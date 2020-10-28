Kinetic Green Safar Jumbo Electric Cargo Three-Wheeler Launched; Priced At Rs. 2.50 Lakh

New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Kinetic Green Safar Jumbo Electric Cargo Three-Wheeler Launched; Priced At ₹ 2.50 Lakh

The Kinetic Safar Jumbo electric cargo three-wheeler has been designed for last-mile delivery needs of e-commerce buyers, and promises a range of 120 km on a single charge with a top speed of 55 kmph. It also gets fast-charging as optional.

Sameer Contractor By  Sameer Contractor | Updated:
eye
0  Views
The Kinetic Safar Jumbo gets FAME II subsidy and the price includes an incentive of Rs. 60,000 expand View Photos
The Kinetic Safar Jumbo gets FAME II subsidy and the price includes an incentive of Rs. 60,000

Highlights

  • The Kinetic Safar Jumbo aims to address last-mile delivery needs
  • The electric cargo 3-wheeler offers a range of 120 km & a 55 km top speed
  • The battery can be recharged in 3-4 hours with a regular charger
Tech News

Kinetic Green Energy and Power Solutions Limited has launched its new electric cargo three-wheeler, Kinetic Safar Jumbo in India. The new Kinetic Safar Jumbo e-three-wheeler is priced at ₹ 2.50 lakh (ex-showroom, Pune). The price includes a ₹ 60,000 incentive under the FAME II subsidy. It is based on a new platform catering to demands of the e-commerce sector. The new offering aims to address the last-mile delivery needs for intra-city use, while it can be diversified for applications like waste management, food truck, and LPG cylinder deliveries for short distances. Unlike most existing electric three-wheelers available, the Safar Jumbo promises to offer a higher top speed and longer range.

Also Read: Kinetic Group Introduces Fogging & Spraying Electric Vehicles To Disinfect Localities

ll6c934c

The Safar Jumbo has a payload capacity of 500 kg and be diversified for e-commerce, waste management, food truck, and other applications

Speaking on the occasion, Sulajja Firodia Motwani, Founder and CEO, Kinetic Green said, "We are extremely proud to bring this gamechanger E3W to Indian market. Its high performance and large load carrying capacity makes it a strong contender to lead the home delivery revolution in India! Over the last few years and especially in post COVID "new normal", we have seen a massive growth in e-commerce segment in India, for home delivery of all sorts of products and groceries. Our Safar Jumbo is specially designed to meet the needs of the e commerce companies and their logistics partners, offering them a sustainable last mile delivery solution at a phenomenal cost of 50 paise per km, which will bring down their delivery cost."

The Kinetic Safar Jumbo has been designed from the ground up at Kinetic's R&D lab in India with 100 per cent indigeneous parts, according to the company. The electric cargo vehicle falls under the L5 category and has a payload of 500 kg. The loading bay is set low and designed for a capacity of 145 cubic feet, which allows more packages to fit, addressing e-commerce requirements. The electric three-wheeler also gets an upgraded independent suspension and hydraulic brakes for better performance, while being capable of attaining a top speed of 55 kmph. Kinetic says there's also a 'Magic Gear' developed in-house by Kinetic Engineering, which allows for more power when climbing over gradients.

Newsbeep

The Kinetic Safar Jumbo offers a range of 120 km on a single charge and will also come with swappable battery technology for an extended range. The e-three-wheeler can be fully charged in 3-4 hours with the standard 2 kW charger that will come with the vehicle, while Kinetic will also sell an optional fast charger at a premium of ₹ 20,000, but promises a full charge in two hours, and lesser downtime. Other salient features include an all-metal body, CAN enabled digital cluster with onboard vehicle telematics, and three driving modes to maximise performance or efficiency.

