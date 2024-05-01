Two-Wheeler Sales April 2024: TVS Registers 35 Per Cent Overall Growth Year-on-Year

TVS Motor Company registered an overall growth of 25 per cent with sales increasing from 306,224 units in April 2023 to 383,615 units in April 2024. TVS sold 374,592 units overall in April 2024, which is a growth of 27 per cent over April 2023. The domestic two-wheeler sales grew from 232,956 units in April 2023 to 301,449 units in last month, a growth of 29 per cent. TVS’ motorcycle sales also saw a growth of 24 per cent, with the company selling 188,496 units in April 2024. Similarly, scooter sales also saw a growth of 34 per cent, with 144,126 units sold last month.

The company is now also a part of government’s new Electric Mobility Promotion Scheme (EMPS), which came into effect in April 2024 and the company registered sales of 17,403 units last month, which is a significant increase of 61 per cent over 6,227 units sales in April 2023.

TVS also registered a 12 per cent growth in exports, with sales of 71,663 units in April 2023 to 80,508 units in April 2024. Two-wheeler exports registered a growth of 18 per cent with sales increasing from 61,830 units in April 2023 to 73,143 units in April 2024. TVS registered a 21 per cent decline in its three-wheeler sales, from 11,438 units in April 2023 to 9,023 units in April 2024.