Top 10 Most Fuel-Efficient Automatic Cars in India
- Grand Vitara and Hyryder offer the highest automatic mileage.
- AMT cars deliver strong mileage at lower prices.
- Strong hybrids are quite efficient in city traffic.
Automatic cars are now much more common in India among people who spend a lot of time in traffic. Earlier, choosing an automatic often meant accepting lower mileage than a manual car. That is not always the case today.
AMT gearboxes can deliver mileage close to their manual versions, while strong hybrid automatic cars can be even more efficient. Hybrids use an electric motor to help the petrol engine and can run on electric power for short periods, especially at low speeds.
Based on their ARAI-certified mileage figures, here are the 10 most fuel-efficient automatic cars in India.
|Rank
|Car
|Automatic Type
|ARAI Mileage
|1
|Maruti Grand Vitara / Toyota Hyryder Strong Hybrid
|e-CVT
|27.97 km/l
|2
|Honda City e:HEV
|e-CVT
|27.26 km/l
|3
|Maruti Celerio
|AMT
|26.68 km/l
|4
|Maruti Swift
|AMT
|25.75 km/l
|5
|Maruti Dzire
|AMT
|25.71 km/l
|6
|Maruti S-Presso
|AMT
|25.30 km/l
|7
|Maruti Alto K10
|AMT
|24.90 km/l
|8
|Maruti Wagon R 1.0
|AMT
|24.43 km/l
|9
|Toyota Innova Hycross / Maruti Invicto Hybrid
|e-CVT
|23.24 km/l
|10
|Maruti Baleno / Toyota Glanza
|AMT
|22.94 km/l
ARAI figures are official test figures. Actual mileage can vary depending on traffic, driving style, road conditions and use of the air conditioner.
1. Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara & Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
ARAI Mileage: 27.97 km/l | Strong Hybrid e-CVT
The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder share the same strong-hybrid powertrain for those variants that start close to 18 lakhs ex-showroom and top this list with an ARAI mileage of 27.97 km/l. The system combines a 1.5-litre petrol engine with an electric motor and e-CVT automatic transmission.
The hybrid system is quite useful in city traffic. The car can use electric power at low speeds and recover energy while slowing down or braking. This helps reduce fuel use when the car is repeatedly stopping and moving.
Both SUVs are also practical family cars with 210 mm ground clearance and comfortable cabins. The Grand Vitara and Hyryder are good choices if fuel savings are more important than outright performance. They both share the same platform and internal tech and are known as “badge engineered” the choice comes down to Maruti’s lower running costs vs Toyota’s badge value.
Key Features:
- Strong hybrid powertrain
- e-CVT automatic
- Panoramic sunroof
- Head-up display
- 360-degree camera
- Ventilated front seats
- All-wheel-drive option on selected petrol variants
Who should buy it: Buyers who want an automatic SUV with excellent mileage, especially for regular city driving and long highway trips.
2. Honda City e:HEV
ARAI Mileage: 27.26 km/l | Strong Hybrid e-CVT
The Honda City e:HEV is the second most fuel-efficient automatic car on this list, with an ARAI-certified mileage of 27.26 km/l. It uses a 1.5-litre petrol engine with two electric motors and an e-CVT system at a price tag of around 21 lakhs ex-showroom.
The hybrid system can run the car on electric power in suitable conditions and uses the petrol engine when more power is needed. It also recovers energy during braking, which helps improve efficiency in city traffic.
The City remains a good choice for buyers who prefer a sedan. It has a comfortable cabin, a large boot and strong highway manners, while Honda Sensing adds several driver-assistance features.
Key Features:
- Strong hybrid e-CVT
- Honda Sensing ADAS
- Electric parking brake
- 10-inch touchscreen
- LaneWatch camera
- Connected car features
- Premium cabin
Who should buy it: Buyers looking for a refined automatic sedan with excellent mileage and strong highway comfort.
3. Maruti Suzuki Celerio
ARAI Mileage: 26.68 km/l | 5-speed AMT
The Maruti Suzuki Celerio is the most fuel-efficient non-hybrid automatic car on this list. Its 1.0-litre petrol engine is paired with a 5-speed AMT and returns an ARAI-certified 26.68 km/l. It is also fairly affordable at around 6 lakhs ex-showroom for the AMT variants.
