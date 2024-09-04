Login
Kinetic Green Plots Family E-Scooter For 2026: Large Underseat Storage, Multiple Battery Options Planned

At present, Kinetic Green only retails two models in the high-speed electric two-wheeler space, but its family scooter will arrive in 18 months, with a top speed to match other equivalent e-scooters.
By car&bike Team

1 mins read

Published on September 4, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Kinetic Green’s upcoming family electric scooter will have a top speed of around 80 kmph.
  • Company plans to offer a variety of battery options, ranging from 1.8 kWh to 3 kWh.
  • Kinetic targets revenues of Rs 10,000 crore by 2030, with E2W business contributing 60 per cent.

Electric two-wheeler (E2W) firm Kinetic Green, which has carved out a niche for itself in India’s electric two-wheeler market with the e-Luna moped, is planning to expand its portfolio. In the next 18 months, Kinetic Green will introduce a new, family-focused electric scooter, which will focus on practicality and everyday useability. Kinetic’s family e-scooter is expected to arrive in 2026, with company officials stating it will have a top speed of around 80 kmph, a large underseat storage space and multiple battery options. The company’s plans were revealed by Kinetic Green Founder & CEO Sulajja Firodia Motwani during an interaction with media.

 

Also Read: Kinetic E-Luna Electric Moped: Top 5 Highlights 

 

For the upcoming family scooter, the company is planning to introduce battery choices ranging from 1.8 kWh to 3 kWh to provide an option for different use-based requirements. This will mirror the strategy employed by market leader Ola Electric, as well as TVS, both of which offer a wide range of battery options on their volume models. At present, Kinetic Green only has the Flex electric scooter, and the E-Luna, in its high-speed two-wheeler portfolio. The company will soon relaunch the Zulu e-scooter with a new name – ‘e-Zu’ –  following a dispute with mobility firm Yulu, which was amicably resolved out of court. As part of the agreement reached out of court, Kinetic Green will sell off remaining stocks of the Zulu e-scooter before rolling out the renamed model.

 

E Luna 4

Kinetic is banking on the E-Luna, along with other two-wheeler models. to help propel its revenues to Rs 10,000 crore by 2030.

 

With a bolstered two-wheeler lineup, Kinetic Green is targeting revenues of Rs 10,000 crore by 2030, and expects its two-wheeler business to contribute 60 per cent (Rs 6,000 crore) to that total. That said, Kinetic has made it clear that it does not intend to enter the electric motorcycle market, and will instead focus on evolving the E-Luna model portfolio. The rest of the targeted revenue is expected to be generated by its three-wheeler business, and Kinetic Green has also joined hands with battery tech startup Exponent Energy to provide rapid charging options for its three-wheeler range.

 

Also Read: Kinetic E-Luna Vs TVS XL100 Compared: Prices, Payload, Weight And Range

 

Kinetic Green is constructing a new factory in Supa, Maharashtra, which will be spread out over 42 acres of land and will have a production capacity of 10 lakh two-wheelers annually. This facility will have a 40 per cent female workforce. Kinetic Green says it has so far raised USD 25 million in Series A funding, and is awaiting investments of another USD 15-20 million.

  At present, Kinetic Green only retails two models in the high-speed electric two-wheeler space, but its family scooter will arrive in 18 months, with a top speed to match other equivalent e-scooters.
