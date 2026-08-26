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MG Hector Tomahawk Launch Highlights: Price, Specifications, Images

car&bike Team
car&bike Team
Aug 26, 2026, 11:49 AM
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MG Hector Tomahawk Launch Highlights: Price, Specifications, Images
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Key Highlights
  • New MG EV and PHEV to be called Hector Tomahawk
  • First model based on the new ADAPT architecture
  • PHEV prices expected to be announced

JSW MG Motor India is gearing up to unveil the Hector Tomahawk, its first model based on the new ADAPT architecture. The three-row SUV is expected to be revealed in both EV and plug-in hybrid forms, with the latter likely to debut alongside the electric version.

The Tomahawk is based on a global SUV sold by Wuling in Southeast Asian markets as the Starlight 560 and Eksion, and as it appears in the test mules, the India-spec model gets only minor styling changes over its global counterparts.

Undisguised image source

11:45 AM
Aug 26, 2026

MG will unveil the Hector Tomahawk EV and PHEV today. We will bring you all the details live straight from the event. Stay tuned to this space.

MG Hector Hawk Spied 2
12:00 PM
Aug 26, 2026

The carmaker begins the show by shedding some light on its new ADAPT platform.

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12:03 PM
Aug 26, 2026

The first model to yield from this multi-purpose Platform is the car we are looking forward to seeing in flesh today.
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12:05 PM
Aug 26, 2026

Confirmed: MG has confirmed that the new model will be called MG Tomahawk. We expect both EV and PHEV derivatives to be unveiled today.

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12:12 PM
Aug 26, 2026

Here is your first look at the MG Hector Tomahawk.

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12:14 PM
Aug 26, 2026

The wheelbase stands at 2810mm, which according to MG, is the best in the segment.

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12:15 PM
Aug 26, 2026

The Hector Tomahawk will be offered with both 5- and 7-seat configurations.

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12:17 PM
Aug 26, 2026

Here is your first look at the interior of the latest MG in town:

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12:18 PM
Aug 26, 2026

The front seats are powered as well get ventilation function.

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12:20 PM
Aug 26, 2026

The dashboard is dominated by a large 15-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

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12:23 PM
Sep 26, 2026

The large screen also houses features such as the 360-degree camera view along with showcasing chassis and wheel povs.

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12:24 PM
Aug 26, 2026

Take a look at some of the safety features:

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12:26 PM
Aug 26, 2026

It also gets Level 2 ADAS suite with functions such as adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, front collision warning and more.

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12:27 PM
Aug 26, 2026

The MG Hector Tomahawk EV will come equipped with a 69.2kwh battery pack which is claimed to be good for 517 km on a single charge.


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12:30 PM
Aug 26, 2026

The Hector Tomahawk can be charged with either a 90 kW DC fast charging unit or a 7.4 kW AC charger.

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12:31 PM
Aug 26, 2026

Here are some of the key features of the MG Hector Tomahawk.

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12:33 PM
Aug 26, 2026

Bookings for the MG Hector Tomahawk EV are now open across India.

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12:35 PM
Aug 26, 2026

BaaS prices start at Rs 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom), with the battery rental cost set at Rs 4.9 per km. Do note that this is available in limited units only.

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12:39 PM
Aug 26, 2026

For those who don't wish to gor the BaaS option, prices start at Rs 19.49 lakh and go up to Rs 22.99 lakh. The variant nomenclatures are familiar: Excite, Exlusive, Essence, and the 5-seat Essence. All prices are introductory and ex-showroom.

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12:42 PM
Aug 26, 2026

That was all we got to know for the EV, now moving to the MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV.

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12:43 PM
Aug 26, 2026

Compared to EV's tan interior, the PHEV derivative gets a carbon brown cabin with essentially the same set of features on offer.

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12:46 PM
Aug 26, 2026

The battery pack here stands at 20.5 kWh paired with a 1.5 litre hybrid engine.

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12:46 PM
Aug 26, 2026

MG claims that the PHEV can do 1100 km on a single tank and charge.

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12:48 PM
Aug 26, 2026

115 km+ of the cumulative figure is from pure EV driving.

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12:49 PM
Aug 26, 2026

0-100 kmph time for the PHEV is claimed to be achieved in 9 seconds.

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12:50 PM
Aug 26, 2026

Here is your first look at the exterior of the MG Hector Tomahawk.

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12:53 PM
Aug 26, 2026

In a surprising turn of events, MG is offering BaaS option for the PHEV Hector Tomahawk as well. For which, introductory ex-showroom prices start at Rs 21.79 lakh.

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1:00 PM
Aug 26, 2026

The PHEV will be offered in two varaints and unlike the EV which also gets a 5-seat option, the PHEV is only offered in 7-seat configuration. The base Exclusive variant is priced at Rs 25.69 lakh while the Essence costs Rs 27.79 lakh (ex-showroom).

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# MG Hector Tomahawk# MG Hector Tomahawk EV# MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV# MG Hector Tomahawk Live updates# MG Hector Tomahawk launch# MG Hector Tomahawk details# MG Hector Tomahawk images# MG Hector Tomahawk price# MG Hector Tomahawk interior# MG Hector Tomahawk exterior# MG Hector Tomahawk specs# Blogview# Cars# New Cars# Cover Story# Electric Cars

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