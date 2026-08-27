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MG Hector Tomahawk EV: Variants, Features, Prices Explained

Sarthak Mahajan 
Sarthak Mahajan 
2 mins read
Aug 27, 2026, 12:07 PM
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MG Hector Tomahawk EV: Variants, Features, Prices Explained
Key Highlights
  • Prices start at Rs 19.49 lakh
  • Hector Tomahawk EV is available in three variants: Excite, Exclusive and Essence
  • Available in 5- and 7-seater configurations

JSW MG Motor India has launched the Hector Tomahawk EV at Rs 19.49 lakh, with prices going up to Rs 23.49 lakh for the top-spec variant (ex-showroom, introductory). The SUV is the first model from the brand to be based on its new ADAPT NEV platform.

The Hector Tomahawk EV is available in three variants: Excite, Exclusive and Essence. Here is a rundown of what each variant has to offer, along with its prices.

Also Read: MG Hector Tomahawk EV, Plug-In Hybrid Launched At Rs 19.49 Lakh

MG Hector Tomahawk EV: Excite (7-Seater Only)

2026 MG Hector Tomahawk EV 23

Starting with the price, the Excite variant sits at the bottom of the lineup. It starts at Rs 19.49 lakh (ex-showroom) and is available only with a 7-seater configuration. This variant misses out on ADAS but gets basic safety features. It is also equipped with several convenience features.

  • LED Projector Headlamps
  • 8.8-inch digital driver's display
  • 12.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system
  • 6 airbags (dual front, side and curtain)
  • All 4 Disc Brakes
  • Drive Modes - Eco, Normal, Sports, Custom
  • Electric Parking Brake with Auto Hold
  • Follow-me-home headlamps
  • Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
  • 6 - Way Power Adjustable Driver Seat
  • 4-Way Power Adjustable Co-Driver Seat
  • Follow Me Home Headlamps
  • Cruise control
  • 18-inch alloy wheels
  • Desert Squadron interior
  • Push Button Start/Stop With Smart Entry
  • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
  • All windows with auto up/down and anti-pinch function
  • 6 speakers and tweeters
  • Walk-away auto car lock and approach auto car unlock
  • All i-SMART features
  • 3.3kW portable charging cable
  • 7.4kW AC fast charger with standard installation
  • B Pillar coat hooks
  • Dual Horn
  • Reading Lights (Front and Rear)
  • 2nd row easy tip & tumble for 3rd row access
  • 3rd row 50:50 split seats

Also Read: MG Hector Tomahawk Launch Highlights: Price, Specifications, Images

MG Tomahawk EV

Exclusive (In Addition to Excite): 7-Seater Only

Price: Rs 21.99 lakh

  • 360-degree camera
  • Ambient lighting Mono (Blue)
  • Panoramic sunroof
  • Front ventilated seats
  • Fast wireless charger (50W with cooling)
  • Automatic powered tailgate
  • Automatic headlamps
  • Rain-sensing wipers
  • Acoustic and UV-cut glass (front windshield and front door windows)

Also Read: MG Hector Tomahawk EV vs Mahindra XEV 9S: Specifications Compared

2026 MG Hector Tomahawk EV 12

Essence (In Addition to Exclusive): 5- and 7-Seater Options

The top-of-the-line Essence variant is priced at Rs 22.99 lakh for the 5-seater and Rs 23.49 lakh for the 7-seater.

  • Level 2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System)
  • 15.6-inch infotainment system
  • Vehicle-to-Home (V2H) technology
  • Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) technology
  • Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) technology
  • Auto-dimming IRVM
  • Premium Infinity sound system
  • Floating light turn indicators
  • 256-colour ambient lighting
  • Subwoofer and amplifier
  • Red Brake calliper
  • Rear Window Sunshade
  • Driver seat with memory and Auto Retract function for Easy Entry Exit
  • Speakers + Tweeters, Subwoofer & Amplifier: 10
  • Auto Dimming IRVM

All prices ex-showroom

# MG Hector India# MG Hector Tomahawk EV# MG Hector Tomahawk Live updates# Electric SUV India# EVs# SUVs in India# Cars# Electric Cars# Electric Mobility# Cover Story# New Cars

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*Ex-Showroom Price
₹ 19.5 - 23.5 Lakh
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