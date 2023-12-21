Login

Mercedes-Benz Secures Approval for Level 3 Automated Driving Tests in Beijing

The automaker aims to gradually increase the system's freeway availability to 130 kmph by the decade's end
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on December 21, 2023

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story
  • It integrates a suite of advanced sensors like LiDAR, stereo and multi-purpose cameras, microphones.
  • The Drive Pilot system enables engagement in secondary activities while the vehicle operates in conditionally automated driving mode.
  • In 2022, Mercedes-Benz introduced Drive Pilot as an optional feature in the S-class.

Mercedes-Benz has obtained an approval for conducting Level 3 conditionally automated driving tests on designated highways in Beijing.


The company's Level 3 automated driving system, known as Drive Pilot, is aimed at elevating safety and reliability. It integrates a suite of advanced sensors like LiDAR, stereo and multi-purpose cameras, microphones for emergency vehicle detection, and a moisture sensor. Redundant steering and braking systems, alongside an onboard electrical system, claims to enable a seamless transition to manual control if necessary.

 

Also Read: Mercedes-Benz India To Hike Prices Of Select Models By 2 Per Cent From January 1, 2024


The Drive Pilot system enables engagement in secondary activities while the vehicle operates in conditionally automated driving mode. This includes tasks like In-Car Office communication, web browsing, etc. The manufacturer aims to gradually expand freeway availability of the system up to 130 km/h by the decade's end. As an interim measure, Mercedes-Benz plans to introduce a system for Germany capable of operating at 90 km/h while following a vehicle ahead on the highway.

Mercedes-Benz's approach in China involves customisation of its automated driving solutions to suit local conditions. Rigorous proving ground testing and validation have been underway in China since 2021, with a primary focus on optimising the Level 3 system to align with China's distinct road infrastructure, traffic conditions, and signage.


In 2022, Mercedes-Benz introduced Drive Pilot as an optional feature for conditionally automated driving in Germany, available in the S-Class and the all-electric EQS sedan. In the United States, a limited fleet of Level 3-equipped EQS Sedans with the production-ready version of Drive Pilot has already been on roads in California and Nevada. Customers can expect deliveries of Drive Pilot-equipped MY2024 EQS Sedans and S-Class models in early 2024.

 

Also Read: Mercedes-AMG SL 63 S E Performance Debuts With 804 bhp V8 PHEV Powertrain


Markus Schäfer, Member of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz Group AG, Chief Technology Officer, Development & Procurement commented, "Mercedes-Benz as the leader in automated driving technology is dedicated to providing the best customer experience - worldwide. After bringing our DRIVE PILOT to Germany and the U.S., the testing licence in Beijing is the next important milestone to get conditionally automated driving ready for Chinese roads. We will incorporate all our global expertise to support the local R&D team for a safe and reliable system design.”
 

Written by: Ronit Agarwal


 

# Mercedes-Benz# Mercedes-Benz India# ADAS# Level-3 ADAS
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift
2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • 35,249 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 7.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Audi Q3
7.3
0
10
2018 Audi Q3
  • 88,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 18.45 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Hyundai Alcazar
8.8
0
10
2022 Hyundai Alcazar
  • 24,110 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 20.75 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 SsangYong Rexton W
6.3
0
10
2014 SsangYong Rexton W
  • 72,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 5.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Tata Nexon EV
2022 Tata Nexon EV
  • 20,156 km
  • Electric
  • Automatic
₹ 15.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500
7.8
0
10
2017 Mahindra XUV500
  • 65,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
₹ 10.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Toyota Camry
9.1
0
10
2022 Toyota Camry
  • 8,000 km
  • Hybrid
  • Automatic
₹ 45.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 Hyundai Grand i10
7.6
0
10
2014 Hyundai Grand i10
  • 53,763 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 3.95 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra
7.0
0
10
2013 Hyundai Elantra
  • 64,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 6.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2016 Toyota Camry
2016 Toyota Camry
  • 85,000 km
  • Hybrid
  • Automatic
₹ 17.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi

Popular Mercedes-Benz Models

Mercedes-Benz G-Class
Mercedes-Benz G-Class

₹ 2.55 Crore

Mercedes-Benz E-Class
Mercedes-Benz E-Class

₹ 75 - 88 Lakh

Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class
Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class

