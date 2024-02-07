Login

Kinetic Green E-Luna India Launch Today

The Kinetic Green E-Luna revives the iconic name from the 80s in the form of an electric moped. Pre-bookings are open for Rs 500.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on February 7, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story
  • The Kinetic Green E-Luna brings back the Luna name as an electric moped
  • The E-Luna will draw power from a 2 kW motor and a 2 kWh battery pack
  • Prices will be around Rs 75,000 (ex-showroom) for the E-Luna

The Kinetic Green E-Luna is all set to be launched on, February 7, 2024. The new electric moped revives the Kinetic Luna name sold by Kinetic Engineering back in the 1980s. The model makes a comeback in a completely new form and function and will be targeted towards personal and commercial requirements across Tier II and III markets. Here’s what you can expect from the Kinetic Green E-Luna. 


Also read: Kinetic Luna Electric Moped Listed Online For Rs 75,000; Has A 2 kWh Battery
 

The Kinetic Green E-Luna gets a circular headlamp with a halogen bulb. The model is slim and simple, in keeping with the functional design of the original. The electric moped rides on 16-inch wire-spoke wheels wrapped in tube-type tyres. The E-Luna’s wheelbase measures 1,335 mm, while the seat height stands at 760 mm, making it accessible for all. The ground clearance measures 170 mm. The E-Luna will get a removable pillion seat, which can be used as a luggage carrier. Other features include a USB charging port and side-stand sensor, and a fairly basic instrument console. 


 Also Read: Kinetic Green Zulu e-Scooter Launched; Priced At Rs 94,990


 

Power will come from a 2 kW (2.68 bhp) hub motor with a peak torque output of 22 Nm. The model will get a top speed of around 50 kmph. The motor will be paired with a 2 kWh battery pack promising a range of 110 km on a single charge. The e-moped will also get a portable charger with a charging time of four hours. A more accessible version with a smaller battery pack is likely to arrive at a later date. 

 

Suspension duties on the Kinetic E-Luna will come from a hooded telescopic front fork and dual shock absorbers at the rear. The model comes with a drum brake at either end and will also come with a combined braking system as standard.


Also Read: Kinetic Engineering Commences E-Luna Chassis & Component Production


 

Kinetic Green has begun accepting bookings for the E-Luna from January 26 for Rs 500. Prices are expected to be around Rs 75,000 (ex-showroom, including FAME II subsidy), while there will be two colour options - Ocean Blue and Mulberry Red. The E-Luna will be competing against offerings like the Okinawa Dual 100, Odysse Trot, and the new Gogoro Crossover. The model will also take on the TVS XL 100, which would be substantially cheaper in comparison.

# Kinetic Engineering# Kinetic Group# Kinetic Luna# Kinetic Green Energy and Power Solutions# Kinetic Green# Kinetic E Luna# Kinetic E-Luna# Kinetic eLuna
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Wazir Pur III, New Delhi
8.0
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ignis
  • 64,370 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 3.75 Lakh
Indraprastha  Automobiles Pvt.Ltd. (L2) - Wazirpur Wazir Pur III, New Delhi
Used 2020 Isuzu MU-X, Amberhai, New Delhi
2020 Isuzu MU-X
  • 1,36,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 14 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Mahindra XUV500, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.3
2019 Mahindra XUV500
  • 77,700 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 10.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift, Amberhai, New Delhi
2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • 35,249 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 7.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Tata Nexon EV, Amberhai, New Delhi
2022 Tata Nexon EV
  • 20,156 km
  • Electric
  • Automatic
Rs. 15.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Maruti Suzuki Celerio, Amberhai, New Delhi
9.0
2022 Maruti Suzuki Celerio
  • 25,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 5.75 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Audi Q3, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.3
2018 Audi Q3
  • 88,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 18.45 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Hyundai Alcazar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.8
2022 Hyundai Alcazar
  • 24,110 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 20.75 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 SsangYong Rexton W, Amberhai, New Delhi
6.3
2014 SsangYong Rexton W
  • 72,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2016 Volvo V40, Amberhai, New Delhi
2016 Volvo V40
  • 75,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 11.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Kia EV9 Electric SUV Spotted Testing In India For The First Time
Kia EV9 Electric SUV Spotted Testing In India For The First Time
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-12467 second ago

After launching EV6 in 2022, Kia is looking to expand its EV lineup in India with the flagship EV9 electric SUV. It has been spotted testing in India for the first time.

