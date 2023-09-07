TVS Apache RTR 310 Vs TVS Apache RR 310: Differences Explained

TVS Motor Company has launched the new TVS Apache RTR 310, and the new streetfighter is based on the flagship TVS Apache RR 310, but the RTR 310 gets several noteworthy changes, including segment-first features. With optional Built to Order kits offering a long list of features, the Apache RTR 310 is one of the most feature-packed motorcycles available in the Indian market. And it has several differences from its sibling the Apache RR 310 as well. Here’s a look at the key differences between the RTR 310 and the RR 310.

Same 312 cc Engine, But Different

The 312.12 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine of the RTR 310 is the same as the RR 310’s but there are some changes in the state of tune. The intake and airbox have been changed, and some changes have been carried out in the internals of the exhaust as well. So, the RTR 310 not just sounds different, but also makes slightly more power and torque than the RR 310.

The Apache RTR 310’s engine makes 35.1 bhp at 9,700 rpm and 28.7 Nm of peak torque at 6,650 rpm. Comparatively, the TVS Apache RR 310’s engine makes maximum power of 33.5 bhp at 9,700 rpm and 27.3 Nm at 7,700 rpm. Maximum power of the Apache RTR 310 is up 1.6 bhp from the RR 310’s, while peak torque is up 1.4 Nm.

The RTR 310’s engine has been tuned for better low and mid-range performance. The RTR 310 has a 0-60 kmph claimed acceleration time of 2.81 seconds, compared to the RR 310’s 2.93 seconds, but in the 0-100 kmph acceleration time, the RTR 310 has a claimed time of 7.19 seconds, compared to the RR 310’s 0-100 kmph acceleration time of 7.17 seconds.

TVS Apache RTR 310 Gets Additional Supermoto Mode

The RTR 310 gets five riding modes (Urban, Rain, Sport, Track and Supermoto), with power restricted to 26.7 bhp at 7,500 rpm in Urban and Rain mode, and peak torque restricted to 27.3 Nm at 6,600 rpm in Urban and Rain modes. The RTR 310 also gets an additional Supermoto mode where the rear ABS can be turned off in Urban and Sport modes.

Chassis & Dimensions

The TVS Apache RTR 310 has the same steel trellis frame as the RR 310, but the bolt-on aluminium rear subframe is different. The RTR 310 also is the lighter bike with a kerb weight of 169 kg, compared to the RR 310’s kerb weight of 174 kg.

The RTR 310 also gets full adjustable KYB suspension as part of the Built to Order customisation program, where customers can select two kits with more features. The Dynamic kit costs Rs. 18,000 and the Dynamic Pro kit will cost Rs. 22,000 extra. The RTR 310 has a slightly lower saddle height of 800 mm, while the RR 310 has a saddle height of 810 mm. The RTR 310 also has a shorter wheelbase of 1358 mm, compared to the RR 310’s 1365 mm wheelbase.

TVS Apache RTR 310 Instrument Console

The Apache RTR 310 gets a new 5-inch full-colour TFT instrument console which is packed with features. The console enables the rider to change and tune settings like the traction control, cruise control, headlamp brightness and even music for a Bluetooth connected device. The SmartXonnect app offers smartphone connectivity displays a long list of telemetry and data, including post ride analysis, and also offers a tyre pressure monitoring system and built-in controls for a GoPro camera.

Electronics

The Dynamic and Dynamic Pro kits, also open up other features, including a 6-axis IMU powered lean-sensitive ABS, traction control and cruise control systems, through the Race-Tuned Dynamic Stability Control (RTDSC). It also offers wheelie control, stoppie control and slope dependent control systems, which are offered as optional safety equipment.

Design & Other Features

The TVS RTR 310 features a completely different design language, with its sharp and sporty silhouette. The bodywork features sharp creases and the bike has a sport stance which underscores its streetfighter appeal. The split LED headlight automatically controls throw and brightness depending on the speed of the bike and ambient light conditions. The sharp tail section features a dynamic twin tail light which adapts to the intensity of braking, flashing red during rapid deceleration as a warning to those behind.

Prices

The base variant of the TVS Apache RTR 310 is priced at Rs. 2.43 lakh (Ex-showroom), which is around Rs. 28,000 less expensive than the base variant TVS Apache RR 310, priced at Rs. 2.72 lakh (Ex-showroom).