₹ 96.4 Lakh - 1.15 Crore

Mercedes-Benz C-Class
Mercedes-Benz C-Class

₹ 60 - 66 Lakh

Mercedes-Benz GLS
Mercedes-Benz GLS

₹ 1 - 1.21 Crore

Mercedes-Benz GLC
Mercedes-Benz GLC

₹ 73.5 - 74.5 Lakh

Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class

₹ 44.9 - 48.9 Lakh

Mercedes-Benz V-Class
Mercedes-Benz V-Class

₹ 71.1 Lakh - 1.1 Crore

Mercedes-Benz S-Class
Mercedes-Benz S-Class

₹ 1.6 - 1.69 Crore

Mercedes-Benz EQS
Mercedes-Benz EQS

₹ 1.55 Crore

Mercedes-Benz GLB
Mercedes-Benz GLB

₹ 63.8 - 69.8 Lakh

Mercedes-Benz EQB
Mercedes-Benz EQB

₹ 77.5 Lakh

Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV
Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV

₹ 1.39 Crore

Upcoming Cars

Tata Punch EV
Tata Punch EV

Expected Price :

₹ 11 - 12 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 23, 2023

Jeep Grand Wagoneer
Jeep Grand Wagoneer

Expected Price :

₹ 65 - 70 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 29, 2023

Hyundai Ioniq 6
Hyundai Ioniq 6

Expected Price :

₹ 60 - 65 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 12, 2024

Hyundai New Creta
Hyundai New Creta

Expected Price :

₹ 10.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 16, 2024

Honda HR-V
Honda HR-V

Expected Price :

₹ 15 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 19, 2024

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV

Expected Price :

₹ 1.75 - 2 Crore

Expected Launch : Jan 25, 2024

BMW 4 Series
BMW 4 Series

Expected Price :

₹ 50 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 7, 2024

Skoda Enyaq iV
Skoda Enyaq iV

Expected Price :

₹ 50 - 55 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 22, 2024

Nissan New X-Trail
Nissan New X-Trail

Expected Price :

₹ 40 - 50 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 23, 2024

MINI Countryman E
MINI Countryman E

Expected Price :

₹ 50 - 55 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 27, 2024

Upcoming Bikes

Yamaha XSR155
Yamaha XSR155

Expected Price :

₹ 1.35 - 1.45 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 22, 2023

Yezdi Roadking
Yezdi Roadking

Expected Price :

₹ 2.6 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 29, 2023

Husqvarna Norden 901
Husqvarna Norden 901

Expected Price :

₹ 8 - 10 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 29, 2023

Benelli Leoncino 800
Benelli Leoncino 800

Expected Price :

₹ 8 - 8.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 9, 2024

Benelli 402 S
Benelli 402 S

Expected Price :

₹ 2.5 - 3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 10, 2024

Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE
Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE

Expected Price :

₹ 11 - 12 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 12, 2024

Kawasaki New Ninja ZX-6R
Kawasaki New Ninja ZX-6R

Expected Price :

₹ 11 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 18, 2024

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.25 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 23, 2024

TVS Zeppelin
TVS Zeppelin

Expected Price :

₹ 2 - 3.2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 25, 2024

Suzuki SV 650
Suzuki SV 650

Expected Price :

₹ 7.5 - 8.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 31, 2024

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Volkswagen To Shorten New Car Development Time To 3 Years
Volkswagen To Shorten New Car Development Time To 3 Years
c&b icon
By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

-15783 second ago

As part of a three-year plan to improve the brand's sustainability, VW has announced several measures to reduce costs and boost revenue including shorter development times, fewer test car units for technical development and partial retirement schemes.

