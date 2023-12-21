Mercedes-Benz Secures Approval for Level 3 Automated Driving Tests in Beijing
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on December 21, 2023
- It integrates a suite of advanced sensors like LiDAR, stereo and multi-purpose cameras, microphones.
- The Drive Pilot system enables engagement in secondary activities while the vehicle operates in conditionally automated driving mode.
- In 2022, Mercedes-Benz introduced Drive Pilot as an optional feature in the S-class.
Mercedes-Benz has obtained an approval for conducting Level 3 conditionally automated driving tests on designated highways in Beijing.
The company's Level 3 automated driving system, known as Drive Pilot, is aimed at elevating safety and reliability. It integrates a suite of advanced sensors like LiDAR, stereo and multi-purpose cameras, microphones for emergency vehicle detection, and a moisture sensor. Redundant steering and braking systems, alongside an onboard electrical system, claims to enable a seamless transition to manual control if necessary.
Also Read: Mercedes-Benz India To Hike Prices Of Select Models By 2 Per Cent From January 1, 2024
The Drive Pilot system enables engagement in secondary activities while the vehicle operates in conditionally automated driving mode. This includes tasks like In-Car Office communication, web browsing, etc. The manufacturer aims to gradually expand freeway availability of the system up to 130 km/h by the decade's end. As an interim measure, Mercedes-Benz plans to introduce a system for Germany capable of operating at 90 km/h while following a vehicle ahead on the highway.
Mercedes-Benz's approach in China involves customisation of its automated driving solutions to suit local conditions. Rigorous proving ground testing and validation have been underway in China since 2021, with a primary focus on optimising the Level 3 system to align with China's distinct road infrastructure, traffic conditions, and signage.
In 2022, Mercedes-Benz introduced Drive Pilot as an optional feature for conditionally automated driving in Germany, available in the S-Class and the all-electric EQS sedan. In the United States, a limited fleet of Level 3-equipped EQS Sedans with the production-ready version of Drive Pilot has already been on roads in California and Nevada. Customers can expect deliveries of Drive Pilot-equipped MY2024 EQS Sedans and S-Class models in early 2024.
Also Read: Mercedes-AMG SL 63 S E Performance Debuts With 804 bhp V8 PHEV Powertrain
Markus Schäfer, Member of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz Group AG, Chief Technology Officer, Development & Procurement commented, "Mercedes-Benz as the leader in automated driving technology is dedicated to providing the best customer experience - worldwide. After bringing our DRIVE PILOT to Germany and the U.S., the testing licence in Beijing is the next important milestone to get conditionally automated driving ready for Chinese roads. We will incorporate all our global expertise to support the local R&D team for a safe and reliable system design.”
Written by: Ronit Agarwal
