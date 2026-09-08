2026 Maruti Suzuki Baleno Review: Heart Matters, Or Does It?

When the new generation of Maruti Suzuki Baleno first arrived in 2022, it brought with it a huge set of premium features buyers were not used to at that time particularly in the premium hatch segment. Four years later India’s largest carmaker has launched a mid-life facelift of the car and once again it comes with a host of changes which aim to make it safer, more comfortable and easier to run. car&bike got behind the wheel of the new Baleno to analyse how significant are the changes made to the car.

Design

The exterior on the Baleno is a mix of new and old some of which is likeable and some not so much. The massive grille has already been spoken about a lot, more so because the pre-facelift model had a much smaller unit. A part of the reason is that the hatch now comes with radar supported ADAS which has to be placed within the grille. There’s generous use of chrome on the grille which will appeal to a large section of buyers but the overall look doesn’t really give the face a distinct identity, on the contrary it reminds you of some other cars from within the brand and outside it.

Also Read: 2026 Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift: Variants, Features, Prices Explained

Owing to the change in the grille, the front bumper has gone in for makeover too and makes the car look more bulky. The integrated fog lamps are now rectangular instead of circular as seen earlier on the car and the new Baleno also gets a shark fin antenna which ensures a more polished look. What also adds to that is the new Enigmatic Teal colour on and a chrome garnish on the fenders. However there’s hardly any change when it comes to the design on the headlamps, DRLs, tail lamps and even alloy wheels. The last bit at least of expected from a mid-life facelift.

Tech & Interior

The cabin of the Baleno even before the facelift was a good combination of being sporty and premium. With features like a Arkamys sound system, a 9-inch touchscreen, 360-view camera, heads up display and a wireless charger the hatch did stand out. Now some more features have been added like front seat ventilation which works well but is quite loud at its maximum setting. The placement of ventilation buttons though can also be a bit more ergonomic, as shorter occupants might have to reach out for them. This has also resulted in a new semi-leatherette seat upholstery which looks quite nice as the dark theme still continues.

Also Read: 2026 Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift Fuel Efficiency Figures Revealed

Another big change is the introduction of the Clarion audio system in the hatch. This has made the experience slightly superior though one cannot feel a significant difference when compared to the earlier car. On the other hand, the active cooling function of the wireless charger is quite useful. I charged the device for a prolonged period of time but there was little heating which is helpful. Another crucial element is the addition of a headrest for the rear middle passenger ensuring more comfort. The Baleno still does not get a sunroof which is a bit odd considering the Dzire which is not considered as premium comes with one.

Dynamics

The biggest change on the Baleno still remains to be talked about and that is its heart. The 1.2 litre K series 4-cylinder engine has now been removed and in its place Maruti Suzuki has added another 1.2 litre Petrol engine but this time it is the Z series mill called the Z12E. The engine has been seen on other popular models like the Swift and Dzire. One less cylinder has also resulted in a drop in power which now stands at 82 bhp while peak torque more or less remains the same at 112 Nm.

Also Read: Top 10 Most Fuel-Efficient Automatic Cars in India

Gearbox options remain the same as the hatch gets a 5-speed manual as well as AMT. There was talk of a CNG AMT as well but for now Maruti has only offered a manual gearbox version where maximum power in CNG mode is now reduced to 69 bhp while peak torque stands at 102 Nm. The good thing is that it kicks in much earlier at 2900 rpm which should aid in better drivability. The AMT with CNG though is expected before Diwali along with some other models in the range. On our drive in Bengaluru CNG was not available but we did sample both the Petrol Manual and AMT.

Surely in terms of refinement and performance the new mill isn’t as promising as the previous engine and if you like to drive it is not likely to impress you. It has to work harder and takes longer to provide the same levels of performance across both the transmissions. There’s also a loud grunt from the engine when pushed harder but crucially vibrations are controlled even at high speeds. This setup is clearly more suited to everyday use in the urban environment and when there’s a need for a quick overtaking maneuver there’s enough low end torque to do that.

What doesn’t work for the new engine is more than compensated by the fuel efficiency that it promises. Claimed number on the manual is 23.80 kmpl while the AMT is even better at 24.77 kmpl. This doesn’t beat the numbers on the Swift or Dzire but is a significant improvement when compared to older Baleno, almost 8% more. The CNG does even better with 33.61 km/kg which is almost 10% higher than earlier. Clearly this new engine has suited the CNG drivetrain both in terms of performance and efficiency.

Dynamics remain the same be it ride quality or handling. The car is able to take on the rough roads with ease and also provides good stability at high speeds. Taking corners is also confidence inspiring prompting you to think should the brand have also offered the 1.0 turbo petrol with the hatch as is the case in the Fronx. The steering wheel also feels quite balanced as it feels neither too light nor too heavy and fit sin nicely both for city and highway use.

Safety

The Baleno has been well equipped with safety features in its current generation. This includes a 360-view camera, heads up display and yes 6 airbags which come as standard. But what is really worth noticing is the presence of Level 2 ADAS functions on the hatchback. The number may not be huge but you get the most important ones like Lane keeping assist, Adaptive cruise control and yes advanced emergency braking. We tested some of them and the presence of a radar does ensure that the features work well and make the drives safer and more confident. The Baleno now also gets a tyre pressure monitoring system which is a useful addition.

Verdict

Maruti Suzuki has still not announced the entire price range of the new Baleno but the starting price has been revealed which is Rs. 6.10 lakh ex-showroom. This is only about Rs. 10,000 higher than the outgoing version of the car. This still keeps it value for money while making it more practical, premium and yes safer. Some may miss the old engine but the new setup will find a lot more followers who are value conscious. This only means one thing — with all the new and old ingredients the Baleno has all that it takes to continue on the path to success in the times to come.

