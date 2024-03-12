Login
All-Electric TVS XL Incoming: XL EV, E-XL Names Trademarked

The all-electric TVS XL is set to go up against the recently-launched Kinetic Green E Luna.
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 12, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • TVS readying an all-electric XL to take on Kinetic E-Luna.
  • XL EV, E-XL names trademarked ahead of unveil.
  • The E-Luna is presently the only electric moped on sale in India.

TVS recently filed trademarks for two new names, suggesting that its workhorse moped, the XL100, is set to go all-electric. The two-wheeler manufacturer has trademarked the TVS XL EV and E-XL names in the clearest sign yet that a battery-powered TVS moped is being readied to go up against the recently-launched Kinetic E Luna.

 

Also read: Kinetic E-Luna Vs TVS XL100 Compared: Prices, Payload, Weight And Range

 

The XL100 has been on sale in India for well over four decades with the model having evolved over the years to accommodate more modern tech and engines while retaining its workhorse nature. Over the years, the motorcycle has been upgraded to meet varying emissions and safety norms, with the current model packing in some modern features such as USB charging, electric start, LED DRLs and an engine kill function should the bike exceed a certain lean angle. The petrol XL100 is powered by a 99.7 cc four-stroke, single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine that produces 4.3 bhp at 6000 rpm and 6.5 Nm of peak torque at 3500 rpm with the moped capable of hauling up to 130 kg of cargo.

 

 Also read: Two-Wheeler Sales February 2024: TVS Motor Company Sales Grew 34 Per Cent
 

Also Read: TVS Apache RTR 310 Real-World Review

 

Details about the all-electric XL moped are scarce at this time, but it's likely that TVS will employ an all-electric powertrain while retaining the classic workhorse design of the combustion engine moped. The electric moped could also retain the option of a split seat with a removable rear half for additional haulage space.

 

When it arrives, expect the EV to be positioned above the petrol XL100, but priced competitively against the E-Luna.

