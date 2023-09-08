Login

TVS Apache RTR 310: Variants Explained

The Apache RTR 310 is the flagship street-naked motorcycle by TVS
Calendar-icon

By Sidharth Nambiar

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

08-Sep-23 06:46 PM IST

Share-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • TVS Apache RTR 310 launched at Rs 2.43 lakh
  • It is the brand's flaghsip street-naked motorcycle
  • Two Built-To-Order kits on offer - Dynamic and Dynamic Pro

TVS Motor Company has launched its all-new offering, the Apache RTR 310 for Indian and international markets. Based on the RR 310's underpinnings, the RTR 310 is the brand’s flagship street-naked bike, sitting at the very top of the Apache RTR series. The motorcycle is available at a starting price tag of Rs 2.42 lakh for the base variant, going up to Rs 2.63 lakh for the Fury Yellow colour option, both (ex-showroom). Here we take a detailed look at what each variant of the new Apache RTR 310 has to offer.

TVS Apache RTR 310 Arsenal Black (Base)

 

  • Cruise Control
  • Class D LED headlamp
  • 5 Ride Modes- Urban, Rain, Sports, Track, Supermoto
  • Traction Control 
  • 5-inch digital TFT instrument cluster- music control, GoPro control, smart helmet connectivity, voice assist and turn-by-turn navigation
  • Throttle-by-wire system
  • Glide through technology
  • Slipper clutch
  • Linear stability control
  • Dual-channel ABS

 

TVS Apache RTR 310: Arsenal Black + Fury Yellow (Over the features of base variant)

 

  • Bi-directional quick shifter

 

Kits:

Buyers of the motorcycle can also opt for either the Dynamic or Dynamic Pro kit at an extra cost via TVS' Built-To-Order platform that are priced at Rs 18,000 and Rs 22,000, respectively. In addition, buyers can also opt for a special shade of Sepang Blue for an added premium of Rs 10,000.

TVS Apache RTR 310 Dynamic Kit:

  • Fully-adjustable suspension
  • Tire Pressure Monitoring System
  • Brass-coated chain

 

TVS Apache RTR 310 Dynamic Pro Kit:

(In addition to Dynamic kit)

  • Dynamic stability control, six-axis IMU
  • Climate Control seat
  • Cornering ABS, cornering traction control, cornering cruise control, wheelie control, slope dependent control, rear wheel lift-off control
  • Climate control seat
# TVS Motor Company# Street-Naked# Streetfighter# Apache RTR 310

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2023 Mahindra Scorpio-N
9.2
0
10
2023 Mahindra Scorpio-N
6,281 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 28.75 L
₹ 64,390/monthemi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500
7.8
0
10
2017 Mahindra XUV500
65,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 10.85 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra
7.0
0
10
2013 Hyundai Elantra
64,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 6.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Toyota Innova Crysta
7.5
0
10
2018 Toyota Innova Crysta
1,10,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 17.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Toyota Fortuner
2019 Toyota Fortuner
1,14,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 33.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2016 Volvo V40
2016 Volvo V40
75,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 12.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 BMW X1
8.0
0
10
2018 BMW X1
9,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 28.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2015 Audi Q5
7.1
0
10
2015 Audi Q5
70,925 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 15.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 MG ZS EV
2021 MG ZS EV
43,418 km
Electric
Automatic
₹ 21.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 Audi Q3
7.3
0
10
2014 Audi Q3
83,000 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 14.75 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi

Popular TVS Models

TVS Ronin
TVS Ronin

₹ 1.49 - 1.69 Lakh

TVS Scooty Pep Plus
TVS Scooty Pep Plus

₹ 60,334 - 63,234

TVS XL 100
TVS XL 100

₹ 43,041 - 54,160

TVS Apache RR 310
TVS Apache RR 310

₹ 2.65 Lakh

TVS Radeon
TVS Radeon

₹ 59,925 - 74,966

TVS Apache RTR 160
TVS Apache RTR 160

₹ 1.18 - 1.25 Lakh

TVS Ntorq 125
TVS Ntorq 125

₹ 77,106 - 1.03 Lakh

TVS Raider
TVS Raider

₹ 95,219 - 1.02 Lakh

TVS Jupiter
TVS Jupiter

₹ 68,571 - 85,866

TVS Sport
TVS Sport

₹ 60,130 - 66,493

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V

₹ 1.24 - 1.32 Lakh

TVS Star City Plus
TVS Star City Plus

₹ 71,205 - 73,955

TVS Apache RTR 180
TVS Apache RTR 180

₹ 1.31 Lakh

TVS Jupiter 125
TVS Jupiter 125

₹ 78,175 - 85,075

TVS Scooty Zest 110
TVS Scooty Zest 110

₹ 67,016 - 68,693

TVS iQube
TVS iQube

₹ 1.66 - 1.68 Lakh

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V

₹ 1.4 - 1.45 Lakh

TVS Apache RTR 310
TVS Apache RTR 310

₹ 2.43 Lakh

TVS X Electric
TVS X Electric

₹ 2.5 Lakh

Upcoming Cars

Tata Nexon EV
Tata Nexon EV

₹ 16 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 14, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV
Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV

₹ 1 - 1.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 15, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQA
Mercedes-Benz EQA

₹ 55 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 19, 2023

Tata New Nexon
Tata New Nexon

₹ 8 - 15 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 20, 2023

Lexus LM
Lexus LM

₹ 1.5 - 2 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 21, 2023

Citroen C3 Aircross
Citroen C3 Aircross

₹ 11 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 27, 2023

Mercedes-Maybach EQS
Mercedes-Maybach EQS

₹ 2 - 2.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 29, 2023

Aston Martin DB12
Aston Martin DB12

₹ 4.5 - 5 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 29, 2023

Hyundai New Creta
Hyundai New Creta

₹ 10.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 17, 2023

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

Suzuki V-Strom 1050
Suzuki V-Strom 1050

₹ 14.4 - 15 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 19, 2023

Yamaha New YZF R3
Yamaha New YZF R3

₹ 3.2 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 21, 2023

EeVe Tesero
EeVe Tesero

₹ 1 - 1.3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 22, 2023

Triumph Scrambler 400 X
Triumph Scrambler 400 X

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

Indian New Chieftain
Indian New Chieftain

₹ 33 - 34 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Honda Activa 7G
Honda Activa 7G

₹ 80,000 - 95,000

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Benelli New TNT 300
Benelli New TNT 300

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Aprilia RS 457
Aprilia RS 457

₹ 3.3 - 3.6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 20, 2023

TVS ADV
TVS ADV

₹ 2.6 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 25, 2023

Hero Electric AE-47
Hero Electric AE-47

₹ 1.5 - 1.7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 26, 2023

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • TVS Apache RTR 310: Variants Explained
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policys
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
YoutubeTwitterInstagramFacebookLinkedIn