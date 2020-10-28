Kinetic Green Safar Jumbo Electric Cargo Three-Wheeler Launched; Priced At Rs. 2.50 Lakh

Kinetic Green Energy and Power Solutions Limited has launched its new electric cargo three-wheeler, Kinetic Safar Jumbo in India. The new Kinetic Safar Jumbo e-three-wheeler is priced at ₹ 2.50 lakh (ex-showroom, Pune). The price includes a ₹ 60,000 incentive under the FAME II subsidy. It is based on a new platform catering to demands of the e-commerce sector. The new offering aims to address the last-mile delivery needs for intra-city use, while it can be diversified for applications like waste management, food truck, and LPG cylinder deliveries for short distances. Unlike most existing electric three-wheelers available, the Safar Jumbo promises to offer a higher top speed and longer range.

Also Read: Kinetic Group Introduces Fogging & Spraying Electric Vehicles To Disinfect Localities

The Safar Jumbo has a payload capacity of 500 kg and be diversified for e-commerce, waste management, food truck, and other applications

Speaking on the occasion, Sulajja Firodia Motwani, Founder and CEO, Kinetic Green said, "We are extremely proud to bring this gamechanger E3W to Indian market. Its high performance and large load carrying capacity makes it a strong contender to lead the home delivery revolution in India! Over the last few years and especially in post COVID "new normal", we have seen a massive growth in e-commerce segment in India, for home delivery of all sorts of products and groceries. Our Safar Jumbo is specially designed to meet the needs of the e commerce companies and their logistics partners, offering them a sustainable last mile delivery solution at a phenomenal cost of 50 paise per km, which will bring down their delivery cost."

The Kinetic Safar Jumbo has been designed from the ground up at Kinetic's R&D lab in India with 100 per cent indigeneous parts, according to the company. The electric cargo vehicle falls under the L5 category and has a payload of 500 kg. The loading bay is set low and designed for a capacity of 145 cubic feet, which allows more packages to fit, addressing e-commerce requirements. The electric three-wheeler also gets an upgraded independent suspension and hydraulic brakes for better performance, while being capable of attaining a top speed of 55 kmph. Kinetic says there's also a 'Magic Gear' developed in-house by Kinetic Engineering, which allows for more power when climbing over gradients.

The Kinetic Safar Jumbo offers a range of 120 km on a single charge and will also come with swappable battery technology for an extended range. The e-three-wheeler can be fully charged in 3-4 hours with the standard 2 kW charger that will come with the vehicle, while Kinetic will also sell an optional fast charger at a premium of ₹ 20,000, but promises a full charge in two hours, and lesser downtime. Other salient features include an all-metal body, CAN enabled digital cluster with onboard vehicle telematics, and three driving modes to maximise performance or efficiency.

Also Read: Kinetic Safar Star Electric Three-Wheeler Launched For Last Mile Deliveries

The Kinetic Safar Jumbo will also get battery swapping tech in January 2021 while pan India sales will begin by February next year

Compared to the diesel cargo three-wheelers in the segment, Kinetic says the Jumbo Safar brings cost savings up to 50 per cent for customers. Kinetic aims to sell about 5000 units of the electric cargo vehicle in the six to eight months, once the model goes on sale in November this year. The company will roll out battery swapping tech for the Jumbo Safar in January 2021, while availability across all of Kinetic's 175 dealerships will be happen by February next year. The other body-styles for waste management and cylinder distribution will be introduced in March 2021.

Kinetic is offering a warranty period of three years on the Jumbo Safar that extends to the lithium-ion battery pack. The company has tied-up with Sun Mobility for the battery swapping technology, while it is sourcing batteries from Indian players like Okaya and Exicom. The model will be produced at the company's Ahmednagar facility in Maharashtra. The brand plans to add about 50-75 dealerships every year to further make the electric cargo vehicle accessible pan India. The brand is also planning to introduce high-speed passenger variant on the same platform in the coming months. Kinetic Mobility, will also offer the e-cargo fleet to select customers on lease.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.