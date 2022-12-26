Kinetic Engineering Commences E-Luna Chassis & Component Production

Kinetic Engineering LTD (KEL) has announced that it has commenced production of the chassis and other components of the upcoming Kinetic E-Luna. The electric iteration of the brand’s iconic Luna moped will be marketed under the Kinetic Green brand with a debut expected in the coming months. The announcement of the production of components for the electric two-wheeler comes a little over a year after the Kinetic Group had announced that it had commenced with the project.

Kinetic Engineering says that it has developed all the major subassemblies for the E-Luna including the main chassis, main stand, side stand and swing arm in-house. The company has also set up a dedicated production line with plans to roll out 5,000 sets per month. KEL says it has invested over Rs 3 crore to upgrade its paint, press and fabrication shops at its Ahmednagar plant to support the manufacturing and assembly of the model.

Ajinkya Firodia, MD, Kinetic Engineering Limited, said “It is amazing that the iconic Luna is coming back in its E-Avatar! We are very proud to be making all the major subassemblies of the same and be a part of this legacy! At its peak Luna was selling over 2000 nos per day. I am sure it will do very well in its new avatar. We expect this business to add over Rs 30 crores annually over the next 2-3 years as the volumes of the E-Luna increase.”

We expect more details on the E-Luna to emerge as the launch for the electric two-wheeler nears. So far, other details like specifications, range and power are not known of the electric version of one of India's well-known mopeds from the 1980s.