MG Hector Tomahawk: In Pictures
- Prices start at Rs 19.49 lakh for the Hector Tomahawk EV
- Gets a larger 15.6-inch infotainment system
- Equipped with Level 2 ADAS
JSW MG Motor India has launched the MG Hector Tomahawk EV and PHEV at Rs 19.49 lakh and Rs 25.69 lakh, respectively. The MG Hector Tomahawk is the brand’s first car based on its recently unveiled MG ADAPT platform. Let’s take a closer look at the MG Hector Tomahawk.
MG Hector Tomahawk: Exterior
In terms of dimensions, the Tomahawk EV measures 4,745mm in length, 1,850mm in width and 1,770mm in height. It has a wheelbase of 2,810mm and a ground clearance of 230mm.
The MG Hector Tomahawk gets an illuminated MG logo positioned between the headlights. Both SUVs share a boxy and upright design, with the only difference at the front being the grille. The EV gets a closed-off panel at the front, while the PHEV gets a traditional grille and a redesigned air vent below with silver surround.
Also Read: MG Hector Tomahawk EV, Plug-In Hybrid Launched At Rs 19.49 Lakh
On the side, both SUVs feature different alloy wheel designs.
MG Hector Tomahawk: Interior
Inside, it gets a Desert Squadron interior with an Almond Brown and Carbon Black theme.
The seats are 6-way electrically adjustable and feature a memory function for the driver, while the co-driver’s seat gets 4-way electric adjustment. The driver’s seat also features an auto-retract function for easier ingress and egress.
Moreover, for a more airy feel, it gets a dual-pane panoramic sunroof that fills the interior with natural light, creating an open and airy atmosphere for all passengers.
The MG Hector Tomahawk EV is available in both five- and seven-seater options, helping the brand appeal to a broader audience. The PHEV is seven-seater only.
MG Hector Tomahawk: Powertrain
The Hector Tomahawk EV features a 69.2kWh battery pack paired with an electric motor that produces 201bhp and 310Nm of peak torque. This powertrain offers a maximum claimed range of 517km and supports up to 90 kW DC fast charging.
The PHEV comes fitted with a 1.5-litre engine paired with a 20.5kWh battery pack, offering a combined range of 1,100km.
MG Hector Tomahawk: Features
It gets a massive 15.6-inch infotainment system that packs over 80 connected-car features. The display also integrates entertainment software developed in partnership with Jio services.
And for the driver, it comes equipped with an 8.8-inch digital display, while the sound is handled by a 10-speaker Infinity audio system.
For safety, the Tomahawk gets a Level 2 ADAS system that includes Adaptive Cruise Control, Traffic Jam Assist, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Front Collision Warning, Automatic Emergency Braking, Automatic Pedestrian Braking, Intelligent Headlamp Control and other features.
It also features a 360-degree camera system to complement the ADAS system.
In the centre console, you don’t get a traditional gear selector. Instead, there is a subtle open space with wireless charging support, while the air-con controls are positioned on the upper side.
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