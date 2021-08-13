  • Home
  • News
  • Kinetic Group Announces Commencement Of The E-Luna Project

Kinetic Group Announces Commencement Of The E-Luna Project

Kinetic Group's Arun Firodia announced the development of the E Luna project that is likely to be a new electric moped, along the lines of the Kinetic Luna.
authorBy Sameer Contractor
13-Aug-21 11:23 AM IST
Kinetic Group Announces Commencement Of The E-Luna Project banner
Highlights
  • The Kinetic E Luna project could be a new electric moped
  • The E Luna could be an affordable last mile connectivity option
  • The Kinetic Group is yet to announce more details on the E Luna

Pune-based Kinetic Group is all set to revive the Luna nameplate once again in India. Synonymous with mopeds in its heyday, the new Luna will be an electric vehicle, and the company has announced the commencement of the E-Luna project. Arun  Firodia, Chairman - Kinetic Group made the announcement while speaking to a news channel. His son and managing director - Kinetic Group, Ajinkya Firodia shared the news on his social media handles. The Kinetic Group has been engaged in producing components for the auto industry, while also branching out in the sales and distribution of premium motorcycles under the Motoroyale brand.

Also Read: Kinetic Green Safar Jumbo Electric Cargo Three-Wheeler Launched

vpcordgk

A Kinetic Luna print ad from back in the day

There's no word on what exactly is the E Luna project and when do we see the production version. However, speculations have been rife for over a year about the project being under development. From what we gather, the upcoming E Luna is likely to be another moped powered by an electric motor and will be designed for load carrying applications and last-mile connectivity. The original Kinetic Luna was derived from the Piaggio Ciao moped sold in the 1970s in Italy, which was later locally manufactured by Kinetic Engineering in Pune, India.

Unlike the original Kinetic Luna that used a 50 cc motor, this one will be eco-friendly and is likely to be developed by Kinetic Green, a subsidiary of the Kinetic Group. This company is already making electric three-wheelers and e-rickshaws. The manufacturer even introduced its first three-wheeler last year. Expect a 1.5 kW electric motor with a lithium-ion battery that will offer a range of 70-80 km on a single charge. The top speed will be limited to 25 kmph. Prices could extremely competitive as long as the model meets the FAME II requirements that will make it eligible for a number of subsidies.

We'll have to wait for an official announcement from the company to know more about the E Luna project.

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
Related Articles
Haryana Government Notifies New EV Policy 2022
Haryana Government Notifies New EV Policy 2022
2 days ago
RevFin Plans Expanding Reach To 50 Cities
RevFin Plans Expanding Reach To 50 Cities
3 days ago
Indonesia To Set Up $2 Billion EV Fund With China's CATL, CMB International
Indonesia To Set Up $2 Billion EV Fund With China's CATL, CMB International
5 days ago
Polestar Reports First Profitable Quarter In Its History
Polestar Reports First Profitable Quarter In Its History
6 days ago

Top Festive Picks

Used Cars Under 5 Lakh
Used Cars Under 8 Lakh
Used Cars Under 10 Lakh
Used Cars Under 20 Lakh
Used Cars Above 20 Lakh

Question Of The Day

Why has motorsports not worked yet in India?

Top trending

1Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
2Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta