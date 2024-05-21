TVS iQube ST Launched: Top Five Highlights

TVS Motor Company finally launched the iQube ST electric scooter in the Indian market. The iQube is the brand’s first electric scooter and was launched in January 2020. It has been performing fairly well for the two-wheeler manufacturer, with over 2 lakh sales recorded in October 2023. The iQube range has now expanded with the addition of the ST variant while TVS has also added a new base variant to the iQube lineup which gets a 2.2 kWh battery pack and is currently priced at Rs 95,000 (ex-showroom), introductory.



Let's take a look at the top five highlights of the iQube ST electric scooter.

TVS iQube ST: Design & Variants

The design remains identical to other variants in the lineup save for ST stickering.

The design of the iQube ST is identical to the rest of the variants, save for the ST stickering seen on the front fender and the body of the electric scooter. The range-topping ST trim has two variants, primarily differing based on its battery pack (3.4 kWh and 5.1 kWh). With this addition, the iQube range is now available in three trim levels and five variants. Colour options for the iQube ST include Copper Bronze Matte, Coral Sand Satin, Titanium Grey Matte, and Starlight Blue.



TVS iQube ST: Features

It gets a 7.0-inch touchscreen display which provides connectivity features and more.

In terms of features, the ST is offered with a larger 7.0-inch touchscreen on the dash, which provides Bluetooth connectivity via app, aiding in connecting features. Moreover, the cluster also provides navigation, TPMS, four colour themes, and more. The ST variant also gets the HMI joystick, which is used to control the display manually.

TVS iQube ST: Battery Pack

TVS has rolled out the iQube ST with two battery options.

The iQube ST has been launched with two battery pack options. The more affordable ST has a 3.4 kWh battery pack, as seen on the iQube S, while the more expensive version has a 5.1 kWh battery pack. The former has a claimed range of 100 km on a single charger, while the latter delivers an additional 50 km owing to the larger battery pack. TVS claims the ST 5.1 kWh will take four hours and 18 minutes for a 0-80 per cent charge, and a full charge is likely to take closer to six hours.

TVS iQube ST: Performance

The top speed is claimed to be 82 kmph on top-spec model.

The performance on the ST variant is slightly more compared to other variants. That said, the top speed is claimed to be 82 kmph on the larger battery pack option, while the 0-40 kmph is achieved in 4.5 seconds. Apart from this, the iQube ST incorporates a 4.4kW BLDC hub motor that produces 6 bhp and 33 Nm of torque, identical to the rest of the lineup.

TVS iQube ST: Prices

As for the prices of the ST variants, the 3.4 kWh iQube ST is priced at Rs 1.55 lakh, while the 5.1 kWh variant comes at a sticker price of Rs 1.85 lakh. The brand announced the addition of this top-spec ST variant back in 2022 and for customers who had pre-booked the iQube ST before July 15, 2022, and have held on to their order since, TVS is providing an additional loyalty bonus of Rs 10,000, bringing the scooter’s price down to Rs 1.75 lakh for the range-topping model. (All prices ex-showroom.)