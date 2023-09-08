TVS Apache RTR 310: Variants Explained

TVS Motor Company has launched its all-new offering, the Apache RTR 310 for Indian and international markets. Based on the RR 310's underpinnings, the RTR 310 is the brand’s flagship street-naked bike, sitting at the very top of the Apache RTR series. The motorcycle is available at a starting price tag of Rs 2.42 lakh for the base variant, going up to Rs 2.63 lakh for the Fury Yellow colour option, both (ex-showroom). Here we take a detailed look at what each variant of the new Apache RTR 310 has to offer.

TVS Apache RTR 310 Arsenal Black (Base)

Cruise Control

Class D LED headlamp

5 Ride Modes- Urban, Rain, Sports, Track, Supermoto

Traction Control

5-inch digital TFT instrument cluster- music control, GoPro control, smart helmet connectivity, voice assist and turn-by-turn navigation

Throttle-by-wire system

Glide through technology

Slipper clutch

Linear stability control

Dual-channel ABS

TVS Apache RTR 310: Arsenal Black + Fury Yellow (Over the features of base variant)

Bi-directional quick shifter

Kits:

Buyers of the motorcycle can also opt for either the Dynamic or Dynamic Pro kit at an extra cost via TVS' Built-To-Order platform that are priced at Rs 18,000 and Rs 22,000, respectively. In addition, buyers can also opt for a special shade of Sepang Blue for an added premium of Rs 10,000.

TVS Apache RTR 310 Dynamic Kit:

Fully-adjustable suspension

Tire Pressure Monitoring System

Brass-coated chain

TVS Apache RTR 310 Dynamic Pro Kit:

(In addition to Dynamic kit)