Indian Cars with Level 2 ADAS Under ₹25 Lakh

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) were once limited to premium luxury cars. However, that's no longer the case. Today, buyers spending well under ₹25 lakh can get features such as Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist, Autonomous Emergency Braking and Driver Attention Warning on several popular cars. While ADAS should never replace attentive driving, it can add another layer of safety, particularly during long highway journeys.

What is Level 2 ADAS?

Before looking at the cars, it's worth understanding what Level 2 ADAS actually does. Level 2 ADAS combines cameras, radar sensors and software to help the driver during everyday driving. Depending on the car, it can automatically brake if it detects a possible collision, keep the vehicle centred in its lane, maintain a safe distance from the vehicle ahead and warn the driver about potential hazards in proximity.

It's important to remember that ADAS is a driver assistance system, not self-driving technology. You still need to keep your hands on the steering wheel and stay fully attentive. Here are some of the best options currently available.

1. Honda Amaze

Level 2 ADAS Variant: ZX trims

Price: From ₹9.25 lakh (Ex-showroom)

The third-generation Honda Amaze is currently the most affordable car in India with Level 2 ADAS. It brings Honda Sensing to the compact sedan segment, making advanced safety more accessible than ever.

Key ADAS Features

Adaptive Cruise Control

Lane Keep Assist

Collision Mitigation Braking

Road Departure Mitigation

Auto High Beam

Apart from its ADAS package, the Amaze offers a refined 1.2-litre petrol engine, a smooth CVT automatic option, six airbags and comfortable ride quality.

Choose this if you want: The most affordable Level 2 ADAS car with easy city driving and great value.

Also Read: Turbo-Petrol vs Naturally Aspirated Engines: Which Feels Better in Real Driving?

2. Mahindra XUV 3XO

Level 2 ADAS Variants: AX5 L and AX7 L

Price: From ₹11.91 lakh (Ex-showroom)

The Mahindra XUV 3XO is one of the highest selling vehicles in its segment. Additionally, it is also one of the most affordable radar-based Level 2 ADAS systems available in an SUV today. It's available on the AX5 L and AX7 L variants.

Key ADAS Features

Adaptive Cruise Control

Autonomous Emergency Braking

Lane Keep Assist

Lane Departure Warning

Forward Collision Warning

It also packs dual 10.25-inch displays, panoramic sunroof, Harman Kardon audio system, 360-degree camera and both turbo-petrol and diesel engine options.

Choose this if you want: A feature-packed compact SUV with one of the best ADAS packages for the price.

3. Honda City

Level 2 ADAS Variants: V, VX and ZX

Price: From ₹13.30 lakh (Ex-showroom)

The Honda City is a long running model, and it remains one of India's best city and highway sedan options, and its Honda Sensing Level 2 ADAS system is among the smoothest and most predictable to use.

Key ADAS Features

Adaptive Cruise Control

Lane Keep Assist

Collision Mitigation Braking

Road Departure Mitigation

Auto High Beam

The City also offers a refined 1.5-litre petrol engine, an optional strong hybrid, spacious rear seat and excellent ride comfort.

Choose this if you want: A refined sedan that makes long highway drives safer and more relaxing.

Also Read: The Evolution Of Honda City: How A Mid-Size Sedan Became An Indian Icon

4. Tata Nexon

Level 2 ADAS Variant: Fearless+ PS DT DCA onwards

Price: From ₹13.62 lakh (Ex-showroom)

The Tata Nexon combines its 5-star Bharat NCAP safety rating with a comprehensive Level 2 ADAS package, making it one of the safest compact SUVs you can buy.

Key ADAS Features

Autonomous Emergency Braking

Forward Collision Warning

Lane Keep Assist

Blind Spot Detection

Traffic Sign Recognition

Along with ADAS, you also get a 360-degree camera, ventilated seats, a digital driver's display and an electronic parking brake on higher variants.

Choose this if you want: Strong safety credentials along with modern features.

