TVS iQube Base Variant Updated with 2.3kWh Battery; Gets 176km IDC Range

TVS Motor Company has introduced a new base variant of the iQube, replacing the earlier 2.2kWh version with a slightly larger 2.3kWh battery pack. The scooter is priced at Rs 1,16,310 (ex-showroom, Delhi), and TVS has focused on improving range while simplifying some of the scooter's equipment.

Despite the battery capacity increasing by only 0.1kWh, the claimed IDC range has risen significantly to 176km, 20km more than the outgoing 2.2kWh variant. This should make the new base version more appealing to buyers concerned about everyday riding range anticity.

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The new iQube continues with the same 3.68kW electric motor, but its top speed has dropped to 68kmph, compared with 75kmph for the outgoing 2.2kWh version. TVS has also simplified the hardware, with the new variant getting drum brakes at both ends instead of the more premium braking setup.

The instrument console has also been changed from a TFT unit to a simpler LCD display. The LCD console still supports connected features, including turn-by-turn navigation, call and SMS alerts and OTA updates, so the reduction in equipment is primarily about the display hardware rather than connectivity.

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The extra range definitely gives the new base iQube a practical advantage, particularly for everyday commuters. However, the lower top speed, drum brakes and simpler LCD console will be some of the compromises that buyers will have to live with for the range benefits.