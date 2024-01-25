Kinetic Luna Electric Moped Listed Online For Rs 75,000; Has A 2 kWh Battery
By Amaan Ahmed
2 mins read
Published on January 25, 2024
- E-commerce websites now list the Kinetic E-Luna for sale, at Rs 75,000.
- Reborn moped runs on 16-inch spoked wheels; has a 2 kW hub motor.
- Real range expected to be close to 90 km; formal launch early in February.
In a rather unusual move, electric vehicle (EV) firm Kinetic Green has listed the E-Luna – an all-electric recreation of the iconic moped – for sale on popular e-commerce websites even before its formal launch. The Kinetic E-Luna has surfaced online bearing a sticker price of Rs 75,000 (ex-showroom, including FAME-II subsidy), though a series of bank-specific offers lower the price to Rs 66,490. The electric moped is only available in one version and two colours – Ocean Blue and Mulberry Red. The colours, however, are used only on a part of the frame – the rest of the two-wheeler is all-black.
Also Read: Kinetic Green Zulu e-Scooter Launched; Priced At Rs 94,990
The reborn Luna stays true to the original’s basic and humble approach, retaining the same design and proportions, and remaining largely no-frills. It has a simple digital instrument readout displaying vehicle speed, battery state of charge, vehicle health and a trip meter.
Seat height is rated at 760 mm; the E-Luna weighs 96 kg.
The circular headlight is located in a square housing, and the E-Luna rides on 16-inch spoke wheels shod in slim, tubed tyres. Seat height is a friendly 760 mm, ground clearance is rated at 170 mm while the wheelbase is 1,335 mm long. The pillion seat is removable (to create space to carry luggage) and there’s a USB charging port as well, along with a side-stand sensor. Suspension duties are handled by a hooded telescopic fork and dual shock absorbers. The E-Luna has drum brakes at both ends, paired with a combined braking system.
On board the E-Luna is a 2 kWh battery pack, which Kinetic Green claims will enable a range of around 110 kilometres. However, the real-world range is expected to be closer to 90 kilometres. The claimed top speed of the E-Luna – which weighs just 96 kg – is around 50 kmph, thanks to a 2 kW hub motor that has a rated peak torque output of 22 Nm. Bundled with the scooter is a portable charger, and the charging time is rated at four hours. Kinetic Green is also likely to introduce a smaller battery option, to make the E-Luna more accessible, at a later date.
Electric moped is equipped with a basic digital instrument readout.
At this price, the E-Luna will be notably more expensive than the only other moped on sale in the country at present, the TVS XL, which ranges from Rs 44,999 to Rs 59,695 (ex-showroom). The electric moped can also be booked via Kinetic Green’s website by paying Rs 500. More details on delivery and availability are likely to be announced at the E-Luna’s formal launch in early February.
