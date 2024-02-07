Kinetic Green E-Luna India Launch Today
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on February 7, 2024
- The Kinetic Green E-Luna brings back the Luna name as an electric moped
- The E-Luna will draw power from a 2 kW motor and a 2 kWh battery pack
- Prices will be around Rs 75,000 (ex-showroom) for the E-Luna
The Kinetic Green E-Luna is all set to be launched on, February 7, 2024. The new electric moped revives the Kinetic Luna name sold by Kinetic Engineering back in the 1980s. The model makes a comeback in a completely new form and function and will be targeted towards personal and commercial requirements across Tier II and III markets. Here’s what you can expect from the Kinetic Green E-Luna.
Also read: Kinetic Luna Electric Moped Listed Online For Rs 75,000; Has A 2 kWh Battery
The Kinetic Green E-Luna gets a circular headlamp with a halogen bulb. The model is slim and simple, in keeping with the functional design of the original. The electric moped rides on 16-inch wire-spoke wheels wrapped in tube-type tyres. The E-Luna’s wheelbase measures 1,335 mm, while the seat height stands at 760 mm, making it accessible for all. The ground clearance measures 170 mm. The E-Luna will get a removable pillion seat, which can be used as a luggage carrier. Other features include a USB charging port and side-stand sensor, and a fairly basic instrument console.
Also Read: Kinetic Green Zulu e-Scooter Launched; Priced At Rs 94,990
Power will come from a 2 kW (2.68 bhp) hub motor with a peak torque output of 22 Nm. The model will get a top speed of around 50 kmph. The motor will be paired with a 2 kWh battery pack promising a range of 110 km on a single charge. The e-moped will also get a portable charger with a charging time of four hours. A more accessible version with a smaller battery pack is likely to arrive at a later date.
Suspension duties on the Kinetic E-Luna will come from a hooded telescopic front fork and dual shock absorbers at the rear. The model comes with a drum brake at either end and will also come with a combined braking system as standard.
Also Read: Kinetic Engineering Commences E-Luna Chassis & Component Production
Kinetic Green has begun accepting bookings for the E-Luna from January 26 for Rs 500. Prices are expected to be around Rs 75,000 (ex-showroom, including FAME II subsidy), while there will be two colour options - Ocean Blue and Mulberry Red. The E-Luna will be competing against offerings like the Okinawa Dual 100, Odysse Trot, and the new Gogoro Crossover. The model will also take on the TVS XL 100, which would be substantially cheaper in comparison.
