TVS Motor Company Commences Operation In Italy
By car&bike Team
2 mins read
Published on May 16, 2024
Highlights
- TVS commenced operations in Italy.
- Italian market to get both petrol-powered and electric two-wheelers.
- TVS Motor Italia is headed by Giovanni Notarbartolo di Furnari.
The world’s fourth-largest two- and three-wheeler manufacturer, TVS Motor Company, has announced it is commencing operations in Italy. The brand is all set to introduce its offerings in the Italian market, such as the TVS Apache RTR 310, RR 310, Ronin 250, Raider, NTorq, Jupiter 125, and electric scooters including the iQube, TVS X, and its E-bike range. Depending on the market, TVS products are currently available for purchase in more than 80 countries across Asia, Africa, and Latin America.
Also Read: TVS iQube ST 5.1 kWh Launched At Rs 1.85 Lakh Alongside More Affordable Variants
TVS Motor Company is extending its operations in Italy through its branch office, TVS Motor Italia, headed by Giovanni Notarbartolo di Furnari. TVS says Furnari brings comprehensive experience from senior managerial roles in major automotive companies in Italy, Latin America, the UAE, and Europe.
Sharad Mohan Mishra, President, Head Group Strategy, at TVS Motor Company, remarked on the company’s Italian launch, saying, "Our move into Italy is a strategic step towards our global ambitions. Italy's rich automotive culture and its embrace of cutting-edge transport solutions present a perfect backdrop for our product range. We are eager to introduce Italian consumers to our vehicles, backed by our strong track record of having over 4 million global customers last year. This validates our capabilities in design, technology, and service, fueling our confidence as we step into Europe. I encourage everyone to join us at our upcoming test rides and open days to discover what TVS has to offer."
Also Read: Two-Wheeler Sales April 2024: TVS Registers 35 Per Cent Overall Growth Year-on-Year
The brand entered the European market in November 2023 through a partnership with Emil Frey Group, an automotive distribution enterprise based in Zurich. Moreover, in November 2023, the brand announced its expansion into the Vietnamese market, partnering with Minh Long Motors for distribution.
Popular TVS Models
- TVS RoninEx-Showroom Price₹ 1.49 - 1.73 Lakh
- TVS Scooty Pep PlusEx-Showroom Price₹ 60,334 - 63,234
- TVS XL 100Ex-Showroom Price₹ 43,041 - 54,160
- TVS Apache RR 310Ex-Showroom Price₹ 2.65 Lakh
- TVS RadeonEx-Showroom Price₹ 59,925 - 74,966
- TVS Apache RTR 160Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1.18 - 1.25 Lakh
- TVS Ntorq 125Ex-Showroom Price₹ 77,106 - 1.03 Lakh
- TVS RaiderEx-Showroom Price₹ 95,219 - 1.02 Lakh
- TVS JupiterEx-Showroom Price₹ 68,571 - 85,866
- TVS SportEx-Showroom Price₹ 60,130 - 66,493
- TVS Apache RTR 160 4VEx-Showroom Price₹ 1.27 - 1.32 Lakh
- TVS Star City PlusEx-Showroom Price₹ 71,205 - 73,955
- TVS Apache RTR 180Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1.31 Lakh
- TVS Jupiter 125Ex-Showroom Price₹ 86,405 - 96,855
- TVS Scooty Zest 110Ex-Showroom Price₹ 67,016 - 68,693
- TVS iQubeEx-Showroom Price₹ 1.66 - 1.68 Lakh
- TVS Apache RTR 200 4VEx-Showroom Price₹ 1.4 - 1.45 Lakh
- TVS Apache RTR 165 RPEx-Showroom Price₹ 1.45 Lakh
- TVS Apache RTR 310Ex-Showroom Price₹ 2.43 Lakh
- TVS X ElectricEx-Showroom Price₹ 2.5 Lakh
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
- Home
- News
- Sales Figures
- TVS Motor Company Commences Operation In Italy