Martin Dominates Opening Day of MotoGP Pre-Season Test at Sepang
Martin Dominates Opening Day of MotoGP Pre-Season Test at Sepang
c&b icon By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

-10864 second ago

Ducati riders dominated most of the top positions, with seven out of the top ten spots occupied by riders from the Bologna factory

Swedish Electric Motorcycle Firm CAKE Files For Bankruptcy
Swedish Electric Motorcycle Firm CAKE Files For Bankruptcy
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

11 hours ago

Just a year ago, CAKE had even showcased few of its products at the Auto Expo 2023, and was showing interest in the Indian market.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx Gets A New Turbo Velocity Edition
Maruti Suzuki Fronx Gets A New Turbo Velocity Edition
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

13 hours ago

This new edition brings cosmetic changes worth Rs 43,000 in the form of accessories.

Lucid Air Police Car Revealed For Saudi Arabia With Drone Carrier
Lucid Air Police Car Revealed For Saudi Arabia With Drone Carrier
c&b icon By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

15 hours ago

The Lucid Air gets a police makeover as Saudi Arabia invests in a green future

Audi RS6 Avant GT Unveiled: Quickest RS6 Avant Yet Limited To 660 Units
Audi RS6 Avant GT Unveiled: Quickest RS6 Avant Yet Limited To 660 Units
c&b icon By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

17 hours ago

The RS6 Avant GT draws inspiration from an earlier concept and features carbon fiber components as well as an upgraded engine

Yamaha Acquires Stake In Electric Two-Wheeler Startup River With Over $20 Million Investment
Yamaha Acquires Stake In Electric Two-Wheeler Startup River With Over $20 Million Investment
c&b icon By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

17 hours ago

Bengaluru-based River has raised a total of $40 million (Rs 333 crore) in its Series B round led by Yamaha and existing investors.

Toyota Unveils 2024 Hilux Facelift With Mild-Hybrid System
Toyota Unveils 2024 Hilux Facelift With Mild-Hybrid System
c&b icon By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

18 hours ago

The Hilux is expected to be first launched in Australia and Toyota might bring the facelifted Hilux to India as well

Kia Seltos Facelift Racks Up 1 Lakh Bookings
Kia Seltos Facelift Racks Up 1 Lakh Bookings
c&b icon By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

19 hours ago

The facelifted Seltos was launched in July 2023 with prices ranging from Rs 10.90 lakh to Rs 20.30 lakh (ex-showroom, India)

Indian Playback Singer Shaan Takes Delivery Of Mercedes-Benz EQS
Indian Playback Singer Shaan Takes Delivery Of Mercedes-Benz EQS
c&b icon By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

1 day ago

The Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 is priced at Rs 1.67 crore and was the brand’s first locally assembled electric vehicle for the Indian market

Kinetic Luna Electric Moped Listed Online For Rs 75,000; Has A 2 kWh Battery
Kinetic Luna Electric Moped Listed Online For Rs 75,000; Has A 2 kWh Battery
c&b icon By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

12 days ago

Ahead of its formal launch, the reborn E-Luna is already listed for sale on e-commerce websites.

Kinetic Green Zulu e-Scooter Launched; Priced At Rs 94,990
Kinetic Green Zulu e-Scooter Launched; Priced At Rs 94,990
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 month ago

The scooter is offered with a special battery subscription scheme, which drives the initial price down and requires the buyer to pay a monthly subscription fee

Electric Kinetic Luna Moped Design Patent Leaked
Electric Kinetic Luna Moped Design Patent Leaked
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

8 months ago

Kinetic is set to revive its Luna moped as an electric vehicle, with the upcoming e-Luna patent image showcasing a simple yet practical design

Kinetic Engineering Commences E-Luna Chassis & Component Production
Kinetic Engineering Commences E-Luna Chassis & Component Production
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 year ago

The E-Luna will be based on Kinetic’s original Luna moped that was first launched in India over half a century ago.

EICMA 2021: Kinetic Green, Tonino Lamborghini Unveil Made-In-India Electric Golf Carts
EICMA 2021: Kinetic Green, Tonino Lamborghini Unveil Made-In-India Electric Golf Carts
c&b icon By Seshan Vijayraghvan
calendar-icon

2 years ago

The new electric golf carts, which have been manufactured in India by Kinetic Green, will be sold under the historic Italian automotive brand ISO, that is being re-introduced by Tonino Lamborghini S.p.A.

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Kinetic Green E-Luna India Launch Today
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved