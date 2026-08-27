MG Hector Tomahawk EV: Variants, Features, Prices Explained

JSW MG Motor India has launched the Hector Tomahawk EV at Rs 19.49 lakh, with prices going up to Rs 23.49 lakh for the top-spec variant (ex-showroom, introductory). The SUV is the first model from the brand to be based on its new ADAPT NEV platform.

The Hector Tomahawk EV is available in three variants: Excite, Exclusive and Essence. Here is a rundown of what each variant has to offer, along with its prices.

Also Read: MG Hector Tomahawk EV, Plug-In Hybrid Launched At Rs 19.49 Lakh

MG Hector Tomahawk EV: Excite (7-Seater Only)

Starting with the price, the Excite variant sits at the bottom of the lineup. It starts at Rs 19.49 lakh (ex-showroom) and is available only with a 7-seater configuration. This variant misses out on ADAS but gets basic safety features. It is also equipped with several convenience features.

LED Projector Headlamps

8.8-inch digital driver's display

12.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system

6 airbags (dual front, side and curtain)

All 4 Disc Brakes

Drive Modes - Eco, Normal, Sports, Custom

Electric Parking Brake with Auto Hold

Follow-me-home headlamps

Tyre Pressure Monitoring System

6 - Way Power Adjustable Driver Seat

4-Way Power Adjustable Co-Driver Seat

Follow Me Home Headlamps

Cruise control

18-inch alloy wheels

Desert Squadron interior

Push Button Start/Stop With Smart Entry

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

All windows with auto up/down and anti-pinch function

6 speakers and tweeters

Walk-away auto car lock and approach auto car unlock

All i-SMART features

3.3kW portable charging cable

7.4kW AC fast charger with standard installation

B Pillar coat hooks

Dual Horn

Reading Lights (Front and Rear)

2nd row easy tip & tumble for 3rd row access

3rd row 50:50 split seats

Also Read: MG Hector Tomahawk Launch Highlights: Price, Specifications, Images

Exclusive (In Addition to Excite): 7-Seater Only

Price: Rs 21.99 lakh

360-degree camera

Ambient lighting Mono (Blue)

Panoramic sunroof

Front ventilated seats

Fast wireless charger (50W with cooling)

Automatic powered tailgate

Automatic headlamps

Rain-sensing wipers

Acoustic and UV-cut glass (front windshield and front door windows)

Also Read: MG Hector Tomahawk EV vs Mahindra XEV 9S: Specifications Compared

Essence (In Addition to Exclusive): 5- and 7-Seater Options

The top-of-the-line Essence variant is priced at Rs 22.99 lakh for the 5-seater and Rs 23.49 lakh for the 7-seater.

Level 2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System)

15.6-inch infotainment system

Vehicle-to-Home (V2H) technology

Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) technology

Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) technology

Auto-dimming IRVM

Premium Infinity sound system

Floating light turn indicators

256-colour ambient lighting

Subwoofer and amplifier

Red Brake calliper

Rear Window Sunshade

Driver seat with memory and Auto Retract function for Easy Entry Exit

Speakers + Tweeters, Subwoofer & Amplifier: 10

Auto Dimming IRVM

All prices ex-showroom