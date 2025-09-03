HomeNews & Reviews
Benefits of Blind Spot Detection Systems In Cars

An increasing number of cars in India are coming with ADAS and one extremely useful feature in that safety suite is blind spot detection.
Calendar-icon

By Shams Raza Naqvi

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on September 3, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • Blind Spot detection helps in safer lane driving
  • It alerts drivers about traffic in adjacent lanes
  • Many mass market cars now also get ADAS functions

India accounts for the highest number of road accident deaths annually anywhere in the world. Despite the fact that cars are getting safer in the way they are being built, some amount of tech interventions also help in avoiding mishaps on the roads. Increasing presence of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) in passenger cars across segments has been a welcome change. These functions have made our drives safer and confident while assuring all-round safety during the drive.

 

KIA Seltos facelift ADAS

More cameras and sensors mean the driver is more aware of surroundings

 

One of the causes for many high speed crashes, especially out on the highways are sudden lane changes that sometimes result in fatal crashes. In the last few years car manufacturers have come out with various new-age technologies as part of ADAS suites that help in making lane driving more organized. When you do need to change a lane, these features like Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure warning and Blind Spot detection come to your aid. The idea behind all these features is that when you do need to change a lane you do it safely, with all precautions and when the adjacent lane is clear to proceed.

 

Honda Amaze 2024 2

Many features like lane keeping assist help in maintaining lane discipline.

 

Blind Spot detection is one of the most useful safety features in modern day cars. Since a lot drivers in our country do not follow lane discipline, we are forced to change lanes many times unwillingly. It could be a slow moving truck in the overtaking lane, a deep pothole or just a diversion - a lane change is never too far away. The first step is to check if the lane next to us is clear to make the manoeuvre and this is where blind spot detection really helps. The small triangle located in the side view mirror lights up in case there is an approaching vehicle on either side helping the driver stay put till the path is clear.

 

Also Read: Bharat NCAP 2.0 To Include ADAS Assessment In Crash Tests

 

In bad weather situations like heavy rain or fog, the features come to the aid even more. Where naked eyes cannot see clearly, these interventions are a lifesaver. It becomes even safer if blind spot detection is accompanied by a blind view monitor. The moment you switch on the indicator feed from the camera placed in the side view mirrors is relayed on the digital cluster or infotainment screen (depending on the model) which gives the driver a clear view of the adjacent lanes.

 

Honda Amaze Image 62

Honda Amaze is the most affordable car with ADAS in India

 

A lot of vehicles across segment now come with ADAS functions including blind spot detection. While mid-sized and premium cars are now expected to come with these features, more so in the higher segments, even some compact cars are now equipped with these functions. Small SUVs like Mahindra 3XO and Kia Sonet get them and even a small sedan like the Honda Amaze also has some, making it the most affordable car in India with ADAS.

 

We hope in the future even more cars in the country get these safety functions both at the higher and lower ends of the spectrum. Spending a little more and going for the higher variants that come with ADAS also can be a wise choice as it guarantees more safety in an environment which is unpredictable and can land you in unpleasant and unwanted situations occasionally. 

# adas# safety features in Cars# Cars# Auto Industry# Feature# Cover Story
