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Simple Wave Electric Scooter LAUNCH Highlights: Price, Specifications, Images

car&bike Team
car&bike Team
Sep 02, 2026, 01:30 PM
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Simple Wave Electric Scooter LAUNCH Highlights: Price, Specifications, Images
Highlights
  • Simple Energy to launch Wave E scooter today
  • Shares its underpinnings with the Simple One
  • Likely to offer 180 km range (claimed)

Bengaluru-based Simple Energy is set to launch the Wave, its first electric scooter aimed at the family scooter segment in India today. Unlike the Simple One and the Simple Ultra, which focus more on performance, the Wave is essentially for family-oriented buyers. The brand states that Wave has been developed around practicality, everyday usability and technology.

1:38 PM
Sep 2, 2026

Simple Energy will announce prices and complete details of the Wave electric scooter today. Watch this space to know all about it.

Simple Energy Wave Family Electric Scooter 2
1:50 PM
Sep 2, 2026

The company states that the Wave has been developed leveraging the experience and engineering from the Simple One, which means it shares the same underpinnings.

Simple Energy Wave Family Electric Scooter 1
2:05 PM
Sep 2, 2026

Previous Spy shots of test scooters have already revealed some details, including a large single-piece seat, telescopic front suspension and twin shocks at the rear.

Simple Arrive family scooter carandbike unveil 1
2:30 PM
Sep 2, 2026

The scooter is also expected to have a claimed range of around 180km; top speed could be 70 kmph.

Simple Energy Wave Family Electric Scooter 3
2:46 PM
Sep 2, 2026

The Wave is expected to ride on 12-inch wheels at both ends. Simple Energy is yet to reveal the battery capacity or motor specifications, so details such as peak power, torque and performance will only be be known in sometime from now.

Simple Arrive family scooter carandbike unveil 1
2:55 PM
Sep 2, 2026


Here is your first look at the new Simple Wave.

Simple Wave

3:02 PM
Sep 2, 2026

Take a look at the battery pack options of the Wave:


Screenshot 2026 09 02 150111

3:00 PM
Sep 2, 2026

Simple Energy says that the Wave can charge from 0 to 80 per cent in 70 minutes.

Screenshot 2026 09 02 150550
3:03 PM
Sep 2, 2026

The Wave will be offered in Wave S Wave and Wave+ variants with top speed of 90 kmph in the latter.

Screenshot 2026 09 02 150900Screenshot 2026 09 02 150843

3:10 PM
Sep 2, 2026

The model comes equipped with a 7-inch TFT screen offering turn-by-turn navigation and other connected features.

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3:11 PM
Sep 2, 2026

Entry-level variants get a simple LCD cluster for instrument duties.

Screenshot 2026 09 02 151125
3:16 PM
Sep 2, 2026

It gets disc brakes at the front and a drum brake at the rear across all variants. Telescopic front forks and twin shocks handle suspension duties. The scooter rides on 12-inch wheels on both ends.

Foto Jet 1
3:14 PM
Sep 2, 2026

The Simple Wave comes eqipped with LED lighting all around. It also gets ambient, Hazard and welcome lights.

Foto Jet 2

3:17 PM
Sep 2, 2026


Here are some of the accessories offered with the Wave.


Screenshot 2026 09 02 152117

3:19 PM
Sep 2, 2026

The Wave also gets hill hold assist, traction control among other features.

Foto Jet 3
Screenshot 2026 09 02 152422
3:20 PM
Sep 9, 2026

The Simple Wave will be offered in six colour options

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3:28 PM
Sep 2, 2026

Here are some of the key highlights of the Simple Wave

Screenshot 2026 09 02 153401
3:50 PM
Sep 2, 2026

Simple Energy has launched the Wave in India at Rs 1.10 lakh (ex-showroom). Deliveries are slated to begin on September 25.

Whats App Image 2026 09 02 at 3 45 16 PM

# Simple Energy# Simple Wave# Simple Wave Electric Scooter# Simple Wave Electric# Simple Wave Launch# Simple Wave Live Updates# Wave Electric# Wave Electric Scooter# Blogview# Bikes# bike# Two Wheelers# Cover Story
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Simple Energy Wave
Simple Energy Wave
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**Ex-Showroom Price
₹ 1.1 Lakh
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