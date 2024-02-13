Kinetic E-Luna Vs TVS XL100 Compared: Prices, Payload, Weight And Range
Kinetic Green recently revived the Luna nameplate with the launch of the E-Luna electric moped. it is offered in two variants, the X1, priced at Rs 69,990, and the X2, priced at Rs 74,990 (including FAME-II subsidy). While the E-Luna, being the only all-electric moped on sale in India, does not have any direct competitors, the venerable TVS XL100 is its closest rival, as it continues to be the unchallenged king of the moped segment in India. Let us take a look at how the E-Luna stacks up against the grizzled veteran that is the XL100.
The E-Luna is the only battery-powered moped on sale in India today.
Dimensions
|Kinetic E-Luna
|TVS XL100 (Comfort)
|Length
|1985 mm
|1895 mm
|Width
|735 mm
|670 mm
|Height
|1036 mm
|1077 mm
|Wheelbase
|1335 mm
|1228 mm
|Payload capacity
|150 kg
|130 kg
|Kerb weight
|96 kg
|89 kg
With a wheelbase of 1335 mm, the Kinetic E-Luna is longer than the TVS XL100, which, at 1,895 mm in length, is a shade shorter. The E-Luna boasts a payload capacity of 150 kg, while the XL100 can accommodate up to 130 kg. The TVS XL100 is the lighter of the two mopeds, with a kerb weight of 89 kg (dropping to 86 kg on the kick-start models, almost 10 kg lighter than the E-Luna).
The XL100 is available with both kick and electric start options.
Performance and range
|Kinetic E-Luna
|TVS XL100 (Comfort)
|Peak output
|1.2 kW (1.18 bhp)
|3.2 kW (4.3 bhp)
|Peak torque
|22 Nm
|6.5 Nm
|Top Speed
|50 kmph
|60 kmph
Both mopeds are designed primarily for utility or goods transportation, although their powertrains differ fundamentally. The E-Luna's lithium-ion battery and electric motor combination contrasts with the tried-and-tested petrol engine of the XL100. The E-Luna delivers 1.2 kW (1.18 bhp) and 22 Nm of peak torque, with a top speed of 50 kmph. In contrast, the TVS XL100 generates more power (3.2 kW or 4.3 bhp) but only 6.5 Nm of peak torque, and has a higher claimed top speed of 60 kmph. A key point to note here is the E-Luna's gradeability is just 7 degrees, so using it in hilly areas may be a challenge.
Kinetic offers two battery options with the E-Luna. The X1 has a 1.7 kWh LFP battery, while the X2 variant has a 2 kWh NMC battery. The former has a certified range of up to 90 kilometres, while the latter has a certified range of up to 110 kilometres. The XL100, on the other hand, has a four-litre fuel tank, and with an estimated fuel efficiency of around 55 kmpl, will have close to 200 km of range on a full tank. That said, the difference in running costs will be massive, with the electricity-powered E-Luna set to be much cheaper to run on a daily basis.
Prices (ex-showroom)
|Kinetic E-Luna
|TVS XL100
|Rs 70,000 – Rs 75,000
|Rs 45,000 – Rs 59,700
As for prices, the Kinetic E-Luna ranges between Rs 70,000 to Rs 75,000 (introductory). In comparison, the TVS XL100 is notably more accessible, with prices ranging from Rs 45,000 to Rs 59,700. However, Kinetic is keen to highlight that the gigantic difference in running costs will see buyers of the E-Luna offset the higher cost of acquisition fairly early in their ownership period.
While the Kinetic E-Luna presents itself as an electric alternative with higher payload capacity and the potential of shockingly low running costs, the TVS XL100 has long-term reliability and a price tag that brings it within the reach of the masses. To find out how different they are to ride and live with, we will need to put both through their paces on the road and bring you a detailed comparison.
