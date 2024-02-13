Login

Kinetic E-Luna Vs TVS XL100 Compared: Prices, Payload, Weight And Range

The E-Luna is the only electric moped on sale in India at present, and the TVS XL100 is its closest rival.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on February 13, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Both mopeds serve primarily for utility or goods transportation
  • The TVS XL100 is more budget-friendly than the E-Luna
  • The E-Luna has more payload capacity than the XL100

Kinetic Green recently revived the Luna nameplate with the launch of the E-Luna electric moped. it is offered in two variants, the X1, priced at Rs 69,990, and the X2, priced at Rs 74,990 (including FAME-II subsidy). While the E-Luna, being the only all-electric moped on sale in India, does not have any direct competitors, the venerable TVS XL100 is its closest rival, as it continues to be the unchallenged king of the moped segment in India. Let us take a look at how the E-Luna stacks up against the grizzled veteran that is the XL100. 

 

Also Read: Kinetic E-Luna Electric Moped Launched In India At Rs 70,000

 

The E-Luna is the only battery-powered moped on sale in India today.

 

Dimensions

 Kinetic E-LunaTVS XL100 (Comfort)
Length 1985 mm1895 mm
Width  735 mm670 mm
Height 1036 mm1077 mm
Wheelbase 1335 mm1228 mm
Payload capacity 150 kg 130 kg
Kerb weight96 kg89 kg

 

With a wheelbase of 1335 mm, the Kinetic E-Luna is longer than the TVS XL100, which, at 1,895 mm in length, is a shade shorter. The E-Luna boasts a payload capacity of 150 kg, while the XL100 can accommodate up to 130 kg. The TVS XL100 is the lighter of the two mopeds, with a kerb weight of 89 kg (dropping to 86 kg on the kick-start models, almost 10 kg lighter than the E-Luna).   

The XL100 is available with both kick and electric start options.

 

Performance and range

 Kinetic E-Luna TVS XL100 (Comfort)
Peak output     1.2 kW (1.18 bhp)3.2 kW (4.3 bhp) 
Peak torque22 Nm6.5 Nm
Top Speed50 kmph60 kmph

 

Both mopeds are designed primarily for utility or goods transportation, although their powertrains differ fundamentally. The E-Luna's lithium-ion battery and electric motor combination contrasts with the tried-and-tested petrol engine of the XL100. The E-Luna delivers 1.2 kW (1.18 bhp) and 22 Nm of peak torque, with a top speed of 50 kmph. In contrast, the TVS XL100 generates more power (3.2 kW or 4.3 bhp) but only 6.5 Nm of peak torque, and has a higher claimed top speed of 60 kmph. A key point to note here is the E-Luna's gradeability is just 7 degrees, so using it in hilly areas may be a challenge.

 

Kinetic offers two battery options with the E-Luna. The X1 has a 1.7 kWh LFP battery, while the X2 variant has a 2 kWh NMC battery. The former has a certified range of up to 90 kilometres, while the latter has a certified range of up to 110 kilometres. The XL100, on the other hand, has a four-litre fuel tank, and with an estimated fuel efficiency of around 55 kmpl, will have close to 200 km of range on a full tank. That said, the difference in running costs will be massive, with the electricity-powered E-Luna set to be much cheaper to run on a daily basis. 

 

Prices (ex-showroom)

Kinetic E-Luna TVS XL100
Rs 70,000 – Rs 75,000Rs 45,000 – Rs 59,700

 

As for prices, the Kinetic E-Luna ranges between Rs 70,000 to Rs 75,000 (introductory). In comparison, the TVS XL100 is notably more accessible, with prices ranging from Rs 45,000 to Rs 59,700. However, Kinetic is keen to highlight that the gigantic difference in running costs will see buyers of the E-Luna offset the higher cost of acquisition fairly early in their ownership period.

 

Also Read: Kinetic E-Luna Electric Moped: Top 5 Highlights

 

While the Kinetic E-Luna presents itself as an electric alternative with higher payload capacity and the potential of shockingly low running costs, the TVS XL100 has long-term reliability and a price tag that brings it within the reach of the masses. To find out how different they are to ride and live with, we will need to put both through their paces on the road and bring you a detailed comparison.

