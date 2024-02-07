Login

Kinetic E-Luna Electric Moped Launched In India At Rs 70,000

Features a 2 kWh battery pack that powers the 1.2 kW hub-mounted motor
By Carandbike Team

2 mins read

Published on February 7, 2024

Highlights

  • Kinetic E-Luna priced at Rs 69,990, introductory
  • Has a top speed of 50 kmph and a range of 110 km
  • Charge time is four hours with the standard charger

India’s first desi moped, the Kinetic Luna, has made a comeback today in an electric avatar. Christened as E-Luna, the electric moped has been launched at an introductory sticker price of Rs 69,990 for the X1 base variant and Rs 74,990 for the higher spec X2 variant, both prices are ex-showroom, including FAME-II subsidy. Kinetic is offering the E-Luna in five colour options – Ocean Blue, Mulberry Red, Pearl Yellow, Sparkling Green and Night Star Black. While all the body panels are finished in black, only a section of the frame is finished in the above-mentioned colours.

Like the original Luna which followed a very single and humble design, the E-Luna keeps to the same theme, but with a new design. It features a circular headlamp, simple digital instrumentation, a side stand indicator, a removable rear seat to mount luggage or goods, and a UBD charging port to keep devices charged on the go.

 

The E-Luna is equipped with a 1.2kW hub-mounted motor that is powered by a 2 kWh battery pack. The powertrain is rated to deliver a peak torque output of 22 Nm. Equipped with a portable charger, the E-Luna takes about four hours for a full charge from nil. The E-Luna is built around a rugged steel chassis and is suspended by a telescopic fork setup at the front and twin shock absorbers at the rear. The moped rides on 16-inch wire-spoke wheels and features drum brakes at both ends for shedding speeds.

 

Also Read: Kinetic Luna Electric Moped Listed Online For Rs 75,000; Has A 2 kWh Battery
 

In terms of performance, the E-Luna is rated by the manufacturer to offer a range of 110 km, achieve a top speed of 50 kmph, climb a gradient of 7 degrees, and carry a payload of up to 150 Kg. The E-Luna tips the scale at 96 kg.

 

At this price point, the Kinetic E-Luna is significantly more expensive than the TVS XL100, which is currently the highest-selling moped in India. The Kinetic E-Luna can be booked via the company’s official website by paying a booking amount of Rs 500.

