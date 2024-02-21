Login

TVS Apache RTR 310 Real World Review: Hot Stepper

The TVS Apache RTR 310 looks stunning and is fitted with a potent engine? But the segment it operates in, leaves no room for even the slightest margin of error. We had the motorcycle with us for a few days and this is how it performed in real-world conditions.
Calendar-icon

By Kingshuk Dutta

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on February 21, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The TVS Apache RTR 310 is a stunner to look at
  • It has a potent engine but could do with some more refinement
  • Prices start at Rs. 2.43 lakh and go up to Rs. 3.14 lakh

Photography: Arvind Salhan

 

The TVS Apache RTR 310! The segment it operates in, has seen multiple high decibel launches and all of them exciting and capable in their own right. The RTR 310 has a lot going for itself with stunning looks and a potent engine. But is it enough to create a ripple effect in the 300-400 cc segment? That’s what we aim to find out! 

 

 

TVS Apache RTR 310: Design 

There are two key USPs of the RTR 310, the first one is of course the design, its looks! And the second one, I will come to it in a bit. But look at the motorcycle for a hot second. It looks absolutely deadly, downright gorgeous. It reminds of the loveable yet deadly robot, Bumblebee, from the Transformers movie franchise. The RTR 310 epitomises the word ‘streetfighter’. There are few other motorcycles that command the same road presence as the RTR 310.  

I would rather have both alloy wheels in the same colour. And the end-can could have been slimmer, like me!

 

Also Read: TVS Apache RTR 310: Variants Explained

 

But if I absolutely had to nitpick, I would like to fix two things on the motorcycle. First, the front alloy wheel need not have been black, it could have been yellow. I am not a big fan of the mismatched colours of the alloy wheels. And secondly, the end can, should have ideally been an underbelly unit.  If not, it should have been much slimmer, so that the yellow alloy wheel could have had more prominence.

 

TVS Apache RTR 310: Features 

 

Dynamic Kit – Rs. 18,000Dynamic Pro Kit – Rs. 22,000
Fully adjustable front & rear suspension, Brass-coated chain, tyre-pressure monitoring systemStability control, cornering ABS, cornering traction control, cornering cruise control, wheelie control, rear-lift mitigation, slope dependent control and climate-control seat

The 5-inch full colour TFT screen is good and offers crisp readouts

 

Features are the other key USP, that I was referring to earlier. But, our test motorcycle, despite being the top-spec model with bi-directional quick-shifter did not come fitted with the Dynamic or the Dynamic Pro kit, which meant, it missed out on a rather rich assortment of features. But what the motorcycle does get is dual-channel ABS, traction control, throttle-by-wire, 5-inch full-colour TFT screen, TVS SmartXConnect system and 5 riding modes. 

Lots of electronics to play around with on the motorcycle

 

As their names suggest, the Urban, Rain and Sport mode offer slight difference in the way the engine behaves and the electronics kick in. One can switch off rear ABS in the supermoto mode for some sliding fun and if you want to take the bike out on a race-track, then the track mode switches off all electronics and also offers rich telemetry info on lap times, lean angles, 0-60 kmph runs and so on. 

 

TVS Apache RTR 310: Engine & Performance 

The engine on the RTR 310 is familiar. Fun and engaging but could do with more refinement

 

The power output on the engine is a touch more than on the RR 310 supersport. The reverse-inclined unit has been around for a while now and as fun as it may be, it is still buzzy! Now, the engine is a familiar unit that we have seen on not just the RR 310 but also the G 310 R, G 310 GS and the G 310 RR. One engine, two companies and five motorcycles! No doubt the engine is a rather potent unit, making for quick acceleration and solid power and torque in the bottom end and the mid-range. The ride experience is rather engaging. 

The engine is quite potent! The bike accelerates harder than you would imagine

 

But what we would have liked to see is the engine becoming smoother. Currently it does emit vibrations between 80-90 kmph and between 6,500 and 7,500 rpm. Yes, the engine is quite tractable and offers a decent top end too, but the vibrations rob you of that exciting, engaging motorcycling experience.

 

TVS Apache RTR 310: Ride & Handling

Few irritants such as an inconsistent throttle and a buzzy engine robs you off an excellent riding experience

 

The other irritant on the bike was the inconsistent throttle. At times it was smooth and linear and then it was choppy on certain occasions. Could be a problem with this particular bike, but this was a problem seen on the first ride as well. The nice stiff chassis, along with the well-sprung suspension and relatively light weight of the motorcycle make it supremely agile. Direction changes are quick and there is no drama when you tip the bike into a corner. Adding to the fun are the nice, grippy Michelin Road 5 tyres. 

