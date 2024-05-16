Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Mahindra Bolero Neo PlusForce Motors Trax Cruiser2024 Skoda SuperbToyota Urban Cruiser TaisorHyundai Creta N Line
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUVMG Marvel XNissan QashqaiHonda HR-VHyundai Casper
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Aprilia RS 660Aprilia Tuono 660Aprilia Tuareg 660Ather RiztaSuzuki V-Strom 800 DE
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Keeway Benda Dark FlagKeeway Benda LFS 700KTM 890 DukeRoyal Enfield Classic 350 BobberSuzuki V-Strom 800 DE
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

TVS Motor Company Commences Operation In Italy

The brand is all set to introduce its offerings in the Italian market, such as the TVS Apache 310 Series, Ronin 250, Raider, and more.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 16, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • TVS commenced operations in Italy.
  • Italian market to get both petrol-powered and electric two-wheelers.
  • TVS Motor Italia is headed by Giovanni Notarbartolo di Furnari.

The world’s fourth-largest two- and three-wheeler manufacturer, TVS Motor Company, has announced it is commencing operations in Italy. The brand is all set to introduce its offerings in the Italian market, such as the TVS Apache RTR 310, RR 310, Ronin 250, Raider, NTorq, Jupiter 125, and electric scooters including the iQube, TVS X, and its E-bike range. Depending on the market, TVS products are currently available for purchase in more than 80 countries across Asia, Africa, and Latin America.

 

Also Read: TVS iQube ST 5.1 kWh Launched At Rs 1.85 Lakh Alongside More Affordable Variants

 

TVS Enters Italy

 

TVS Motor Company is extending its operations in Italy through its branch office, TVS Motor Italia, headed by Giovanni Notarbartolo di Furnari. TVS says Furnari brings comprehensive experience from senior managerial roles in major automotive companies in Italy, Latin America, the UAE, and Europe.

 

Sharad Mohan Mishra, President, Head Group Strategy, at TVS Motor Company, remarked on the company’s Italian launch, saying, "Our move into Italy is a strategic step towards our global ambitions. Italy's rich automotive culture and its embrace of cutting-edge transport solutions present a perfect backdrop for our product range. We are eager to introduce Italian consumers to our vehicles, backed by our strong track record of having over 4 million global customers last year. This validates our capabilities in design, technology, and service, fueling our confidence as we step into Europe. I encourage everyone to join us at our upcoming test rides and open days to discover what TVS has to offer." 

 

Also Read: Two-Wheeler Sales April 2024: TVS Registers 35 Per Cent Overall Growth Year-on-Year

 

tvs iqube 22 kwh base variant

 

The brand entered the European market in November 2023 through a partnership with Emil Frey Group, an automotive distribution enterprise based in Zurich. Moreover, in November 2023, the brand announced its expansion into the Vietnamese market, partnering with Minh Long Motors for distribution. 

# TVS Motor Company# TVS Motorcycles# TVS Motors# TVS Motor Italia# TVS Italy# TVS bikes# Bikes# Two Wheelers
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Popular TVS Models

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

  • The brand currently has a production capacity of 49,000 units a month, which it plans to scale up to 64,000 units by the end of FY25
    Mahindra Reports Open Bookings Of Over 2.20 Lakh Units; Targets Further Ramp-Up in Production
  • The social media post hints at the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR arriving in limited numbers and as a Completely Built Unit (CBU).
    Kawasaki Teases Ninja ZX-4RR For India, To Be Brought In Limited Numbers
  • This special edition variant gets a range of cosmetic tweaks and is available with BMW Driving Assistant as standard
    BMW X3 xDrive20d M Sport Shadow Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs 74.9 Lakh
  • The brand currently retails five electric scooters in the Indian market, of which two have undergone price revisions.
    Ampere Magnus Electric Scooter Prices Slashed; Range Now Starts At 84,900
  • The M5 will make its global debut later in the year and will be offered in both sedan and wagon guises in the foreign market
    BMW M5 Teased Ahead Of Global Debut
  • A short video showcasing a new feature has been doing the rounds online.
    Tata Nexon To Get A Panoramic Sunroof
  • Named Vegas, Ryd Plus, One Plus Pro and Drive Pro, the e-scooters are being offered with a 5-year warranty
    GT Force Introduces Four New Electric Scooters In India; Prices Range From Rs 55,555 to Rs 84,555
  • The company claims to achieve this booking milestone within about 60 minutes of opening the order book.
    Mahindra XUV 3XO Bookings Cross 50,000 Units
  • The zonal selection rounds begin in Guwahati, followed by Bangalore, Pune, and New Delhi, while the racing season will start in June at Kari Motor Speedway in Coimbatore.
    2024 Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup Season 4 Dates Announced
  • These chargers are available in three frame sizes, with power outputs ranging from 60 kW to 400 kW.
    Exicom Launches DC Chargers With Power Outputs Of Up To 400 kW
  • Originally unveiled in May 2022, the range-topping iQube ST has finally gone on sale; costs Rs 40,000 more than the iQube S.
    TVS iQube ST 5.1 kWh Launched At Rs 1.85 Lakh Alongside More Affordable Variants
  • TVS Motor Company sold a total of 383,615 units in April 2024, which is a 25 per cent increase on 308,224 units sold in April last year.
    Two-Wheeler Sales April 2024: TVS Registers 35 Per Cent Overall Growth Year-on-Year
  • TVS Motor Company increased the prices of the Apache RTR 160 4V by Rs. 1,250.
    TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Prices Increased By Rs. 1,250
  • TVS Motor Company registered an overall growth of 12 per cent with sales increasing from 317,152 units in March 2023 to 354,592 units in March 2024.
    Two-Wheeler Sales March 2024: TVS Motor Company Registers 12 Per Cent Growth Overall
  • TVS showcased a host of offerings in France including the Apache RR 310, Apache RTR 310, Ronin, as well as the all-electric iQube and X
    TVS Motor Company Announces Entry Into France
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Tata Punch
Mahindra Scorpio-N
Mahindra XUV300
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved