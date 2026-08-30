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Ather Konarc vs TVS iQube: Specifications Compared

Sarthak Mahajan 
Sarthak Mahajan 
4 mins read
Aug 30, 2026, 05:39 PM
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Ather Konarc vs TVS iQube: Specifications Compared
Key Highlights
  • Ather Konarc’s claimed range is 100 km
  • Konarc Prices start at Rs 99,999
  • Available in six variants, with the highest-range variant offering up to 200 km

Following a series of teasers in the build up to its launch, Ather Energy has launched the Konarc at Rs 99,999 (ex-showroom). It is the first model to be based on the brand's new EL platform and is now the most affordable electric two-wheeler in its lineup. However, the TVS iQube has received subsidy, bringing its price down to 1,11,310. This represents a reduction of over Rs 11,311 from its original price of Rs 1.16 lakh.

Hence, the TVS iQube is the closest competitor to the Ather Konarc in this price range. Let’s see which one you can choose under the Rs 1 lakh price tag.

Ather Konarc vs TVS iQube: Range And Pricing

ModelBatteryIDC RangeEffective Starting Price
Konarc S 1002.1 kWh100 km₹99,999
Konarc S 1252.7 kWh125 km₹1,21,999
Konarc S 1613.5 kWh161 km₹1,44,999
iQube 2.32.3 kWh114 km₹1,11,310
iQube 3.13.1 kWh123 km₹1,29,256
iQube 3.53.5 kWh145 km₹1,36,586
iQube S 4.74.7 kWh175 km₹1,56,490
iQube ST 5.35.3 kWh212 km₹1,76,877

When it comes to pricing, the Ather Konarc 3.5 kWh is priced at ₹1.45 lakh, while the TVS iQube 3.5 kWh costs ₹1.37 lakh. This makes the Konarc around ₹8,400 more expensive than the iQube. However, the Konarc offers a higher claimed range and more performance-oriented specifications, while the iQube has a lower entry price, making it the more affordable option for buyers prioritising value.

Ather Konarc vs TVS i Qube 1

However, this is not a permanent price reduction. It is the effective price after applicable subsidies, and the final price depends on the time and location of registration. Furthermore, the Konarc, as of now, does not qualify for any state government subsidy.

Ather Konarc vs TVS iQube: Powertrain

SpecificationAther Konarc S 100TVS iQube 2.3 kWh
Battery capacity2.1 kWh2.3 kWh
Battery typeLithium-ionLithium-ion
IDC range100 km114 km
True range80 km
Top speed70 km/h68 km/h
Motor typePMSMBLDC hub-mounted
Peak power4 kW3.68 kW
Peak torque16 Nm140 Nm*
0–40 km/h5 seconds4.7 seconds
Riding modesSmartEco, Eco, PowerPower, Eco and Ride

The Ather Konarc S 100 uses a 2.1 kWh battery paired with a PMSM motor, producing 4 kW of peak power and 16 Nm of maximum motor torque. It has a 70 km/h top speed and a claimed 100 km IDC range. The TVS iQube 2.3 kWh, meanwhile, uses a 2.3 kWh battery with a BLDC hub-mounted motor, producing 3.68 kW of peak power and 140 Nm of peak torque, with a 68 km/h top speed and 114 km IDC range.

Importantly, the torque figures are measured differently and therefore should not be directly compared; the Ather's 16 Nm figure is its motor torque, while TVS quotes 140 Nm for the motor; TVS also lists 33 Nm as rated torque.

Also read: Ather Konarc Electric Scooter Launch Highlights: Specifications, Prices, Images


Ather Konarc vs TVS iQube: Dimensions

SpecificationAther Konarc S 100TVS iQube 2.3 kWh
Front wheel14-inch12-inch
Rear wheel12-inch12-inch
Front suspensionTelescopicTelescopic
Rear suspensionLong-travelHydraulic twin-tube
Front brakeDiscDisc
Rear brakeDrumDrum
Wheelbase1,352 mm1,301 mm
Ground clearance157 mm
Seat height770 mm
Storage31 litres32 litres
Kerb weight109 kg
Body constructionMetal/steel bodyTubular structure

The specifications show that the Konarc a longer wheelbase and a larger 14-inch front wheel, features that the TVS iQube misses out on. Furthermore, the TVS iQube offers more storage space, which adds to the scooter’s practicality.

Ather Konarc vs TVS i Qube 3

In terms of construction, the Konarc gets a metal body, while the TVS iQube uses a tubular structure. Ather has not yet disclosed the ground clearance and seat height of the Konarc.


Ather Konarc vs TVS iQube: Charging details

SpecificationAther Konarc S 100TVS iQube 2.3 kWh
Charging450W onboard chargerOff-board charger
0–80% charging4 hours2 hours 50 minutes
Battery protectionIP67IP67
Regenerative brakingYesYes

Moreover, the charging time of the TVS iQube is around one hour shorter than that of the Konarc.

Also Read: Ather Konarc Launched in India, Prices Start At Rs 1 Lakh

Features

In terms of features, both the Ather Konarc and TVS iQube come equipped with connected technology, multiple riding modes and digital instrument clusters. The Konarc gets a 7-inch touchscreen display with smartphone connectivity, navigation and onboard apps, while the iQube is available with a 5-inch TFT display on select variants and supports connected features through the TVS SmartXonnect system.

Ather Konarc vs TVS i Qube 2

The Konarc also gets features such as traction control and a larger 14-inch wheel setup, while the iQube focuses on practicality with features such as ample storage, a USB charging port and a spacious floorboard. Overall, the Konarc has a more technology-focused feature list, whereas the iQube places greater emphasis on everyday practicality.

Overall, the Ather Konarc is positioned as the more premium and technologically advanced option of the two. It could be attractive to buyers looking for a balance between performance and technology. It also gets a steel body construction, which should offer a sturdy and durable build.

On the other hand, the TVS iQube focuses more on practicality and value for money. It offers larger storage, a wider range of battery options and a broader service network than Ather. Therefore, buyers prioritising technology and performance may find the Konarc more appealing, while those looking for practicality and value may prefer the iQube.

# Ather Energy# Ather Konarc# Electric scooters# TVS iQube Electric# iQube base variant# TVS Motor Co# Bikes# Cover Story# Electric Two-wheelers# Comparison# Feature# Two Wheelers

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