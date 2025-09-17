TVS, Noise Partner For EV-Smartwatch Integration With iQube

HomeNews & Reviews
NewsLatest NewsTechnologyCar NewsElectric CarsBike News

ComparisionMotorsportUpcoming CarsBusiness NewsOpinion
ReviewsCar ReviewsFirst DriveBike ReviewsComparisonRoad Test
Latest News
TVS, Noise Partner For EV-Smartwatch Integration With iQubeHonda WN7 Electric Motorcycle Unveiled2025 BMW S 1000 R Launched In India At Rs 19.90 Lakh Tata Punch Facelift Spied Again Ahead Of Debut; Previews Updated Rear DesignOla Electric Hits 10 Lakh Units Production Milestone; Roadster X+ Special Edition Introduced
Videos
Expert Reviews
Car ReviewsBike ReviewsFirst Look
News & Episodes
The car&bike NewsThe car&bike ShowIn Conversation With
Categories
TravelogueThe car&bike AwardsCar Crash Tests
Latest Videos
Special Feature: Ocean To Orbit With The Hyundai Verna Turbo | A Tribute To Indian ExplorationAPRILIA SR 175 REVIEW2025 YEZDI ROADSTER FIRST RIDE REVIEW
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Audi New A5Hyundai Ioniq 6Mercedes-Benz CLA EVAudi E ConceptSkoda Elroq
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Benelli Leoncino 800Yamaha New YZF R1MYamaha New YZF R1Royal Enfield Continental GT 750Ola Electric New Gig
By Budget
Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes
Used Cars
Used Cars by Budget
Used Cars Under ₹ 3 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 5 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 8 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 10 Lakh
Used Cars by Model
Used Maruti Suzuki Wagon RUsed Maruti Suzuki SwiftUsed Mahinda ScorpioUsed Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire
Used Cars by Brand
Used Maruti Suzuki CarsUsed Hyundai CarsUsed Mahindra CarsUsed Honda Cars
Used Cars by Body Type
Used SUVUsed HatchbackUsed SedanUsed MUV
Used Cars by Fuel
Used Petrol CarsUsed Diesel CarsUsed Petrol & CNG CarsUsed Electric Cars
Used Cars by Transmission
Used Manual CarsUsed Automatic CarsUsed AMT Cars
Used Car in Top Cities
Used Cars in DelhiUsed Cars in PuneUsed Cars in NoidaUsed Cars in Mumbai
More on Used Cars
Valuate Your CarIndian Blue BookDownload Latest IBB ReportUsed Car Dealers
Sell CarArticles
Latest Articles
Benefits of Blind Spot Detection Systems In CarsAre Sunshades Legal in India? A Complete Guide To Car Window Tint LawsVIP/Fancy Car Number Plate Costs In India – Pricing, Application Process And BenefitsHow to Apply for Learner’s License in India – Step-by-Step Guide (2025)Top 10 Safest Cars In India According To Global NCAP

Hyundai Creta Turns 10: Charting The SUV's Evolution Over A DecadeTop 5 Safest Cars Sold In India As Per Bharat NCAP5 Safety Car Driving Tips For The Monsoon SeasonTop 5 Most Affordable 1000 cc Motorcycles In India Top 5 Most Affordable Motorcycles In India With Cruise Control
Car services
Car services
Scrap Your CarPre Delivery inspections

TVS, Noise Partner For EV-Smartwatch Integration With iQube

The TVS iQube Noise Smartwatch will be available exclusively on the TVS iQube website at an introductory price of Rs. 2,999.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on September 17, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • TVS iQube Noise smartwatch offered at ₹2,999
  • Special edition smartwatch offers updates on iQube electric scooter
  • Information about iQube available on smartwatch

TVS Motor Company and Noise have joined hands to introduce India’s first EV-smartwatch integration, connecting the TVS iQube electric scooter with a special edition TVS iQube Noise smartwatch. The new smartwatch has been designed as a mobility companion, offering real-time updates on vehicle status, battery percentage, estimated distance-to-empty, tyre pressure monitoring and charging process. 

 

Also Read: TVS Orbiter Electric Scooter Launched At Rs. 1 Lakh

 

TVS i Qube Celebration edition 1

The TVS iQube is one of India's most popular electric scooters

 

Also Read: TVS iQube 3.1 kWh Launched At Rs. 1.10 Lakh

 

The watch also includes other information like theft and two alerts with haptics, crash and fall detection, geofence notifications, and safety reminders like low battery or charging complete prompts. This made in India smartwatch has been priced at Rs. 2,999 and will be available exclusively on the official TVS iQube website. The smartwatch comes bundled with a complimentary 12-month Noise Gold subscription.

