Kinetic Green Zulu e-Scooter Launched; Priced At Rs 94,990
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on December 11, 2023
Highlights
- Available with the standard battery pack and an oil-cooled setup.
- Powered by a 2.1 kW hub motor.
- The e-scooter can be had in six colour options- Grey, Blue, White, Black, Orange and Red.
Kinetic Green has launched its latest offering, the Zulu electric scooter in India. The electric two-wheeler is offered in two battery variants- one with the standard battery pack and the other with an oil-cooled setup, with introductory prices of Rs 94,990 and Rs 1.05 lakh (ex-showroom, Mumbai) respectively. However, customers can also opt for the company's battery subscription scheme, which drives the price down even further (Rs 69,000 for the standard battery version) and requires the buyer to pay a monthly subscription fee for the battery, which can vary depending on how many kilometres they cover in a month.
Also Read: Kinetic Green Delivers 200 Flex Electric Scooter In Madhya Pradesh For State School Toppers
Visually, the Zulu’s fascia sports an apron-mounted headlamp, aside from an LED DRL. The rest of the two-wheeler features lean body panels with visual elements such as alloy wheels, flat floorboard, and decals around the headlamp and seat area. In terms of dimensions, the Zulu measures 1830 mm long, 715 mm wide and 1135 mm in height, with a ground clearance of 160 mm and a kerb weight of 93 kilograms. The e-scooter can be had in six colour options- Grey, Blue, White, Black, Orange and Red.
The Zulu gets a digital speedometer. Other features on the vehicle include underseat storage with a boot light, and side stand sensor. The electric scooter gets disc brakes on both ends. It has a payload capacity of 150 kg.
Also Read: Kinetic Engineering Commences E-Luna Chassis & Component Production
On the powertrain front, the Zulu is equipped with a hub motor setup with a peak power output of 2.1 kW. This helps it reach top speeds of up to 60 kmph. The electric scooter has a battery capacity of 2.27 kWh that delivers a claimed range of 104 km. Both the battery and motor setup have an IP67 rating. It gets a 15 amp socket that supports ultra fast charging and can charge from 0 to 80 per cent in 30 minutes.
This is a developing story, stay tuned for more details
