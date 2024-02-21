TVS Apache RTR 310 Real World Review: Hot Stepper

Photography: Arvind Salhan

The TVS Apache RTR 310! The segment it operates in, has seen multiple high decibel launches and all of them exciting and capable in their own right. The RTR 310 has a lot going for itself with stunning looks and a potent engine. But is it enough to create a ripple effect in the 300-400 cc segment? That’s what we aim to find out!

TVS Apache RTR 310: Design

There are two key USPs of the RTR 310, the first one is of course the design, its looks! And the second one, I will come to it in a bit. But look at the motorcycle for a hot second. It looks absolutely deadly, downright gorgeous. It reminds of the loveable yet deadly robot, Bumblebee, from the Transformers movie franchise. The RTR 310 epitomises the word ‘streetfighter’. There are few other motorcycles that command the same road presence as the RTR 310.

I would rather have both alloy wheels in the same colour. And the end-can could have been slimmer, like me!

But if I absolutely had to nitpick, I would like to fix two things on the motorcycle. First, the front alloy wheel need not have been black, it could have been yellow. I am not a big fan of the mismatched colours of the alloy wheels. And secondly, the end can, should have ideally been an underbelly unit. If not, it should have been much slimmer, so that the yellow alloy wheel could have had more prominence.

TVS Apache RTR 310: Features

Dynamic Kit – Rs. 18,000 Dynamic Pro Kit – Rs. 22,000 Fully adjustable front & rear suspension, Brass-coated chain, tyre-pressure monitoring system Stability control, cornering ABS, cornering traction control, cornering cruise control, wheelie control, rear-lift mitigation, slope dependent control and climate-control seat

The 5-inch full colour TFT screen is good and offers crisp readouts

Features are the other key USP, that I was referring to earlier. But, our test motorcycle, despite being the top-spec model with bi-directional quick-shifter did not come fitted with the Dynamic or the Dynamic Pro kit, which meant, it missed out on a rather rich assortment of features. But what the motorcycle does get is dual-channel ABS, traction control, throttle-by-wire, 5-inch full-colour TFT screen, TVS SmartXConnect system and 5 riding modes.

Lots of electronics to play around with on the motorcycle

As their names suggest, the Urban, Rain and Sport mode offer slight difference in the way the engine behaves and the electronics kick in. One can switch off rear ABS in the supermoto mode for some sliding fun and if you want to take the bike out on a race-track, then the track mode switches off all electronics and also offers rich telemetry info on lap times, lean angles, 0-60 kmph runs and so on.

TVS Apache RTR 310: Engine & Performance

The engine on the RTR 310 is familiar. Fun and engaging but could do with more refinement

The power output on the engine is a touch more than on the RR 310 supersport. The reverse-inclined unit has been around for a while now and as fun as it may be, it is still buzzy! Now, the engine is a familiar unit that we have seen on not just the RR 310 but also the G 310 R, G 310 GS and the G 310 RR. One engine, two companies and five motorcycles! No doubt the engine is a rather potent unit, making for quick acceleration and solid power and torque in the bottom end and the mid-range. The ride experience is rather engaging.

The engine is quite potent! The bike accelerates harder than you would imagine

But what we would have liked to see is the engine becoming smoother. Currently it does emit vibrations between 80-90 kmph and between 6,500 and 7,500 rpm. Yes, the engine is quite tractable and offers a decent top end too, but the vibrations rob you of that exciting, engaging motorcycling experience.

TVS Apache RTR 310: Ride & Handling

Few irritants such as an inconsistent throttle and a buzzy engine robs you off an excellent riding experience

The other irritant on the bike was the inconsistent throttle. At times it was smooth and linear and then it was choppy on certain occasions. Could be a problem with this particular bike, but this was a problem seen on the first ride as well. The nice stiff chassis, along with the well-sprung suspension and relatively light weight of the motorcycle make it supremely agile. Direction changes are quick and there is no drama when you tip the bike into a corner. Adding to the fun are the nice, grippy Michelin Road 5 tyres.

Thanks to its light weight and grippy tyres, chucking the RTR 310 into a corner is a rather fun exercise

The suspension is stiff but not uncomfortable and it offers a nice ride at higher speeds. Braking is typically TVS, with a softer bite and steady progression. In terms of ergonomics, the bike has an upright seating stance with wide handlebar and a low seat height, but the seat itself doesn’t offer much space, particularly for people who are on the heavier side. There is little to no room to move around.

There isn't enough room on the seat to move around

TVS Apache RTR 310: Prices and Rivals

Prices of the Apache RTR 310 start at Rs. 2.43 lakh and go up to Rs. 2.64 lakh for the standard variants without the two kits. In case you want the Sepang Blue colour, you will have to shell out an extra Rs. 10,000 for that. With both kits and the Sepang Blue colour, the price goes up to Rs. 3.14 lakh, which is about the same as new-gen KTM 390 Duke, its chief rival.

The RTR 310 operates in a segment which has quite a few rivals and all of them are really, really good

The Triumph Speed 400 is priced at Rs. 2.33 lakh, which is about Rs. 10,000 cheaper than the base-spec variant of the RTR 310. But then, the TVS gets more features overall, with the only exception being the quick-shifter.

TVS Apache RTR 310: Verdict

It is easily one of the best-looking motorcycles out there!

The TVS Apache RTR 310 looks absolutely smashing and will drop jaws easily wherever it goes. If the snatchy throttle and the vibey engine are taken care of, then it is near perfect. Be it intra-city commutes or long highway rides, the motorcycle is not only up for it but it is one of those rare motorcycles which makes you smile heartily under the helmet.