Also Read: Kinetic Safar Star Electric Three-Wheeler Launched For Last Mile Deliveries

l1r1qhmg

The Kinetic Safar Jumbo will also get battery swapping tech in January 2021 while pan India sales will begin by February next year

Compared to the diesel cargo three-wheelers in the segment, Kinetic says the Jumbo Safar brings cost savings up to 50 per cent for customers. Kinetic aims to sell about 5000 units of the electric cargo vehicle in the six to eight months, once the model goes on sale in November this year. The company will roll out battery swapping tech for the Jumbo Safar in January 2021, while availability across all of Kinetic's 175 dealerships will be happen by February next year. The other body-styles for waste management and cylinder distribution will be introduced in March 2021.

0 Comments

Kinetic is offering a warranty period of three years on the Jumbo Safar that extends to the lithium-ion battery pack. The company has tied-up with Sun Mobility for the battery swapping technology, while it is sourcing batteries from Indian players like Okaya and Exicom. The model will be produced at the company's Ahmednagar facility in Maharashtra. The brand plans to add about 50-75 dealerships every year to further make the electric cargo vehicle accessible pan India. The brand is also planning to introduce high-speed passenger variant on the same platform in the coming months. Kinetic Mobility, will also offer the e-cargo fleet to select customers on lease.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Online Bookings For High Security Registration Plates In Delhi To Resume On November 1
Online Bookings For High Security Registration Plates In Delhi To Resume On November 1
Hero MotoCorp To Manufacture & Market Harley-Davidson Bikes In India
Hero MotoCorp To Manufacture & Market Harley-Davidson Bikes In India
2020 Hyundai i20 Revealed; Launch Details Announced
2020 Hyundai i20 Revealed; Launch Details Announced
Upcoming Car Launches In November 2020
Upcoming Car Launches In November 2020
Honda CR-V Special Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 29.49 Lakh
Honda CR-V Special Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 29.49 Lakh
Ford EcoSport Subcompact SUV Gets A Price Hike Of Rs. 1,500
Ford EcoSport Subcompact SUV Gets A Price Hike Of Rs. 1,500
Indian Motorcycle Reveals 2021 Line-Up For India
Indian Motorcycle Reveals 2021 Line-Up For India
Mercedes-Benz To Increase Its Share In Aston Martin To 20 Per Cent; Inks New Technology Deal
Mercedes-Benz To Increase Its Share In Aston Martin To 20 Per Cent; Inks New Technology Deal
Skoda Karoq Almost Sold Out In India
Skoda Karoq Almost Sold Out In India
Toto Wolffe Jokes That He Will Break The Bank To Retain Lewis Hamilton 
Toto Wolffe Jokes That He Will Break The Bank To Retain Lewis Hamilton 
New Hyundai i20 Evaluated On 18 Test Tracks And Uses 66 Per Cent High Tensile Steel
New Hyundai i20 Evaluated On 18 Test Tracks And Uses 66 Per Cent High Tensile Steel
Online Bookings For High Security Registration Plates In Delhi To Resume On November 1
Online Bookings For High Security Registration Plates In Delhi To Resume On November 1
Kinetic Green Safar Jumbo Electric Cargo Three-Wheeler Launched; Priced At Rs. 2.50 Lakh
Kinetic Green Safar Jumbo Electric Cargo Three-Wheeler Launched; Priced At Rs. 2.50 Lakh
Bugatti Teases Upcoming Hypercar; Shows Hardcore Racing Seats
Bugatti Teases Upcoming Hypercar; Shows Hardcore Racing Seats
Ross Brawn Sees Schumacher Like Traits In Leclerc 
Ross Brawn Sees Schumacher Like Traits In Leclerc 
2021 BMW R NineT Range Unveiled
2021 BMW R NineT Range Unveiled
Mercedes Has Not Given Up On Self Driving Cars
Mercedes Has Not Given Up On Self Driving Cars
2021 SsangYong Rexton G4 Facelift Images Leaked Prior To Global Debut
2021 SsangYong Rexton G4 Facelift Images Leaked Prior To Global Debut
Tata Motors Posts Wider Net Loss Of Rs. 307 Crore in Q2 FY2021
Tata Motors Posts Wider Net Loss Of Rs. 307 Crore in Q2 FY2021
Hero MotoCorp To Manufacture & Market Harley-Davidson Bikes In India
Hero MotoCorp To Manufacture & Market Harley-Davidson Bikes In India
Honda CR-V Special Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 29.49 Lakh
Honda CR-V Special Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 29.49 Lakh
Toyota-Panasonic Battery JV To Boost Efficiency To Catch Up With Chinese Rivals
Toyota-Panasonic Battery JV To Boost Efficiency To Catch Up With Chinese Rivals
Honda CR-V Special Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 29.49 Lakh
Honda CR-V Special Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 29.49 Lakh
Online Bookings For High Security Registration Plates In Delhi To Resume On November 1
Online Bookings For High Security Registration Plates In Delhi To Resume On November 1
Hero MotoCorp To Manufacture & Market Harley-Davidson Bikes In India
Hero MotoCorp To Manufacture & Market Harley-Davidson Bikes In India
2020 Hyundai i20 Revealed; Launch Details Announced
2020 Hyundai i20 Revealed; Launch Details Announced
2021 BMW R NineT Range Unveiled
2021 BMW R NineT Range Unveiled

New Car Models

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

Sedan, 19 Kmpl
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
Price Starts
₹ 39.3 - 41.4 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 81,580 9% / 5 yrs

Land Rover Defender

SUV, 14 Kmpl
Land Rover Defender
Price Starts
₹ 73.98 - 90.46 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,53,570 9% / 5 yrs

Mercedes-Benz EQC

SUV, 471 Km/Full Charge
Mercedes-Benz EQC
Price Starts
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,06,130 9% / 5 yrs

MG Gloster

SUV, 12.35 Kmpl
MG Gloster
Price Starts
₹ 28.98 - 35.38 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 60,158 9% / 5 yrs

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 13 - 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Price Starts
₹ 9.8 - 13.75 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs

Toyota Urban Cruiser

SUV, 17.03 - 18.76 Kmpl
Toyota Urban Cruiser
Price Starts
₹ 8.4 - 11.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 17,437 9% / 5 yrs

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Price Starts
₹ 6.71 - 11.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs

Audi RS Q8

SUV, 8.2 Kmpl
Audi RS Q8
Price Starts
₹ 2.07 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 4,29,698 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Hatchback, 24.7 - 31.39 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Price Starts
₹ 2.89 - 4.36 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 5,993 9% / 5 yrs

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 13 - 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Price Starts
₹ 9.8 - 13.75 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Price Starts
₹ 6.71 - 11.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs

New Maruti Suzuki Swift

Hatchback, 22 Kmpl
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
Price Starts
₹ 5.19 - 8.02 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,774 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

MUV, 17.99 - 26.2 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Price Starts
₹ 7.59 - 11.21 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,756 9% / 5 yrs

Tata Altroz

Hatchback, 18 - 25 Kmpl
Tata Altroz
Price Starts
₹ 5.44 - 9.09 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 11,293 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Crossover, 21.4 - 21.7 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Price Starts
₹ 3.71 - 5.14 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 7,691 9% / 5 yrs

Renault Kwid

Hatchback, 22 - 25 Kmpl
Renault Kwid
Price Starts
₹ 3 - 5.13 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 6,223 9% / 5 yrs
Mercedes Benz E Class Desktop
x
Honda CR-V Special Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 29.49 Lakh
Honda CR-V Special Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 29.49 Lakh
Online Bookings For High Security Registration Plates In Delhi To Resume On November 1
Online Bookings For High Security Registration Plates In Delhi To Resume On November 1
Hero MotoCorp To Manufacture & Market Harley-Davidson Bikes In India
Hero MotoCorp To Manufacture & Market Harley-Davidson Bikes In India
2020 Hyundai i20 Revealed; Launch Details Announced
2020 Hyundai i20 Revealed; Launch Details Announced
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities