Top 5 Sportiest Electric Scooters You Can Buy In India

Electric scooters in India are no longer restricted to being practical, affordable city runabouts. Several manufacturers now offer performance-focused electric scooters that can rival, and in some cases outperform, petrol-powered scooters on acceleration and outright speed. From the blisteringly quick Ola S1 Pro Sport to the sporty Yamaha Aerox-E, here are the five sportiest electric scooters you can buy in India right now.

1. Ola S1 Pro Sport

The Ola S1 Pro Sport is easily the most performance-focused electric scooter on sale in India. It uses a 4680-cell battery and a mid-mounted electric motor that produces a claimed 16 kW of peak power and 71 Nm of torque. That translates to roughly 21.4 bhp, making it significantly more powerful than most electric scooters in the country.

Ola claims the S1 Pro Sport can accelerate from 0-40 kmph in just 2.0 seconds and has a top speed of 152 kmph. The 5.2 kWh version has a claimed IDC range of 320 km. It is priced from ₹1.49 lakh (ex-showroom), making its performance particularly impressive for the money.

Performance: 21.4 bhp | 71 Nm | 152 kmph | 0-40 kmph in 2.0 sec

Range: 320 km (IDC)

Price: ₹1.49 lakh onwards

2. Simple One

The Simple-Energy One is another electric scooter aimed squarely at enthusiasts. Its 5 kWh version gets a PMSM motor producing 11.8 bhp and a substantial 72 Nm of peak torque.

The Simple One can accelerate from 0-40 kmph in a claimed 2.55 seconds and has a top speed of 115 kmph. Its 5 kWh battery gives it an impressive claimed IDC range of up to 265 km. The scooter is currently priced at around ₹1.78 lakh (ex-showroom Bengaluru) for the 5 kWh version.

Also Read: Simple One Gen 2 First Ride Review

The combination of low weight, strong torque and aggressive throttle response makes the Simple One of the most entertaining electric scooters available.

Performance: 11.8 bhp | 72 Nm | 115 kmph | 0-40 kmph in 2.55 sec

Range: 265 km (IDC)

Price: ₹1.78 lakh onwards

3. Ather 450 Apex

The Ather 450 Apex is arguably the most enthusiast-focused scooter in Ather's line-up. While its outright numbers aren't as dramatic as the Ola's, Ather's emphasis on chassis dynamics, braking and rider involvement gives the 450 Apex a distinct sporty character.

Also Read: Ather 450 Apex Review

It gets a 7.0 kW peak motor, equivalent to around 9.4 bhp, along with 26 Nm of torque. Ather claims a 0-40 kmph time of just 2.9 seconds and a top speed of 100 kmph. The 3.7 kWh battery offers a claimed IDC range of 165 km. The scooter is priced from ₹1.95 lakh (ex-showroom).

Performance: 9.4 bhp | 26 Nm | 100 kmph | 0-40 kmph in 2.9 sec

Range: Up to 165 km (IDC)

Price: ₹1.95 lakh onwards

4. TVS X

The TVS X remains one of the most distinctive electric scooters in India. Built around an aluminium frame and featuring a motorcycle-like riding position, the X was designed with performance in mind rather than simply being another commuter EV.

Its PMSM motor develops 14.8 bhp of peak power and 40 Nm of torque. TVS claims a top speed of 110 kmph and a 0-40 kmph time of around 2.5 seconds. The 4.43 kWh battery now has a claimed range of around 159 km, depending on the source and current specification. The TVS X is priced at approximately ₹2.66 lakh (ex-showroom).

Also Read: TVS X First Ride

Its aluminium chassis, monoshock rear suspension and relatively committed riding position make the X particularly appealing to riders who want their electric scooter to feel more like a performance machine.

Performance: 14.8 bhp | 40 Nm | 110 kmph | 0-40 kmph in 2.5 sec

Range: 159 km (claimed)

Price: ₹2.66 lakh onwards

5. Yamaha Aerox-E

The Yamaha Aerox-E brings one of India's most recognisable sporty scooter designs into the electric era. Launched in India in July 2026, it retains the aggressive maxi-scooter styling of the Aerox family while switching to an electric powertrain.

The Aerox-E uses a PMSM motor producing 12.6 bhp and 48 Nm of torque. Its claimed top speed is 95.5 kmph, while the two 1.5 kWh battery packs provide a certified 117 km range. It gets Eco, Standard and Power modes, along with a Boost mode for quicker acceleration.

Also Read: Yamaha Aerox-E Details

At ₹2.82 lakh (ex-showroom), the Aerox-E is easily one of the most expensive scooters here, but its combination of sporty design, Yamaha branding and strong low-speed torque makes it an interesting proposition for enthusiasts.

Performance: 12.6 bhp | 48 Nm | 95.5 kmph

Range: 117 km (certified)

Price: ₹2.82 lakh onwards