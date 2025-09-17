TVS, Noise Partner For EV-Smartwatch Integration With iQube

TVS Motor Company and Noise have joined hands to introduce India’s first EV-smartwatch integration, connecting the TVS iQube electric scooter with a special edition TVS iQube Noise smartwatch. The new smartwatch has been designed as a mobility companion, offering real-time updates on vehicle status, battery percentage, estimated distance-to-empty, tyre pressure monitoring and charging process.

The TVS iQube is one of India's most popular electric scooters

The watch also includes other information like theft and two alerts with haptics, crash and fall detection, geofence notifications, and safety reminders like low battery or charging complete prompts. This made in India smartwatch has been priced at Rs. 2,999 and will be available exclusively on the official TVS iQube website. The smartwatch comes bundled with a complimentary 12-month Noise Gold subscription.

The TVS iQube Noise smartwatch offers an industry-first smartwatch integrated with an electric scooter

“We are committed to reimagining the future of mobility by seamlessly blending technology, sustainability and customer-centric innovation. Our partnership with Noise is a testament to this vision, transforming the smartwatch from a lifestyle device into a smart riding assistant. By integrating the TVS iQube with a connected smartwatch, we are empowering our riders with smarter, safer and more intuitive journeys while shaping the future of mobility in India,” said Aniruddha Haldar, Senior Vice President - Head Commuter & EV Business and Head Corporate Brand & Media, TVS Motor Company.

More than 6.5 lakh TVS iQube electric scooters have been sold in India.

The TVS iQube has sold over 6.5 lakh units in India, reaffirming its position as one of India’s highest-selling electric scooter brands. For TVS Motor Company, this tie-up is yet another milestone in its electric vehicle journey, as well as a segment first feature offered on an electric scooter in India.