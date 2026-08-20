New Simple Wave Electric Scooter To Launch On September 2

Bengaluru-based electric two-wheeler manufacturer Simple Energy has announced that its upcoming family scooter will be called the Simple Wave, with the new electric scooter set to launch on September 2, 2026. The Wave will mark Simple Energy’s entry into India’s largest scooter segment, moving the company beyond its more performance-oriented Simple One.

Also Read: Simple Energy To Unveil Its First Family Electric Scooter On September 2

Simple Energy says that the Wave has been developed with a focus on practicality and utility, while retaining the core engineering DNA of the Simple One. The company says the new scooter has been fine-tuned using learnings and underpinnings from the Simple One, but adapted to meet the needs of a wider range of riders.

With the Wave, Simple Energy will compete in a significantly larger and more mainstream segment of India’s electric two-wheeler market. It is expected to lock horns with the upcoming Ather Konarc, existing models such as the Ather Rizta, TVS iQube and the like.

More details, including its specifications, features, range and pricing, are expected to be revealed on September 2.