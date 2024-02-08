Login

Kinetic E-Luna Electric Moped: Top 5 Highlights

It is currently offered in two variants: the E-Luna X1 and the E-Luna X2.
By Jafar Rizvi

1 mins read

Published on February 8, 2024

  • The E-Luna is powered by a 1.2kW mid-mounted motor
  • It is available in five colour options
  • Can also be purchased through Amazon and Flipkart

As most of us notoriously remember the Luna moniker with the catchphrase “Chal meri Luna". The two-wheeler was once equipped with a 50 cc petrol engine and reigned as a popular two-wheeler from the '70s to '90s; Kinetic Green has resurrected the nameplate with the launch of the E-Luna electric moped. 

 

It is available in five colour options.

 

It is currently offered in two variants: the E Luna X1 and the E Luna X2. The former is priced at Rs 69,990, while the latter comes with a sticker price of Rs 74,990 (ex-showroom). At this price point, the Kinetic E-Luna is significantly exorbitant compared to the TVS XL100, which is currently the highest-selling moped in India. However, its competition also includes the Ozotec Bheem, which is priced at Rs 65,990 (ex-showroom).

 

Here are the top five highlights of the E-Luna electric moped.

 

Kinetic E-Luna: Design

 

It is currently offered in two variants: the E Luna X1 and the E Luna X2. 

 

In terms of its design, it has the same design language as that of the erstwhile Luna – all humble, utilitarian, and simple, albeit missing the signature pedals on the petrol-powered moped. It looks contemporary with the circular headlamps jutting out and simple digital instrumentation. Moreover, the two-step seats, with a detachable rear portion, offer additional storage space. In terms of colour options, it can be had in five shades: Mulberry Red, Ocean Blue, Pearl Yellow, Sparkling Green, and Night Star Black.

 

Kinetic E-Luna: Motor and Battery Pack

 

It is rated to have a range of 110 km. 

 

The E-Luna is powered by a 1.2kW mid-mounted motor, which is supported by a 2 kWh battery pack. It is rated to have a claimed range of 110 km with a top speed of 50 kmph. The powertrain is capable of delivering a peak torque output of 22 Nm. The E-Luna comes with a portable charger, and it takes about four hours to charge the battery completely from empty, according to the brand.

 

Kinetic E-Luna: Features

 

It gets an all-digital LCD instrument cluster. 

 

In terms of its features, it gets an all-digital LCD instrument cluster that displays essential information, including speedometer readings, battery charge status, side-stand status, and a USB port. Four riding modes – Eco, City, Speed, and Sport – cater to diverse riding preferences.

 

Kinetic E-Luna: Cycle Parts and Dimensions

 

Kinetic claims a load-bearing capacity of up to 150 kg. 

 

As for its cycle parts, it is equipped with a telescopic fork at the front and twin shock absorbers at the rear, suspending the tubular frame. The E-Luna features drum brakes at both ends and rides on spoked 16-inch wheels. Weighing 96 kg, Kinetic claims a load-bearing capacity of up to 150 kg. As for its dimensions, it measures 1985 mm in length, and 735 mm in width, and stands 1036 mm tall, offering practical add-ons like a front leg guard, saree guard, safety lock, and a bag hook.

 

Kinetic E-Luna: Bookings

 

Can also be purchased through Amazon and Flipkart. 

 

Interested buyers can secure a booking for the Kinetic E-Luna with a nominal amount of Rs 500, with deliveries set to commence the following month. Additionally, the moped is available for purchase on prominent e-commerce platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart.

