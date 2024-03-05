Two-Wheeler Sales February 2024: TVS Motor Company Sales Grew 34 Per Cent

TVS Motor Company reported a strong performance in February 2024, reporting a 34 per cent year-on-year increase in two-wheeler sales, surging from 2,67,026 units in February 2023 to 3,57,810 units in February 2024. Within the two-wheeler category, motorcycles exhibited the most significant growth, with a jump of 46 per cent year-on-year. Sales figures surged to 1,84,023 units in February 2024. Scooters also performed well, recording a 26 per cent increase, with sales climbing to 1,32,152 units in February 2024.

TVS's electric vehicle segment maintained its growth trajectory, registering a 16 per cent year-on-year increase. Sales figures have gone up from 15,522 units in February 2023 to 17,959 units in February 2024.

Domestic two-wheeler sales also displayed positive growth, rising 21 per cent year-on-year, with total units sold being 2,67,502 in February 2024.

The company's export performance was equally impressive, witnessing an overall growth of 85 per cent year-on-year. Total exports surged from 53,405 units in February 2023 to a staggering 98,856 units in February 2024. This growth was primarily driven by the two-wheeler export segment, which witnessed a 98 per cent increase, with sales jumping from 45,624 units in February 2023 to 90,308 units in February 2024.

The three-wheeler segment also contributed positively, recording a 16 per cent year-on-year growth, with sales rising from 9,124 units in February 2023 to 10,614 units in February 2024.

Cumulative sales for February stood at 3,68,424 units compared to 276,150 units in February 2023. This growth follows a positive trend as also seen in January 2024 with sales rising 23 per cent year-on-year, with total units sold at 339,513.



Written by: RONIT AGARWAL