 

Also Read: TVS Orbiter VS TVS iQube - What's Different?

 

2024 TVS i Qube 3 4k Wh Shining Red m1

The TVS iQube Noise smartwatch offers an industry-first smartwatch integrated with an electric scooter

 

“We are committed to reimagining the future of mobility by seamlessly blending technology, sustainability and customer-centric innovation. Our partnership with Noise is a testament to this vision, transforming the smartwatch from a lifestyle device into a smart riding assistant. By integrating the TVS iQube with a connected smartwatch, we are empowering our riders with smarter, safer and more intuitive journeys while shaping the future of mobility in India,” said Aniruddha Haldar, Senior Vice President - Head Commuter & EV Business and Head Corporate Brand & Media, TVS Motor Company.

 

TVS i Qube ST Body 3

More than 6.5 lakh TVS iQube electric scooters have been sold in India.

 

Also Read: 2022 TVS iQube Electric Scooter Review

 

The TVS iQube has sold over 6.5 lakh units in India, reaffirming its position as one of India’s highest-selling electric scooter brands. For TVS Motor Company, this tie-up is yet another milestone in its electric vehicle journey, as well as a segment first feature offered on an electric scooter in India.

# TVS iQube Noise Smartwatch# TVS iQube smartwatch# TVS iQube electric scooter# Bikes# Two Wheelers# Electric Mobility# Electric Two-wheelers
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The new variant slots in between the 2.2 kWh and 3.5 kWh variants, with prices ranging from Rs 1.10 lakh to Rs 1.12 lakh
    TVS iQube 3.1 kWh Launched In India At Rs 1.10 Lakh
  • The biggest change to electric scooter are the larger battery packs which promise higher range than before.
    Updated 2025 TVS iQube ST Launched With Bigger Battery; Price Slashed By Rs 25,000
  • The special edition is available in Standard iQube with a 3.3 kWh battery pack and the iQube S variant.
    TVS iQube Celebration Edition Launched At Rs 1.20 Lakh
  • Two-wheeler giant will conduct inspection of TVS iQube models manufactured between July and September 2023; recall coincides with a customer's social media video detailing an incident of frame breakage on the electric scooter going viral.
    TVS iQube Recalled: Bridge Tube To Be Inspected On Select 2023 Models
  • The iQube ST is available with two battery pack options; 3.4 kWh as seen on the iQube S and a larger 5.1 kWh.
    TVS iQube ST Launched: Top Five Highlights

Latest News

  • The TVS iQube Noise Smartwatch will be available exclusively on the TVS iQube website at an introductory price of Rs. 2,999.
    TVS, Noise Partner For EV-Smartwatch Integration With iQube
  • The WN7 is Honda’s first electric motorcycle and is the production model of the “EV Fun Concept” exhibited at the EICMA 2024 show in Milan, Italy.
    Honda WN7 Electric Motorcycle Unveiled
  • The S 1000 R gets subtle design changes and more power than its predecessor.
    2025 BMW S 1000 R Launched In India At Rs 19.90 Lakh
  • Latest pictures suggest that the facelifted internal combustion Punch could get redesigned tail lamps as well as new features within the cabin.
    Tata Punch Facelift Spied Again Ahead Of Debut; Previews Updated Rear Design
  • The company began production in 2021 and has achieved this milestone in four years.
    Ola Electric Hits 10 Lakh Units Production Milestone; Roadster X+ Special Edition Introduced
  • The Aircross X to get similar upgrades as the Basalt X, replete with a revamped cabin and new features.
    Citroen Aircross X Previewed Ahead Of Launch; Pre-Bookings Open
  • The Guerrilla 450 has witnessed a maximum hike of Rs 18,479, depending on the variant.
    GST 2.0: Royal Enfield Himalayan, Guerrilla 450 Prices Increased By Up To Rs 22,000
  • The XSR 155 gets the same motor as the R15 and MT-15, and we expect it to launch in India on November 11.
    Yamaha XSR 155 Spied Testing In India
  • Maruti’s new Creta-rivalling SUV goes on sale alongside the Grand Vitara and will be available solely at Arena dealerships.
    Maruti Suzuki Victoris Launched At Rs 10.50 Lakh
  • The Fireblade arrives in India once again, this time in the full-blown SP trim.
    Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP Launched In India At Rs 28.99 Lakh

Research More on TVS

TVS iQube
8.8

TVS iQube

Starts at ₹ 1.17 - 1.85 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View iQube Specifications
View iQube Features

Popular TVS Models

  • Home
  • News
  • Bikes
  • TVS, Noise Partner For EV-Smartwatch Integration With iQube