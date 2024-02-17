Kinetic Green Initiates E-Luna Electric Moped Deliveries
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on February 17, 2024
Highlights
- Kinetic Green commences deliveries for the E-Luna.
- Features a 1.2 kW hub motor.
- E-Luna offers a 110 km range, 50 kmph top speed, and a four-hour charging time.
Kinetic Green has commenced deliveries of its recently launched E-Luna electric moped, as shared by Sulajja Firodia Motwani, the Chairperson of Kinetic Group. The deliveries have started in various cities, including Tirupati, Lucknow, Nagpur, Delhi, Bilaspur, Pune, and Bhubaneswar. The E-Luna was officially launched on February 7, after bookings opened on Republic Day.
The E-Luna is available in two variants: E-Luna X1 priced at Rs 69,000 and E-Luna X2 priced at Rs 74,990, (ex-showroom, FAME-II subsidy included). The moped comes in five colour options – Ocean Blue, Mulberry Red, Pearl Yellow, Sparkling Green, and Night Star Black. It has a payload capacity of up to 150 kg.
Built on a steel chassis, the E-Luna features a telescopic fork setup at the front and twin shock absorbers at the rear. Braking duties are handled by drum brakes on both ends. It features a 1.2 kW hub motor with a peak torque output of 22 Nm. It has a top speed of 50 kmph. It is equipped with a 2 kWh battery pack that delivers a range of 110 km.