Extend FAME Incentives Till 2027; Subsidise Private Electric Cars: Parliamentary Committee
Extend FAME Incentives Till 2027; Subsidise Private Electric Cars: Parliamentary Committee
c&b icon
By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

-12279 second ago

Noting the impact of reduction in incentives on electric two-wheeler sales in India, the parliamentary standing committee has recommended restoring the full subsidy

Solar-Powered Electric Truck Sets An Altitude Record For EVs Reaching 21,325 Feet Above Sea Level
Solar-Powered Electric Truck Sets An Altitude Record For EVs Reaching 21,325 Feet Above Sea Level
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-7623 second ago

Gebrüder Weiss, a transport and logistics firm set a new record for EVs with its electric truck called Terren reaching a height of 21,325 feet above sea level

Tata Harrier And Safari Receive 5-Star Rating In Bharat NCAP’s Maiden Crash Test
Tata Harrier And Safari Receive 5-Star Rating In Bharat NCAP’s Maiden Crash Test
c&b icon
By Seshan Vijayraghvan
calendar-icon

11 hours ago

Both Harrier and Safari have become two of the first models to receive a 5-star rating from BNCAP. The SUVs were tested for Frontal, Side, and Pole Side Impact protection.

Top 10 Car Launches of 2023
Top 10 Car Launches of 2023
c&b icon
By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

13 hours ago

With the calendar year coming to an end we look back at some of the important launches of 2023

Volkswagen AG, Audi, Porsche and Scout To Adopt Tesla’s NACS Ports From 2025
Volkswagen AG, Audi, Porsche and Scout To Adopt Tesla’s NACS Ports From 2025
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

14 hours ago

The brands will also explore other solutions to give existing owners with CCS ports access to Tesla’s supercharger network

Actor Shahid Kapoor Adds A Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 To His Garage
Actor Shahid Kapoor Adds A Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 To His Garage
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

15 hours ago

The Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 is priced at Rs 2.96 crore (ex-showroom) and is available in India as a CBU import.

Uber Eats, Gogoro Enter Partnership To Electrify Delivery Fleet In Taiwan
Uber Eats, Gogoro Enter Partnership To Electrify Delivery Fleet In Taiwan
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

19 hours ago

The joint effort anticipates a significant rise in EV deliveries in Taiwan with a surge from nearly 20 per cent to 40 percent of all trips by the close of 2025.

Kia Sonet Facelift Bookings Open At Rs 25,000
Kia Sonet Facelift Bookings Open At Rs 25,000
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

20 hours ago

Deliveries for the updated Sonet are scheduled to commence in January 2024, with diesel manual variants reaching customers a month later, in February 2024.

Range Rover Sport SV India Price Revealed, Starts At Rs. 2.80 Crore
Range Rover Sport SV India Price Revealed, Starts At Rs. 2.80 Crore
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

21 hours ago

Land Rover has also revealed the price for the plug-in hybrid version for the Indian market that retails at Rs. 2.11 crore (ex-showroom)

Mercedes-Benz India To Hike Prices Of Select Models By 2 Per Cent From January 1, 2024
Mercedes-Benz India To Hike Prices Of Select Models By 2 Per Cent From January 1, 2024
c&b icon
By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

6 days ago

Mercedes-Benz India states that this price hike is owing to offset rising input, commodity, and logistics costs

Mercedes-AMG SL 63 S E Performance Debuts With 804 bhp V8 PHEV Powertrain
Mercedes-AMG SL 63 S E Performance Debuts With 804 bhp V8 PHEV Powertrain
c&b icon
By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

8 days ago

The latest AMG SL variant amps up the power with an uprated twin-turbo V8 and strong hybrid tech.

Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Coupe Debuts With 442 bhp In-Line Six
Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Coupe Debuts With 442 bhp In-Line Six
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

14 days ago

The Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 4MATIC+ Coupe has an upgraded 3.0-litre inline six-cylinder turbo engine producing 442 bhp and 560 Nm torque.

MS Dhoni Adds The Mercedes-AMG G63 To His Garage
MS Dhoni Adds The Mercedes-AMG G63 To His Garage
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

15 days ago

MS Dhoni was recently spotted driving his new Mercedes-AMG G63 but what really caught everyone’s attention was the special number plate

Actor Nayanthara's Husband Gifts Her A Mercedes-Maybach For Her Birthday
Actor Nayanthara's Husband Gifts Her A Mercedes-Maybach For Her Birthday
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

16 days ago

The Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 was gifted to the actor by her husband, Vignesh Shivan on her birthday

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Mercedes-Benz Secures Approval for Level 3 Automated Driving Tests in Beijing
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2023. All rights reserved