TVS Apache RTR 310: Variants Explained
By Sidharth Nambiar
08-Sep-23 06:46 PM IST
Highlights
- TVS Apache RTR 310 launched at Rs 2.43 lakh
- It is the brand's flaghsip street-naked motorcycle
- Two Built-To-Order kits on offer - Dynamic and Dynamic Pro
TVS Motor Company has launched its all-new offering, the Apache RTR 310 for Indian and international markets. Based on the RR 310's underpinnings, the RTR 310 is the brand’s flagship street-naked bike, sitting at the very top of the Apache RTR series. The motorcycle is available at a starting price tag of Rs 2.42 lakh for the base variant, going up to Rs 2.63 lakh for the Fury Yellow colour option, both (ex-showroom). Here we take a detailed look at what each variant of the new Apache RTR 310 has to offer.
TVS Apache RTR 310 Arsenal Black (Base)
- Cruise Control
- Class D LED headlamp
- 5 Ride Modes- Urban, Rain, Sports, Track, Supermoto
- Traction Control
- 5-inch digital TFT instrument cluster- music control, GoPro control, smart helmet connectivity, voice assist and turn-by-turn navigation
- Throttle-by-wire system
- Glide through technology
- Slipper clutch
- Linear stability control
- Dual-channel ABS
TVS Apache RTR 310: Arsenal Black + Fury Yellow (Over the features of base variant)
- Bi-directional quick shifter
Kits:
Buyers of the motorcycle can also opt for either the Dynamic or Dynamic Pro kit at an extra cost via TVS' Built-To-Order platform that are priced at Rs 18,000 and Rs 22,000, respectively. In addition, buyers can also opt for a special shade of Sepang Blue for an added premium of Rs 10,000.
TVS Apache RTR 310 Dynamic Kit:
- Fully-adjustable suspension
- Tire Pressure Monitoring System
- Brass-coated chain
TVS Apache RTR 310 Dynamic Pro Kit:
(In addition to Dynamic kit)
- Dynamic stability control, six-axis IMU
- Climate Control seat
- Cornering ABS, cornering traction control, cornering cruise control, wheelie control, slope dependent control, rear wheel lift-off control