 

Also Read: TVS Apache RTR 310 vs RR 310: Differences Explained

Thanks to its light weight and grippy tyres, chucking the RTR 310 into a corner is a rather fun exercise

 

The suspension is stiff but not uncomfortable and it offers a nice ride at higher speeds. Braking is typically TVS, with a softer bite and steady progression.  In terms of ergonomics, the bike has an upright seating stance with wide handlebar and a low seat height, but the seat itself doesn’t offer much space, particularly for people who are on the heavier side. There is little to no room to move around. 

There isn't enough room on the seat to move around

 

TVS Apache RTR 310: Prices and Rivals 

Prices of the Apache RTR 310 start at Rs. 2.43 lakh and go up to Rs. 2.64 lakh for the standard variants without the two kits. In case you want the Sepang Blue colour, you will have to shell out an extra Rs. 10,000 for that. With both kits and the Sepang Blue colour, the price goes up to Rs. 3.14 lakh, which is about the same as new-gen KTM 390 Duke, its chief rival. 

The RTR 310 operates in a segment which has quite a few rivals and all of them are really, really good

 

The Triumph Speed 400 is priced at Rs. 2.33 lakh, which is about Rs. 10,000 cheaper than the base-spec variant of the RTR 310. But then, the TVS gets more features overall, with the only exception being the quick-shifter.

 

TVS Apache RTR 310: Verdict 

It is easily one of the best-looking motorcycles out there!

 

The TVS Apache RTR 310 looks absolutely smashing and will drop jaws easily wherever it goes. If the snatchy throttle and the vibey engine are taken care of, then it is near perfect. Be it intra-city commutes or long highway rides, the motorcycle is not only up for it but it is one of those rare motorcycles which makes you smile heartily under the helmet. 

  

SpecificationsTVS Apache RTR 310
Displacement312 cc
Engine Single-Cylinder, Liquid-Cooled, DOHC
Max Power35.1 bhp at 9,700 rpm
Peak Torque28.7 Nm at 6,650 rpm
Gearbox6-speed with bi-directional Q/S
Chassis TypeTrellis frame with Aluminium subframe
Front Suspension41 mm USD
Rear SuspensionMonoshock
Ground Clearance 183 mm
Fuel Capacity15 litres
Kerb Weight168 kg
Front Tyre110/70-R17
Rear Tyre15/60-R17
Front Disc Brake300 mm
Rear Disc Brake220 mm
Seat Height 800 mm
Price (ex-showroom)Rs. 2.43 lakh to Rs. 3.14 lakh

 

# TVS Apache RTR 310# RTR 310# TVS Apache RTR 310 features# Road Test# Review# TVS Apache RTR 310 Review# Bikes# bike-review# Bike Reviews# Two Wheelers# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2017 Renault Kwid, Prashant Vihar, New Delhi
8.4
2017 Renault Kwid
  • 26,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 2.95 Lakh
₹ 6,607/month emi
Guru Kripa Motors Prashant Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2018 Honda Amaze, Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
8.2
2018 Honda Amaze
  • 50,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 5 Lakh
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2019 Mahindra XUV300, Wazir Pur III, New Delhi
8.3
2019 Mahindra XUV300
  • 43,500 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 8.35 Lakh
₹ 17,656/month emi
Indraprastha  Automobiles Pvt.Ltd. (L2) - Wazirpur Wazir Pur III, New Delhi
Used 2016 Maruti Suzuki Alto 800, New Delhi
8.0
2016 Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
  • 48,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 2.65 Lakh
₹ 5,935/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2022 Honda City, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.9
2022 Honda City
  • 5,855 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 13.45 Lakh
₹ 30,123/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Honda City, Amberhai, New Delhi
9.0
2022 Honda City
  • 9,400 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
Rs. 15.25 Lakh
₹ 34,155/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2013 Hyundai i10, Shakurbasti Rs, New Delhi
7.3
2013 Hyundai i10
  • 41,489 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 4.45 Lakh
Cherish Carmint Shakurbasti Rs, New Delhi
Used 2021 Honda City, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.0
2021 Honda City
  • 49,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
Rs. 12.35 Lakh
₹ 27,660/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.6
2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
  • 12,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 48.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Hyundai Alcazar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.8
2022 Hyundai Alcazar
  • 24,110 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 20.75 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Popular TVS Models

Explore More

  • Latest Reviews

  • Related Articles

Tata Tigor CNG AMT Review: The 'Automatic' Choice For Those Seeking A CNG-Powered Everyday Car
Tata Tigor CNG AMT Review: The 'Automatic' Choice For Those Seeking A CNG-Powered Everyday Car
c&b icon By Girish Karkera
calendar-icon

-1978 second ago

Tata Motors has equipped the Tigor iCNG with an automated manual transmission in a bid to make it the most practical city runabout.

2024 TVS Eurogrip Duratrail EB+ & Terrabite EB+ Tyre Review
2024 TVS Eurogrip Duratrail EB+ & Terrabite EB+ Tyre Review
c&b icon By Kingshuk Dutta
calendar-icon

1 day ago

TVS Eurogrip invited us to test their new Duratrail EB+ range of tyres which are made for venturing out into the unknown as well and tackling daily commutes as well.

Hero Mavrick 440 First Ride Review: Road Runner
Hero Mavrick 440 First Ride Review: Road Runner
c&b icon By Janak Sorap
calendar-icon

2 days ago

The Mavrick 440 is the Hero’s latest and newest flagship motorcycle to join the portfolio

Reise Moto TourR Tyres Review: Introduction
Reise Moto TourR Tyres Review: Introduction
c&b icon By Janak Sorap
calendar-icon

9 days ago

The TourR dual-purpose tyres from Reise Moto are designed for touring and trail riding

Toyota Rumion First Drive Review: Clone Wars
Toyota Rumion First Drive Review: Clone Wars
c&b icon By Dhruv Attri
calendar-icon

12 days ago

We drove the Maruti Ertiga’s slightly posh twin to find out if it offers anything different

Matter Aera 5000+ First Ride Review
Matter Aera 5000+ First Ride Review
c&b icon By Janak Sorap
calendar-icon

13 days ago

We swing a leg over the first electric motorcycle featuring a gearbox at the Rann of Kutch.

BMW iX1 Review: Subtle Design, Electrifying Performance
BMW iX1 Review: Subtle Design, Electrifying Performance
c&b icon By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

16 days ago

While EVs tend to stand out in a crowd, BMW has taken a very subtle and subdued approach with its entry-level electric SUV.

Aprilia RS 457 Review: In Pictures
Aprilia RS 457 Review: In Pictures
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

20 days ago

The Aprilia RS 457 looks good, rides well, and is quite desirable. Should you consider buying it? A quick review through some images.

2024 Mercedes-Benz GLA Facelift Review: Merc’s Baby SUV Is Better Than Ever
2024 Mercedes-Benz GLA Facelift Review: Merc’s Baby SUV Is Better Than Ever
c&b icon By Seshan Vijayraghvan
calendar-icon

20 days ago

The 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLA gets a refreshed exterior, an updated cabin, and some new tech; frankly, there are a lot of things to talk about. So, let’s get started.

2024 Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Coupe Review: Better Equipped And Still Quite Wild
2024 Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Coupe Review: Better Equipped And Still Quite Wild
c&b icon By Girish Karkera
calendar-icon

21 days ago

Affalterbach’s midsized SUV-coupe’s refresh brings many new features and tech, as well as a performance upgrade

Hyundai IONIQ5 N Review: Is This Really An EV?
Hyundai IONIQ5 N Review: Is This Really An EV?
c&b icon By Shams Raza Naqvi
calendar-icon

25 days ago

The Hyundai IONIQ5 N is the more powerful, performance-oriented sibling of the IONIQ 5 EV that is sold in the Indian market. The car made its global debut recently and we were in Seoul, South Korea to sample it.

Top 10 Motorcycle Launches Of 2023
Top 10 Motorcycle Launches Of 2023
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 months ago

2023 was a fabulous year for motorcycle enthusiasts, with quite a few interesting two-wheelers being launched in the Indian market. Here are the top 10 new motorcycle launches in 2023.

2023 Hyundai Santa Fe Review: Almost Palisade
2023 Hyundai Santa Fe Review: Almost Palisade
c&b icon By Shams Raza Naqvi
calendar-icon

2 months ago

The 5th generation of the Hyundai Santa Fe has come with a host of changes which include a fresh design, updated tech, and new drivetrain options. We drive it in Seoul, Korea.

Review: Lexus NX350h Hybrid Crossover
Review: Lexus NX350h Hybrid Crossover
c&b icon By Shams Raza Naqvi
calendar-icon

2 months ago

Japanese Luxury car brand Lexus has launched the new-generation of its NX crossover in India. The car has come to India in a hybrid avatar and gets 3 variants - Exquisite, Luxury and the sportier looking F-Sport.

Lotus Eletre Review: Performance Brand’s Debut Car In India Driven
Lotus Eletre Review: Performance Brand’s Debut Car In India Driven
c&b icon By Shams Raza Naqvi
calendar-icon

2 months ago

Geely-owned famed British sportscar manufacturer Lotus has recently made its India debut with the Eletre SUV, a car of many firsts from the brand. We take it for a drive.

c&b icon
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved