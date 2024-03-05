Login
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Jawa 350KTM New RC 390Royal Enfield Himalayan 450TVS Apache RTR 160 4VRoyal Enfield Meteor 350
Popular Bike Comparisions
Activa 125 FI vs Ntorq 125 Activa 6G vs JupiterJupiter vs Activa 125Pulsar RS 200 vs Karizma ZMRApache RR 310 vs Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Ampere NXGHarley-Davidson LiveWireHonda Forza 350Triumph Daytona 660Honda CRF300L
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Two-Wheeler Sales February 2024: TVS Motor Company Sales Grew 34 Per Cent

Total two-wheeler sales stood at 3,57,810 units in the month.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 5, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • TVS Motor reports a 33 per cent increase in total sales
  • Two-wheeler segment leads the way with a substantial 34 per cent growth
  • Exports grow 85 per cent to over 98,000 units

TVS Motor Company reported a strong performance in February 2024, reporting a 34 per cent year-on-year increase in two-wheeler sales, surging from 2,67,026 units in February 2023 to 3,57,810 units in February 2024. Within the two-wheeler category, motorcycles exhibited the most significant growth, with a jump of 46 per cent year-on-year. Sales figures surged to 1,84,023 units in February 2024. Scooters also performed well, recording a 26 per cent increase, with sales climbing to 1,32,152 units in February 2024.

 

TVS's electric vehicle segment maintained its growth trajectory, registering a 16 per cent year-on-year increase. Sales figures have gone up from 15,522 units in February 2023 to 17,959 units in February 2024.

Domestic two-wheeler sales also displayed positive growth, rising 21 per cent year-on-year, with total units sold being 2,67,502 in February 2024.

 

The company's export performance was equally impressive, witnessing an overall growth of 85 per cent year-on-year. Total exports surged from 53,405 units in February 2023 to a staggering 98,856 units in February 2024. This growth was primarily driven by the two-wheeler export segment, which witnessed a 98 per cent increase, with sales jumping from 45,624 units in February 2023 to 90,308 units in February 2024.

The three-wheeler segment also contributed positively, recording a 16 per cent year-on-year growth, with sales rising from 9,124 units in February 2023 to 10,614 units in February 2024.

 

Cumulative sales for February stood at 3,68,424 units compared to 276,150 units in February 2023. This growth follows a positive trend as also seen in January 2024 with sales rising 23 per cent year-on-year, with total units sold at 339,513.
 

Written by: RONIT AGARWAL

# TVS Motor sales in India# TVS sales# TVS Sales Figures# TVS Motor Co# Bikes
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2022 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, New Delhi
9.1
2022 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
  • 16,131 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 4.95 Lakh
₹ 11,086/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2020 Kia Sonet, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.3
2020 Kia Sonet
  • 23,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
Rs. 11.95 Lakh
₹ 25,271/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2023 Mahindra Thar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.7
2023 Mahindra Thar
  • 26,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 16.75 Lakh
₹ 35,424/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.3
2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • 21,000 km
  • Petrol
  • AMT
Rs. 6.25 Lakh
₹ 13,998/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 Hyundai Grand i10, Defence Colony, New Delhi
7.7
2014 Hyundai Grand i10
  • 20,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 4.25 Lakh
₹ 9,519/month emi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2018 Hyundai Verna, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.8
2018 Hyundai Verna
  • 36,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
Rs. 9.95 Lakh
₹ 22,285/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Mahindra XUV500, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.8
2018 Mahindra XUV500
  • 50,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 10.25 Lakh
₹ 22,956/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift, New Delhi
8.9
2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • 13,700 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 6.5 Lakh
₹ 14,558/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2019 Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.4
2019 Maruti Suzuki Dzire
  • 24,128 km
  • Petrol
  • AMT
Rs. 6.5 Lakh
₹ 13,749/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Toyota Innova Crysta, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.8
2019 Toyota Innova Crysta
  • 63,853 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 19 Lakh
₹ 42,553/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Tata Motors To Set Up Rs 9,000 Crore Vehicle Manufacturing Plant In Tamil Nadu
Tata Motors To Set Up Rs 9,000 Crore Vehicle Manufacturing Plant In Tamil Nadu
Volvo Plots 30% Reduction In Fast-Charging Times For Upcoming EVs
Volvo Plots 30% Reduction In Fast-Charging Times For Upcoming EVs
Mahindra XUV 7XO, XUV 5XO, XUV 3XO & XUV 1XO Names Trademarked
Mahindra XUV 7XO, XUV 5XO, XUV 3XO & XUV 1XO Names Trademarked
Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 Dates Announced
Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 Dates Announced
Audi Q6 E-Tron Electric SUV World Premiere Confirmed For March 18
Audi Q6 E-Tron Electric SUV World Premiere Confirmed For March 18
Updated BYD Atto 3 Electric SUV Unveiled; Gets Larger Touchscreen, New Alloys
Updated BYD Atto 3 Electric SUV Unveiled; Gets Larger Touchscreen, New Alloys
Rolls-Royce Ghost Prism Unveiled; Limited To 120 Units
Rolls-Royce Ghost Prism Unveiled; Limited To 120 Units
Honda XL750 Transalp ADV Recalled In Europe Over Defective Main Stand
Honda XL750 Transalp ADV Recalled In Europe Over Defective Main Stand
Top 10 New Motorcycles To Buy In 2024
Top 10 New Motorcycles To Buy In 2024
Bentley Unveils Three Bespoke Bentaygas Commemorating International Women’s Day
Bentley Unveils Three Bespoke Bentaygas Commemorating International Women’s Day
TVS Motor Company Announces Entry Into France
TVS Motor Company Announces Entry Into France
car&bike Awards 2024: Viewers' Choice Electric Scooter of the Year – TVS X
car&bike Awards 2024: Viewers' Choice Electric Scooter of the Year – TVS X
Mitsubishi Partners With TVS Mobility For $300M Joint Venture in India
Mitsubishi Partners With TVS Mobility For $300M Joint Venture in India
TVS Motor Company Records 23 Per Cent Growth In Sales
TVS Motor Company Records 23 Per Cent Growth In Sales
Two-Wheeler Sales December 2023: TVS Registers 25 Per Cent Y-o-Y Sales
Two-Wheeler Sales December 2023: TVS Registers 25 Per Cent Y-o-Y Sales
c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Bikes
  • Two-Wheeler Sales February 2024: TVS Motor Company Sales Grew 34 Per Cent
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved