Kinetic Files Patent For Updated E-Luna

Kinetic Group, now known as Kinetic Green, currently offers the E-Luna electric moped that was launched last year. Now, design patent images have been leaked online revealing details of the updates the moped is expected the receive. The Kinetic E-Luna is the company’s modern and electric iteration of the iconic Luna.

Looking at the patent images, the E-Luna seems largely the same, with only few new additions. First are the alloy wheels which have replaced the wire-spoke wheels that are offered on the current model. Wheel size has remained the same. Second is the additional box that’s located the centre spine of the moped, ahead of the rider seat. While it isn’t confirmed yet, the box could be an additional storage box or a detachable battery pack allowing the user to further extend the range of the e Luna. If it’s the latter, expect it to be offered as an add-on purchase and will command a certain price. Other bits include a possible updated instrument console and a better contoured seat for the rider.

The Kinetic E-Luna is available in two variants, X2 and X3, the former priced at Rs 69,990 and latter at Rs 82,490, both ex-showroom. While the X2 features a 2 kWh battery pack, the X3 comes with a slightly larger 2.3 kWh pack. The electric moped has a top speed of 50 kmph, with a payload capacity of 150 kg, and range of 110-120 km, depending on the variant.