Mercedes-AMG SL 63 S E Performance Debuts With 804 bhp V8 PHEV Powertrain

The latest AMG SL variant amps up the power with an uprated twin-turbo V8 and strong hybrid tech.
By Jaiveer Mehra

1 mins read

Published on December 12, 2023

  • 4.0-litre V8 tuned to produce 604 bhp and 850 Nm
  • PHEV powertrain ups total output to 804 bhp and 1420 Nm
  • 6.1 kWh battery pack offers 13 km of EV range

Mercedes-AMG has revealed the new SL 63 S E Performance, the most powerful derivative of the drop-top roadster to date. Positioned above the existing AMG SL 63, the E Performance benefits from an uprated twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8 with an electric motor on the rear axle adding to the firepower.

 

Also read: 2022 Mercedes-AMG SL Revealed
 

Compared to the standard SL 63, the SL 63 S E-Performance’s V8 sees power and torque bumped up to 604 bhp and 850 Nm of torque from 577 bhp and 800 Nm in the former. The rear-axle mounted electric motor offers an additional 201 bhp and 320 Nm and takes total system output to a mammoth 804 bhp and up to 1420 Nm. The electric motor is paired with a 6.1 kWh battery pack that also sits atop the rear axle and gives the SL an electric-only range of 13 km. AMG says that the battery pack has been engineered with maximum output in mind over range.

 

Also read: 2023 Mercedes-AMG SL55 Launched In India; Priced At Rs 2.35 Crore
 

 The 0-100 kmph time is down to 2.9 seconds while the top speed is rated at 317 kmph. As with the lower-spec SL 63, the E Performance also features 4Matic+ all-wheel drive and a 9-speed automatic gearbox. The brakes too are upgraded with 420 mm carbon ceramic discs with 6-piston callipers up front and 380 mm discs with single-piston callipers at the rear.

 

Also read: Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Coupe Debuts With 442 bhp In-Line Six
 

In terms of design, the SL 63 S E Performance gets few discernable differences over its lower-spec siblings. The biggest giveaway is the charger flap integrated into the rear bumper along with red badging on the fenders and boot lid. The E Performance also gets variant-specific 20-inch wheels.

The AMG SL 63 S E Performance also benefits from retuned aero elements including active elements in the nose and the active rear spoiler. The plug-in hybrid additionally gets AMG Active Ride Control as standard with active dampers and a hydraulic-based semi-active roll stabilisation system. AMG says that the system helps minimize body roll as well as help maintain optimum wheel camber during cornering. Also standard is Active rear-axle steering. The E Performance also gains additional drive modes over its petrol-only sibling, these include - “Electric”, “Battery Hold”, “Comfort”, “Smoothness”, “Sport”, “Sport+”, “RACE”, and “Individual”. The Grand Tourer also gets four regen modes to select from with The highest setting allows for one-pedal driving. The regen modes work across all but the “Smoothness” drive mode.

 

Also read: MS Dhoni Adds The Mercedes-AMG G63 To His Garage
 

Moving to the cabin, the SL 63 S E Performance gets all the bells and whistles from the lower variants with the digital interfaces now sporting hybrid-specific graphics. Sports seats are standard though buyers can opt for sportier AMG performance seats. Buyers also get a whole range of customization options via Mercedes’ Manufaktur program.

 

The new AMG SL 63 S E Performance becomes the new range-topping variant to the AMG SL line-up with global sales set to commence soon. Coming to the Indian market, Mercedes has launched the new AMG SL in India though it is only available in the lower SL 55-spec with a 469 bhp and 700 Nm 4.0-litre V8 under the hood. It remains to be seen if Mercedes will expand the AMG SL range in India with the higher spec SL 63 and SL 63 E Performance models.

