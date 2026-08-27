Range Rover Sport Twenty Edition Launched at Rs 1.90 Crore
- Prices start at Rs 1.90 crore
- Gets exclusive Twenty Edition highlights on the exterior and interior
- Continues with the 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 mild-hybrid petrol engine
The Range Rover Sport has been on sale globally for two decades. To celebrate this milestone, the company has launched the special edition Range Rover Sport ‘Twenty Edition’ in India at Rs 1.90 crore (ex-showroom), with deliveries scheduled to begin in October 2026. As a special edition, it gets several cosmetic updates over the standard variant, while there are no changes to the powertrain.
On the exterior, it gets an edition-specific ultra-metallic Sanguinello Orange paint finish, which draws inspiration from the ‘Stromer’ Orange Range Rover concept and the Vesuvius Orange First Edition Range Rover Sport. In addition, there are two other colour options: Santorini Black and Ostuni White.
Also Read: Range Rover SV Ultra Launched At Rs 3.80 Crore
To give it a more subtle and sportier appearance, the brand also offers a Black Exterior Pack, along with 23-inch wheels finished in silver or gloss black. It also gets ‘Twenty’ badging and detailing as a reminder of its special-edition status.
Inside, it features illuminated ‘Twenty’ badging on the scuff plates and ‘Twenty’ scripting on the centre console. The seats remain relatively similar, with Ebony Windsor leather seats borrowed from the Range Rover Sport SV. Furthermore, the interior gets forged carbon veneers and a black suede-cloth headlining to make the cabin feel more special.
On the powertrain front, it remains identical to the standard Range Rover Sport. To recall, it gets a 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 mild-hybrid engine that produces 537 bhp and 750 Nm of torque. The SUV can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 4.5 seconds.
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