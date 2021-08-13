Kinetic Group Announces Commencement Of The E-Luna Project

Pune-based Kinetic Group is all set to revive the Luna nameplate once again in India. Synonymous with mopeds in its heyday, the new Luna will be an electric vehicle, and the company has announced the commencement of the E-Luna project. Arun Firodia, Chairman - Kinetic Group made the announcement while speaking to a news channel. His son and managing director - Kinetic Group, Ajinkya Firodia shared the news on his social media handles. The Kinetic Group has been engaged in producing components for the auto industry, while also branching out in the sales and distribution of premium motorcycles under the Motoroyale brand.

Also Read: Kinetic Green Safar Jumbo Electric Cargo Three-Wheeler Launched

A Kinetic Luna print ad from back in the day

There's no word on what exactly is the E Luna project and when do we see the production version. However, speculations have been rife for over a year about the project being under development. From what we gather, the upcoming E Luna is likely to be another moped powered by an electric motor and will be designed for load carrying applications and last-mile connectivity. The original Kinetic Luna was derived from the Piaggio Ciao moped sold in the 1970s in Italy, which was later locally manufactured by Kinetic Engineering in Pune, India.

Unlike the original Kinetic Luna that used a 50 cc motor, this one will be eco-friendly and is likely to be developed by Kinetic Green, a subsidiary of the Kinetic Group. This company is already making electric three-wheelers and e-rickshaws. The manufacturer even introduced its first three-wheeler last year. Expect a 1.5 kW electric motor with a lithium-ion battery that will offer a range of 70-80 km on a single charge. The top speed will be limited to 25 kmph. Prices could extremely competitive as long as the model meets the FAME II requirements that will make it eligible for a number of subsidies.

We'll have to wait for an official announcement from the company to know more about the E Luna project.