# Kinetic Green# Kinetic E-Luna# Kinetic E-Luna Launch# E-Luna# TVS XL100# Bikes# News# Electric Two-wheelers# Two Wheelers# Cover Story# Electric Mobility
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2016 Volvo V40, Amberhai, New Delhi
2016 Volvo V40
  • 75,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 11.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.6
2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
  • 12,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 48.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.8
2017 Mahindra XUV500
  • 65,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 10.25 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Tata Nexon EV, Amberhai, New Delhi
2022 Tata Nexon EV
  • 20,156 km
  • Electric
  • Automatic
Rs. 15.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Maruti Suzuki Celerio, Amberhai, New Delhi
9.0
2022 Maruti Suzuki Celerio
  • 25,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 5.75 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Mahindra XUV500, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.3
2019 Mahindra XUV500
  • 77,700 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 10.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift, Amberhai, New Delhi
2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • 35,249 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 7.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Audi Q3, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.3
2018 Audi Q3
  • 88,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 18.45 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 SsangYong Rexton W, Amberhai, New Delhi
6.3
2014 SsangYong Rexton W
  • 72,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Isuzu MU-X, Amberhai, New Delhi
2020 Isuzu MU-X
  • 1,36,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 14 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Nissan Magnite Crosses 1 Lakh Unit Sales Milestone In India
Nissan Magnite Crosses 1 Lakh Unit Sales Milestone In India
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-11863 second ago

To commemorate this sales milestone, Nissan has unveiled a new web-based platform named Nissan One.

Aston Martin Unveils Its Contender For 2024 F1 Season; The AMR24
Aston Martin Unveils Its Contender For 2024 F1 Season; The AMR24
c&b icon By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

-704 second ago

Aston Martin's unveiling reflects broader trends in F1, with the team's adoption of push-rod rear suspension mirroring Mercedes' upcoming W15 car, indicative of an industry-wide shift in performance strategies

Honda Unveils Radical New Livery and Changes for 2024 MotoGP Season
Honda Unveils Radical New Livery and Changes for 2024 MotoGP Season
c&b icon By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

19 minutes ago

Beyond cosmetic changes, Honda overhauls its RC213V bike in a bid to reclaim its status as a frontrunner in MotoGP, with initial feedback from riders being encouraging

Mahindra XUV700 MX Automatic Set For Launch
Mahindra XUV700 MX Automatic Set For Launch
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

58 minutes ago

The Mahindra XUV700 5-seater has been sold with only a manual gearbox so far

2024 KTM RC16 MotoGP Challenger Revealed
2024 KTM RC16 MotoGP Challenger Revealed
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

The 2024 factory KTM RC16 machine continues with the orange and dark blue livery and the Red Bull branding, which remains its title sponsor

Ultraviolette Partners With HPCL To Expand EV Charging Network
Ultraviolette Partners With HPCL To Expand EV Charging Network
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

The partnership will see the EV brand install fast-chargers at HPCL fuel stations in 12 selected states

New Renault Duster Unveiled; Gets Hybrid Powertrain And 4x4 Options
New Renault Duster Unveiled; Gets Hybrid Powertrain And 4x4 Options
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

Initially showcased as a Dacia version late last year, the Renault version displays slight styling modifications on the exterior and interior.

Shishir Mishra Appointed Citroen India Brand Director
Shishir Mishra Appointed Citroen India Brand Director
c&b icon By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

In his new role, Mishra will be responsible for steering the brand’s strategic initiatives and increasing Citroen’s presence in India

Okaya EV Announces Price Discount Of Upto Rs 18,000 On Its Electric Scooters
Okaya EV Announces Price Discount Of Upto Rs 18,000 On Its Electric Scooters
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

Okaya EV has announced a price cut of up to Rs 18,000, on its electric scooters, valid until February 29, 2024

CFMoto Ibex 450 Adventure Tourer Announced
CFMoto Ibex 450 Adventure Tourer Announced
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

4 hours ago

The Chinese brand’s parallel-twin adventure bike looks extremely promising, with the right specifications on paper to take the fight to the new Royal Enfield Himalayan.

Kinetic E-Luna Electric Moped: Top 5 Highlights
Kinetic E-Luna Electric Moped: Top 5 Highlights
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

5 days ago

It is currently offered in two variants: the E-Luna X1 and the E-Luna X2.

Kinetic E-Luna Electric Moped Launched In India At Rs 70,000
Kinetic E-Luna Electric Moped Launched In India At Rs 70,000
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

5 days ago

Features a 2 kWh battery pack that powers the 1.2 kW hub-mounted motor

Kinetic Green E-Luna India Launch Today
Kinetic Green E-Luna India Launch Today
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

6 days ago

The Kinetic Green E-Luna revives the iconic name from the 80s in the form of an electric moped. Pre-bookings are open for Rs 500.

Kinetic Luna Electric Moped Listed Online For Rs 75,000; Has A 2 kWh Battery
Kinetic Luna Electric Moped Listed Online For Rs 75,000; Has A 2 kWh Battery
c&b icon By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

19 days ago

Ahead of its formal launch, the reborn E-Luna is already listed for sale on e-commerce websites.

Electric Kinetic Luna Moped Design Patent Leaked
Electric Kinetic Luna Moped Design Patent Leaked
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

8 months ago

Kinetic is set to revive its Luna moped as an electric vehicle, with the upcoming e-Luna patent image showcasing a simple yet practical design

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Bikes
  • Kinetic E-Luna Vs TVS XL100 Compared: Prices, Payload, Weight And Range
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved