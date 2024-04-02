Login
Two-Wheeler Sales March 2024: TVS Motor Company Registers 12 Per Cent Growth Overall

TVS Motor Company registered an overall growth of 12 per cent with sales increasing from 317,152 units in March 2023 to 354,592 units in March 2024.
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

Published on April 2, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • The company despatched 260,532 two-wheeler units domestically last month
  • TVS sold 171,611 units of motorcycles in March 2024
  • During FY24, the company registered a growth of 14 per cent on total sales

TVS Motor Company had a good month in March 2024, with total two-wheeler sales of the company registering a growth of 12 per cent, with sales increasing from 307,559 units in March 2023 to 344,446 units in March 2024. The company despatched 260,532 two-wheeler units domestically which is a growth of 240,780 units sold last year. 

 

Also Read: TVS Ronin SCR Concept Patented; Could Be A New Ronin Scrambler

 

Motorcycle sales registered a growth of 22 per cent with sales increasing from 141,250 units in March 2023 to 171,611 units in March 2024. Scooter sales stayed more or less flat, with 2% growth, increasing from 128,817 units in March 2023 to 131,472 units in March 2024. TVS’ EV retail sales in March 2024 consisted of 15,250 units, which is a small de-growth from 15,364 units sold in March 2023.

TVS’ total exports registered a growth of 23 per cent with sales increasing from 75,037 units in March 2023 to 91,972 units in March 2024. Two-wheeler exports registered a growth of 26 per cent with sales increasing from 66,779 units in March 2023 to 83,914 units in March 2024. TVS’ three-wheeler sales also saw a growth of 6 per cent, from 9,93 units in March 2023 to 10,146 units in the last month. 

 

Also Read: Electric TVS XL Coming Soon

 

The company sold 10.32 lakh units in the fourth quarter of FY24, which is an increase of 23 per cent from the same time frame of FY23. Three-wheeler sales also grew 4 per cent from 0.29 lakh units in last quarter of FY23 to 0.30 lakh units in last quarter of FY24. Total exports registered a growth of 40 per cent with sales increasing from 1.85 lakh units in the last quarter of FY23 to 2.50 lakh units in the current quarter.

During FY24, the company registered a growth of 14 per cent with total sales increasing to 41.91 lakh units from 36.82 lakh units in FY23. Two-wheeler sales registered a growth of 15 per cent with sales increasing from 35.12 lakh units in FY23 to 40.45 lakh units in FY24. But the three-wheeler sales saw a drop of 13.60 per cent, from 1.69 lakh units in FY23 to 1.46 lakh units in FY24. Total exports also saw a drop of 5.14 per cent, from 10.68 lakh units in FY23 to 10.13 lakh units in FY24.

