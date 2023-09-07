Login

TVS Apache RTR 310 Vs TVS Apache RR 310: Differences Explained

The TVS Apache RTR 310 has been priced from Rs. 2.43 – 2.64 Lakh (Ex-showroom). It makes slightly more power than the TVS Apache RR 310 and gets more features
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

4 mins read

Calendar-icon

07-Sep-23 03:52 PM IST

Share-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Apache RR 310 and Apache RTR 310 are flagship in TVS’s portfolio
  • Both bikes are powered by the same 312cc single-cylinder unit with different power outputs
  • Apache RTR 310 gets additional features over the RR 310

TVS Motor Company has launched the new TVS Apache RTR 310, and the new streetfighter is based on the flagship TVS Apache RR 310, but the RTR 310 gets several noteworthy changes, including segment-first features. With optional Built to Order kits offering a long list of features, the Apache RTR 310 is one of the most feature-packed motorcycles available in the Indian market. And it has several differences from its sibling the Apache RR 310 as well. Here’s a look at the key differences between the RTR 310 and the RR 310.

Same 312 cc Engine, But Different

The 312.12 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine of the RTR 310 is the same as the RR 310’s but there are some changes in the state of tune. The intake and airbox have been changed, and some changes have been carried out in the internals of the exhaust as well. So, the RTR 310 not just sounds different, but also makes slightly more power and torque than the RR 310. 

The Apache RTR 310’s engine makes 35.1 bhp at 9,700 rpm and 28.7 Nm of peak torque at 6,650 rpm. Comparatively, the TVS Apache RR 310’s engine makes maximum power of 33.5 bhp at 9,700 rpm and 27.3 Nm at 7,700 rpm. Maximum power of the Apache RTR 310 is up 1.6 bhp from the RR 310’s, while peak torque is up 1.4 Nm.

The RTR 310’s engine has been tuned for better low and mid-range performance. The RTR 310 has a 0-60 kmph claimed acceleration time of 2.81 seconds, compared to the RR 310’s 2.93 seconds, but in the 0-100 kmph acceleration time, the RTR 310 has a claimed time of 7.19 seconds, compared to the RR 310’s 0-100 kmph acceleration time of 7.17 seconds.

Also Read: TVS Apache RTR 310 Launched At Rs 2.43 Lakh

TVS Apache RTR 310 Gets Additional Supermoto Mode

The RTR 310 gets five riding modes (Urban, Rain, Sport, Track and Supermoto), with power restricted to 26.7 bhp at 7,500 rpm in Urban and Rain mode, and peak torque restricted to 27.3 Nm at 6,600 rpm in Urban and Rain modes. The RTR 310 also gets an additional Supermoto mode where the rear ABS can be turned off in Urban and Sport modes. 

Chassis & Dimensions

The TVS Apache RTR 310 has the same steel trellis frame as the RR 310, but the bolt-on aluminium rear subframe is different. The RTR 310 also is the lighter bike with a kerb weight of 169 kg, compared to the RR 310’s kerb weight of 174 kg. 

The RTR 310 also gets full adjustable KYB suspension as part of the Built to Order customisation program, where customers can select two kits with more features. The Dynamic kit costs Rs. 18,000 and the Dynamic Pro kit will cost Rs. 22,000 extra. The RTR 310 has a slightly lower saddle height of 800 mm, while the RR 310 has a saddle height of 810 mm. The RTR 310 also has a shorter wheelbase of 1358 mm, compared to the RR 310’s 1365 mm wheelbase.

TVS Apache RTR 310 Instrument Console

The Apache RTR 310 gets a new 5-inch full-colour TFT instrument console which is packed with features. The console enables the rider to change and tune settings like the traction control, cruise control, headlamp brightness and even music for a Bluetooth connected device. The SmartXonnect app offers smartphone connectivity displays a long list of telemetry and data, including post ride analysis, and also offers a tyre pressure monitoring system and built-in controls for a GoPro camera.

Electronics

The Dynamic and Dynamic Pro kits, also open up other features, including a 6-axis IMU powered lean-sensitive ABS, traction control and cruise control systems, through the Race-Tuned Dynamic Stability Control (RTDSC). It also offers wheelie control, stoppie control and slope dependent control systems, which are offered as optional safety equipment.

Design & Other Features

The TVS RTR 310 features a completely different design language, with its sharp and sporty silhouette. The bodywork features sharp creases and the bike has a sport stance which underscores its streetfighter appeal. The split LED headlight automatically controls throw and brightness depending on the speed of the bike and ambient light conditions. The sharp tail section features a dynamic twin tail light which adapts to the intensity of braking, flashing red during rapid deceleration as a warning to those behind.

