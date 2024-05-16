TVS Motor Company Commences Operation In Italy

The world’s fourth-largest two- and three-wheeler manufacturer, TVS Motor Company, has announced it is commencing operations in Italy. The brand is all set to introduce its offerings in the Italian market, such as the TVS Apache RTR 310, RR 310, Ronin 250, Raider, NTorq, Jupiter 125, and electric scooters including the iQube, TVS X, and its E-bike range. Depending on the market, TVS products are currently available for purchase in more than 80 countries across Asia, Africa, and Latin America.

TVS Motor Company is extending its operations in Italy through its branch office, TVS Motor Italia, headed by Giovanni Notarbartolo di Furnari. TVS says Furnari brings comprehensive experience from senior managerial roles in major automotive companies in Italy, Latin America, the UAE, and Europe.

Sharad Mohan Mishra, President, Head Group Strategy, at TVS Motor Company, remarked on the company’s Italian launch, saying, "Our move into Italy is a strategic step towards our global ambitions. Italy's rich automotive culture and its embrace of cutting-edge transport solutions present a perfect backdrop for our product range. We are eager to introduce Italian consumers to our vehicles, backed by our strong track record of having over 4 million global customers last year. This validates our capabilities in design, technology, and service, fueling our confidence as we step into Europe. I encourage everyone to join us at our upcoming test rides and open days to discover what TVS has to offer."

The brand entered the European market in November 2023 through a partnership with Emil Frey Group, an automotive distribution enterprise based in Zurich. Moreover, in November 2023, the brand announced its expansion into the Vietnamese market, partnering with Minh Long Motors for distribution.