is offered as an accessory rather than standard equipment.

Reverse Park Assist are available across all three versions. The S 100 misses out on AirWalk, FallSafe and Bluetooth call and music alerts, all of which are available on the S 125 and S 161. AutoHold is offered across the range.

Interestingly, Ather has given a unique mechanism to open the boot. One can either open it with the smart key and the seat pops up, or there is a button positioned behind the backrest, which, according to Ather, is best opened with your knee.

The higher variants offer theft and tow alerts, Ride Stories, Find My Scooter, remote charging status, Bluetooth and SIM connectivity and OTA updates.

Ather Connect is complimentary for three years on the S 125 and S 161, while the S 100 does not receive the same connected-service package. All three versions remain compatible with AtherStack Pro.

The S 100 is available in two colour combinations, Quartz White with Blue and Majestic Grey with Black, while the higher variants get four choices.

The S 125 and S 161 additionally get Celestial Gold with Blue and Lumen Copper with Black, expanding the colour palette over the entry-level version.

Lastly, one small but meaningful addition comes in the form of a centre stand. The Konarc is the first Ather electric scooter model to feature it.