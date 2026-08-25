MG Hector Hawk EV Launch Tomorrow: What To Expect
- EV to be first model on new ADAPT platform
- Will offer over 500 km range
- PHEV derivative to arrive in 2027
JSW MG Motor India is set to launch the first EV on its new ADAPT architecture tomorrow. Expected to be badged the MG Hector Hawk, the all-new EV is confirmed to feature a three-row layout and is expected to be followed up by a plug-in hybrid derivative in the coming months. Here’s what you need to know about MG’s latest EV.
Also read: MG Hector Hawk EV To Offer Over 500 Km Range
- Sister Model to the Wuling Starlight 560
As with other MG cars on sale in India, the new Hector Hawk is based on an SUV sold in global markets under one of the other brands under MG’s parent company. The Hector Hawk is retailed under the Wuling brand in many Southeast Asian markets as the Starlight 560 or Eksion.
Wuling Starlight 560
- Gets minor styling updates for India
The production-ready SUV was spied undisguised just last week, with the model only getting minor styling updates over its global siblings. The main updates focus on the grille, which now houses an MG logo at the centre as well as a faux lightbar element running up to the logo. The alloy wheels are also unique to the India-spec SUV. The remainder of the exterior design is in line with the EV sold in global markets, with the teaser images of the cabin suggesting minimal cosmetic changes inside as well.
Also read: MG Hector Hawk EV Leaked Ahead Of India Launch
- Will Offer 500 Km+ Range
While MG has not officially confirmed a range, spy images of the SUV wearing a wrap reading 500+ km range stencilled on the side have surfaced online in recent days. Globally, the Starlight 560 offers a claimed range of up to 530 km.
- Will Be a Seven Seater
MG has in its teasers confirmed that the new Hector Hawk will be offered with three rows of seating. So far, only a bench-style seat has been confirmed for second-row passengers, though MG could offer an option with captain chairs to cater to buyers wanting more comfort.
Also read: MG Hector Hawk 7-Seat Electric SUV Teased Ahead Of August 26 Debut
- PHEV To Launch in 2027
The Hector Hawk is also expected to form the basis of MG’s first plug-in hybrid SUV for the Indian market. Test mules of the SUV have already been spied testing in India, with the biggest difference between the ICE and EV coming down to the presence of a mesh-style rectangular intake below the trim panel running between the headlamps. In global markets, this intake and its surrounding panels are finished in a contrasting black.
Also Read: MG Hector Hawk (Wuling Eksion) India Launch Confirmed For August 26
- Production Name Yet To Be Confirmed
MG Motor India is yet to confirm the final production name for the SUV, though it is expected to go on sale with the Hector prefix. Reports suggest it could either be called the MG Hector Hawk or the MG Hector Tomahawk.
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