MG Hector Tomahawk Launch Highlights: Price, Specifications, Images

JSW MG Motor India is gearing up to unveil the Hector Tomahawk, its first model based on the new ADAPT architecture. The three-row SUV is expected to be revealed in both EV and plug-in hybrid forms, with the latter likely to debut alongside the electric version.

The Tomahawk is based on a global SUV sold by Wuling in Southeast Asian markets as the Starlight 560 and Eksion, and as it appears in the test mules, the India-spec model gets only minor styling changes over its global counterparts.