5. Hyundai Venue

Level 2 ADAS Variant: HX10 trims

Price: From ₹14.64 lakh (Ex-showroom)

The Hyundai Venue brings Hyundai SmartSense Level 2 ADAS to the compact SUV segment and combines it with a feature-rich cabin.

Key ADAS Features

Adaptive Cruise Control

Lane Keep Assist

Forward Collision Warning

Driver Attention Warning

High Beam Assist

Other highlights include dual connected screens, Bose audio system, wireless charging, electric sunroof, and a refined turbo-petrol engine.

Choose this if you want: A compact SUV loaded with features and easy-to-use driver assistance technology.

Also Read: Are Touchscreen Controls Making Cars Less Safe?

6. Honda Elevate

Level 2 ADAS Variant: ZX trims

Price: From ₹14.98 lakh (Ex-showroom)

The Honda Elevate is another excellent option for buyers looking for Level 2 ADAS in a practical SUV. Honda offers its Honda Sensing package on higher variants, making the Elevate a great choice for both city and highway driving.

Key ADAS Features

Adaptive Cruise Control

Lane Keep Assist

Collision Mitigation Braking

Road Departure Mitigation

Auto High Beam

Apart from ADAS, the Elevate offers a spacious cabin, 458-litre boot, excellent visibility, high ground clearance and Honda's refined 1.5-litre petrol engine.

Choose this if you want: A comfortable family SUV with reliable Honda engineering and a well-calibrated ADAS system.

7. Mahindra XUV 7XO

Level 2 ADAS Variants: AX7T onwards

Price: From ₹20.99 lakh (Ex-showroom)

The Mahindra XUV 7XO offers one of the most advanced Level 2 ADAS packages available under Rs. 25 lakh. It is especially impressive for buyers who spend a lot of time on highways.

Key ADAS Features

Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go

Lane Keep Assist

Smart Pilot Assist

Traffic Sign Recognition

Autonomous Emergency Braking

The XUV 7XO also gets petrol and diesel engine options, triple 12.3-inch displays, a 540-degree camera, a premium Harman Kardon audio system and a spacious cabin.

Choose this if you want: One of the most complete family SUVs with excellent highway-focused ADAS.

Also Read: 10 Most Affordable Cars with Ventilated Seats in India: Renault Kiger, Skoda Kylaq, Hyundai Venue & More

Other Options to Consider

MG Astor

Level 2 ADAS Variant: Savvy Pro CVT onwards

Price: From ₹15.30 lakh (Ex-showroom)

The MG Astor was one of the first SUVs in its segment to introduce Level 2 ADAS in India. It continues to offer features like Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist and Autonomous Emergency Braking, along with a premium-looking cabin.

Hyundai Verna

Level 2 ADAS Variant: HX8 Turbo onwards

Price: From ₹14.89 lakh (Ex-showroom)

If wanting for more options on the sedan space, the Hyundai Verna is worth considering. Its Level 2 ADAS package is one of the most comprehensive in the segment, while the turbo-petrol engine and feature-loaded cabin make it a great long-distance cruiser.

Also Read: Honda City vs Hyundai Verna vs Volkswagen Virtus vs Skoda Slavia: Which Sedan Makes Sense In 2026?

Kia Seltos

Level 2 ADAS Variant: HTX (A) iVT onwards

Price: From ₹17.02 lakh (Ex-showroom)

The Kia Seltos offers one of the most feature-rich ADAS packages among mid-size SUVs. Combined with multiple engine options, premium interiors and a comfortable ride, it remains a popular family SUV.

Choosing the Right ADAS Car

Not every buyer needs the same ADAS package. If you spend a lot of time on highways, features like Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist and Autonomous Emergency Braking can make long drives safer and less tiring.

If most of your driving is inside the city, you may not use these features as often. In that case, it makes more sense to choose the car that fits your budget and overall needs rather than buying ADAS just because it's available.