The Celerio is a small and light car, which helps it use less fuel. The AMT also removes the need to operate a clutch pedal, making it easier to drive in crowded city traffic.
It is not built for high-speed touring, but its small size, low running costs and easy driving make it a practical everyday car.
Key Features:
- 5-speed AMT
- Idle start-stop system
- 7-inch touchscreen
- Steering-mounted controls
- Hill-hold assist
- Rear parking sensors
Who should buy it: City buyers who want high mileage and an easy-to-drive automatic at a relatively low price.
4. Maruti Suzuki Swift
ARAI Mileage: 25.75 km/l | 5-speed AMT
The fourth-generation Maruti Suzuki Swift uses a 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine with a 5-speed AMT. Its official mileage figure of 25.75 km/l puts it among the most fuel-efficient automatic cars in India. It is among the most driver friendly hatchbacks that you can find under 8 lakhs with AMT.
The Swift is also more enjoyable to drive than many small automatic hatchbacks. Its compact size makes it easy to use in traffic, while the AMT keeps things simple during daily commuting.
The latest Swift also gets a better safety package than before, including six airbags as standard.
Key Features:
- 5-speed AMT
- 6 airbags
- 9-inch touchscreen
- Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- Electronic Stability Program
- Cruise control
- Rear parking camera
Who should buy it: Buyers who want a fuel-efficient automatic hatchback that is easy to drive and still fun around town.
Also Read: Affordable Turbo-Petrol Cars That Deliver Sports Car Thrills Without Breaking the Bank
5. Maruti Suzuki Dzire
ARAI Mileage: 25.71 km/l | 5-speed AMT
The fourth-generation Maruti Suzuki Dzire returns 25.71 km/l with its 1.2-litre petrol engine and 5-speed AMT. Starting around 8 lakhs for the AMT trims, it offers nearly the same mileage as the Swift but gives buyers a separate boot and a more family-focused cabin.
The Dzire is particularly useful for buyers who travel with luggage regularly. Its 382-litre boot provides more dedicated luggage space than a hatchback. It also has a strong safety package, including six airbags, ESP and a commendable 5-star Bharat NCAP rating for the latest model.
Key Features:
- 5-speed AMT
- 5-star Bharat NCAP rating
- Electric sunroof
- 360-degree camera
- 9-inch touchscreen
- 382-litre boot
- CNG option
Who should buy it: Families looking for a safe, fuel-efficient automatic sedan with good boot space.
6. Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
ARAI Mileage: 25.30 km/l | 5-speed AMT
The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso uses the same 1.0-litre K10C petrol engine found in several Maruti models and gets a 5-speed AMT. Its 25.30 km/l ARAI figure makes it one of the most fuel-efficient affordable automatic cars in India under 6 lakhs ex-showroom.
Its small size is one of its biggest advantages. It is easy to park and move through narrow roads, while the tall seating position gives the driver a better view of traffic. The 180mm ground clearance also makes it useful on broken city roads and speed breakers.
Key Features:
- 5-speed AMT
- 180 mm ground clearance
- Hill-hold assist
- Digital instrument display
- SmartPlay touchscreen
- Compact turning radius
Who should buy it: Buyers who mainly drive in the city and want a small, affordable automatic with high mileage.
7. Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
ARAI Mileage: 24.90 km/l | 5-speed AMT
The Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 is one of the most affordable ways to get an automatic car in India under 6 lakhs. Its 1.0-litre petrol engine with a 5-speed AMT returns 24.90 km/l according to ARAI.
Its compact size makes it especially easy to drive in crowded areas. The light engine and simple mechanical package also help keep running and maintenance costs under control. The Alto K10 is best suited to urban use rather than frequent long-distance trips.
Key Features:
- 5-speed AMT
- 6 airbags
- ABS with EBD
- Electronic Stability Program
- Rear parking sensors
- Compact 4.5-metre turning radius
Who should buy it: First-time car buyers who want an affordable automatic with low running costs and good mileage.
8. Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
ARAI Mileage: 24.43 km/l | 5-speed AMT
The Maruti Suzuki Wagon R combines its tall-boy design with a 1.0-litre petrol engine and 5-speed AMT starting close to 6.5 lakhs. It returns 24.43 km/l as per ARAI, making it one of India's most fuel-efficient automatic family hatchbacks.
