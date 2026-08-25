TVS iQube MillionR Edition Launched With 145km Range, Added Storage

TVS Motor Company has launched the new iQube MillionR Edition to mark the milestone of more than one million families choosing the electric scooter. Based on the TVS iQube 3.5 kWh variant, the special edition is priced at Rs. 1,40,138 (ex-showroom, Karnataka).

The MillionR Edition gets an exclusive Aurora Green dual-tone colour inspired by the Northern Lights, along with premium seat upholstery and distinctive MillionR badging. The special edition also brings a few practical upgrades to the iQube.

One of the key additions is a new front utility storage compartment, which increases the scooter’s overall storage capacity from 32 litres to 35.5 litres. The scooter also gets an integrated Type-C charging port for added convenience.

Powering the MillionR Edition is the 3.5 kWh battery pack, offering a claimed IDC range of 145 km. The scooter also comes equipped with more than 118 connected technology features, continuing TVS’ focus on connected functionality in the iQube range.

The MillionR Edition is positioned as a commemorative version of the iQube, combining cosmetic changes with additional everyday usability. With the new edition, TVS is looking to build on the iQube’s growing presence in India’s electric scooter market.