Prices

The base variant of the TVS Apache RTR 310 is priced at Rs. 2.43 lakh (Ex-showroom), which is around Rs. 28,000 less expensive than the base variant TVS Apache RR 310, priced at Rs. 2.72 lakh (Ex-showroom).

# TVS Apache RTR 310# TVS Apache RR 310# Motorcycles# Two-wheelers

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra
7.0
0
10
2013 Hyundai Elantra
64,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 6.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Toyota Fortuner
2019 Toyota Fortuner
1,14,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 33.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2016 Volvo V40
2016 Volvo V40
75,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 12.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 BMW X1
8.0
0
10
2018 BMW X1
9,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 28.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2015 Audi Q5
7.1
0
10
2015 Audi Q5
70,925 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 15.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 MG ZS EV
2021 MG ZS EV
43,418 km
Electric
Automatic
₹ 21.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2013 Audi A4
7.5
0
10
2013 Audi A4
55,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 10.90 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2019 Ford EcoSport
7.9
0
10
2019 Ford EcoSport
72,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 8.45 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500
7.8
0
10
2017 Mahindra XUV500
65,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 10.85 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Toyota Innova Crysta
7.5
0
10
2018 Toyota Innova Crysta
1,10,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 17.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Popular TVS Models

TVS Ronin
TVS Ronin

₹ 1.49 - 1.69 Lakh

TVS Scooty Pep Plus
TVS Scooty Pep Plus

₹ 60,334 - 63,234

TVS XL 100
TVS XL 100

₹ 43,041 - 54,160

TVS Apache RR 310
TVS Apache RR 310

₹ 2.65 Lakh

TVS Radeon
TVS Radeon

₹ 59,925 - 74,966

TVS Apache RTR 160
TVS Apache RTR 160

₹ 1.18 - 1.25 Lakh

TVS Ntorq 125
TVS Ntorq 125

₹ 77,106 - 1.03 Lakh

TVS Raider
TVS Raider

₹ 95,219 - 1.02 Lakh

TVS Jupiter
TVS Jupiter

₹ 68,571 - 85,866

TVS Sport
TVS Sport

₹ 60,130 - 66,493

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V

₹ 1.24 - 1.32 Lakh

TVS Star City Plus
TVS Star City Plus

₹ 71,205 - 73,955

TVS Apache RTR 180
TVS Apache RTR 180

₹ 1.31 Lakh

TVS Jupiter 125
TVS Jupiter 125

₹ 78,175 - 85,075

TVS Scooty Zest 110
TVS Scooty Zest 110

₹ 67,016 - 68,693

TVS iQube
TVS iQube

₹ 1.66 - 1.68 Lakh

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V

₹ 1.4 - 1.45 Lakh

TVS Apache RTR 310
TVS Apache RTR 310

₹ 2.43 Lakh

TVS X Electric
TVS X Electric

₹ 2.5 Lakh

Upcoming Cars

Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV
Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV

₹ 1 - 1.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 15, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQA
Mercedes-Benz EQA

₹ 55 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 19, 2023

Tata New Nexon
Tata New Nexon

₹ 8 - 15 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 20, 2023

Lexus LM
Lexus LM

₹ 1.5 - 2 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 21, 2023

Citroen C3 Aircross
Citroen C3 Aircross

₹ 11 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 27, 2023

Mercedes-Maybach EQS
Mercedes-Maybach EQS

₹ 2 - 2.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 29, 2023

Aston Martin DB12
Aston Martin DB12

₹ 4.5 - 5 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 29, 2023

Hyundai New Creta
Hyundai New Creta

₹ 10.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 17, 2023

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

Hyundai New Kona Electric
Hyundai New Kona Electric

₹ 24 - 26 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 23, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

Aprilia RS440
Aprilia RS440

₹ 3.3 - 3.6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 7, 2023

Suzuki V-Strom 1050
Suzuki V-Strom 1050

₹ 14.4 - 15 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 19, 2023

Yamaha New YZF R3
Yamaha New YZF R3

₹ 3.2 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 21, 2023

EeVe Tesero
EeVe Tesero

₹ 1 - 1.3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 22, 2023

Triumph Scrambler 400 X
Triumph Scrambler 400 X

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

Honda Activa 7G
Honda Activa 7G

₹ 80,000 - 95,000

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Indian New Chieftain
Indian New Chieftain

₹ 33 - 34 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Benelli New TNT 300
Benelli New TNT 300

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

TVS ADV
TVS ADV

₹ 2.6 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 25, 2023

Hero Electric AE-47
Hero Electric AE-47

₹ 1.5 - 1.7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 26, 2023

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • TVS Apache RTR 310 Vs TVS Apache RR 310: Differences Explained
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policys
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
YoutubeTwitterInstagramFacebookLinkedIn