The tall body gives the Wagon R plenty of headroom, while the large windows make it feel spacious inside. Its 341-litre boot is also useful for a small family. It is a sensible choice for buyers who value space and practicality over performance.
Key Features:
- 5-speed AMT
- Tall seating position
- 341-litre boot
- SmartPlay touchscreen
- Rear parking sensors
- 60:40 split rear seats
Who should buy it: Families who want a spacious and practical automatic hatchback with low fuel costs.
Also Read: Indian Cars with Level 2 ADAS Under ₹25 Lakh
9. Toyota Innova Hycross & Maruti Suzuki Invicto
ARAI Mileage: 23.24 km/l | Strong Hybrid e-CVT
The Toyota Innova Hycross and Maruti Suzuki Invicto are the largest vehicles on this list, but their strong-hybrid powertrain still delivers an impressive 23.24 km/l ARAI mileage.
At around 26 lakh ex-showroom, both use a 2.0-litre petrol engine paired with an electric motor and e-CVT. The electric motor helps the vehicle during low-speed driving, while regenerative braking sends energy back to the battery.
For a large 7-seater, this is a major advantage. The Hycross and Invicto can cover long distances without fuel stops becoming a major concern, while their spacious cabins make them well suited to family road trips.
Key Features:
- 2.0-litre strong hybrid
- e-CVT automatic
- 7-seater layout
- Powered second-row ottoman seats
- Panoramic sunroof
- Toyota Safety Sense on Hycross
- Large family-friendly cabin
Who should buy it: Large families who want a 7-seater automatic with strong fuel efficiency and comfortable long-distance travel.
10. Maruti Suzuki Baleno & Toyota Glanza
ARAI Mileage: 22.94 km/l | 5-speed AMT
The Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Toyota Glanza use the same basic 1.2-litre petrol powertrain and 5-speed AMT. Their 22.94 km/l ARAI figure puts them at the end of this list, but that is still strong mileage for a petrol automatic hatchback for buyers shopping around the 8 lakh price mark.
Both cars offer good space, features and is easy to drive in the city. The four-cylinder petrol engine is also smooth, while the AMT keeps driving simple in traffic. The Baleno and Glanza are quite attractive for buyers who want something larger and more premium than an entry-level hatchback without spending too much.
Key Features:
- 5-speed AMT
- 9-inch touchscreen
- Head-up display
- 360-degree camera
- Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- Spacious rear seat
- Connected car features
Who should buy it: Buyers who want a comfortable automatic hatchback with good mileage, space and premium features.
Also Read: Cheapest Automatic Cars in India: Most Affordable Automatic Options You Can
Which Automatic Gearbox Gives the Best Mileage?
The gearbox type makes a difference, but the engine and hybrid system matter just as much.
Strong hybrid e-CVTs sit at the top of this list because they can use electric power at low speeds and recover energy while braking. This is especially useful in stop-and-go traffic.
AMTs are also very efficient because they are based on manual gearboxes and use actuators to operate the clutch and change gears. This allows them to deliver mileage close to manual versions without the need for the driver to use a clutch pedal.
Traditional torque-converter automatics and DCTs can be smoother or quicker, but they generally do not match the mileage of the most efficient AMTs and strong hybrids.
ARAI Mileage vs Real-World Mileage
It is important not to treat the ARAI figure as the mileage you will always get on the road. ARAI tests are carried out under controlled conditions, while real-world driving involves traffic, hills, passengers, air-conditioning and different driving styles.
For example, a petrol AMT claiming 25-27 km/l may return considerably less in heavy city traffic. Strong hybrids usually perform better in this situation because the electric motor can handle some low-speed driving.
So, if your main use is city driving, a strong hybrid can make more sense. If you want a lower purchase price and good mileage, an AMT hatchback is often the more practical choice.
Verdict
The Maruti Grand Vitara and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Strong Hybrid currently lead this list with an ARAI mileage of 27.97 km/l. The Honda City e:HEV follows closely at 27.26 km/l.
For buyers on a tighter budget, cars such as the Celerio, Swift, Dzire, S-Presso and Alto K10 show that you do not need a hybrid to get good mileage from an automatic. The Innova Hycross and Invicto are the standout choices for large families, offering 23.24 km/l despite their size.
In short, strong hybrids are the mileage champions, while AMTs deliver affordable automatic driving and low fuel costs.
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