ADAS Cars Under Rs. 15 Lakh In India

Safety on Indian roads is finally getting the attention it deserves. Just a few years ago, buying a car with radar-based safety technology meant stretching your budget well past the Rs. 20 lakh mark. Today, carmakers are packing compact SUVs and affordable sedans with active safety nets more, ensuring that middle-class families can avail this technology as much as ultra-wealthy executives.

As government regulations and independent crash testing become more prominent, brands are taking a different approach to vehicle safety today. Besides building stronger bodyshells, preventing a crash has become equally important. Thus, many cars in India now get Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) that have cameras and radar modules to monitor the road ahead. They step in exactly when the driver makes an error. We have compiled some of the prominent ADAS cars under Rs. 15 lakh available in India right now.

ADAS Cars Available Under Rs. 15 Lakh Right Now

We have curated an exhaustive list mentioning all the ADAS cars under Rs. 15 lakh that you will find in the Indian car market.

Honda Amaze (Level 1/2 ADAS - Honda Sensing)

Price: Rs. 9.25 Lakh

Honda recently updated its entry-level compact sedan, bringing the brand's much-loved Honda Sensing suite to a highly accessible price bracket. The Amaze is a no-nonsense family car, known for its refined 1.2L petrol engine and comfortable ride. With the inclusion of ADAS, the top-spec ZX variant becomes a very secure place to be. The system uses a wide-angle camera to execute features like collision mitigation, braking, and lane-keeping assist. It feels well-calibrated for our chaotic city traffic, intervening gently rather than slamming the brakes abruptly. You also get adaptive cruise control, which takes the sting out of long highway drives.

Mahindra XUV 3XO (Level 2 ADAS)

Price: Rs. 13.20 Lakh

In Mahindra XUV 3XO's Level 2 ADAS suite, you get the full radar and camera setup, which comes under a massive safety net that also promises electronic stability control, anti-lock braking system with electronic brakeforce distribution, tyre pressure monitoring system, etc. The XUV 3XO steers itself to keep you on the road and will hit the brakes quickly if there's a slow-moving vehicle or pedestrian ahead. On the highways, the adaptive cruise control works very efficiently, keeping your car at a safe distance from the one in front.

Honda City (Level 2 ADAS - Honda Sensing)

Price: Rs. 12.00 Lakh

The Honda City has always been the default choice for anyone in search of a reliable, spacious midsize sedan. Its Honda Sensing suite comes standard across most variants, meaning you do not have to buy the top model to get ADAS. The camera-based system provides a lane departure warning, road departure mitigation, and a collision mitigation braking system. The auto high-beam function is particularly useful when dealing with oncoming traffic at night. It is a very reassuring car to drive, ideally balancing traditional sedan comfort with modern safety tech.

Tata Nexon (Level 2 ADAS)

Price: Rs. 12.44 Lakh

The Nexon already had a bulletproof reputation thanks to its five-star crash test ratings, but it now actively prevents accidents too. The suite includes autonomous emergency braking, traffic sign recognition, and lane centring. Driving the Nexon with ADAS engaged feels secure, though the steering corrections can sometimes feel a bit firm if you try to change lanes without indicating. Tata has rolled this feature out across the car's multiple powertrains.

Hyundai Venue (Level 2 ADAS - Hyundai SmartSense)

Price: Rs. 10.65 Lakh

Hosting Hyundai SmartSense, the Hyundai Venue's Level 2 ADAS system uses a front camera to provide forward collision warning, avoidance assist, and lane following assist. What also stands out about the Venue's ADAS is how intuitive the visual and audible alerts are. It warns you very early enough to take control. The leading vehicle departure alert is another neat touch for city traffic.

Kia Sonet (Level 1 ADAS)

Price: Rs. 13.51 Lakh

Out of all the cars on this list, the Kia Sonet is the one with a camera-only Level 1 ADAS package. But for the most part, it covers the important aspects surrounding active safety. You get forward collision warning and avoidance assist; these systems are very efficient for detecting both other vehicles and pedestrians. There is also the lane-keeping assist feature, which helps out a lot in keeping the car stable during highway runs.

Honourable Mentions: Slightly Over Budget

There are three other cars that no doubt start from price tags below Rs. 15 lakh, but their ADAS offerings demand more than this benchmark value.

MG Astor (Level 2 ADAS)

Price: Rs. 15.30 Lakh

Even in 2026, the MG Astor’s radar and camera-based setup works well, with its 14 autonomous features packed onboard. The Astor is also a bit unique, considering that you can tweak its ADAS suite's sensitivity depending on how intrusive you want it to be. For example, if you find the lane-keep assist too aggressive, you can dial its sensitivity down. Meanwhile, another smooth feature of this car is its highly capable adaptive cruise control. This car stays close to the Rs. 15 lakh benchmark for its ADAS trim, crossing it by about Rs. 30,000.

Honda Elevate (Level 2 ADAS - Honda Sensing)

Price: Rs. 16.16 Lakh

The Elevate is Honda's answer to the competitive compact SUV segment, and it bets on its safety credentials a lot to attract buyers. Just like the City, the Elevate has the Honda Sensing suite, which contains auto high beam, lead car departure notification, adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, road departure mitigation, etc. Its camera setup works seamlessly to track the road. The collision mitigation braking is quick to respond, and the adaptive cruise control feels natural when picking up speed or slowing down. Honda’s offering is also priced higher than Rs. 15 lakh if you want an ADAS-packed variant.

Renault Duster (Level 2 ADAS)

Price: Rs. 18.69 Lakh

The Duster is finally back in India, and it has a proper Level 2 ADAS suite on its higher trims. The system includes automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, and blind-spot monitoring. Out on the highway, the Duster feels incredibly stable, and the ADAS features work in the background without being overly intrusive. It also keeps up its traditional ride quality, meaning you can comfortably cross state borders while letting the technology reduce your driving fatigue. The Duster’s base variants start from below Rs. 15 lakh, but its ADAS trims actually reach up to Rs. 18.69 lakh.