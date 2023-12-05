MS Dhoni Adds The Mercedes-AMG G63 To His Garage

Login

MS Dhoni was recently spotted driving his new Mercedes-AMG G63 but what really caught everyone’s attention was the special number plate
By Carandbike Team

3 mins read

Published on December 5, 2023

Story

Highlights

  • MS Dhoni’s newest car is the Mercedes-AMG G63 worth Rs. 3.3 crore.
  • The G63 AMG packs a 4.0-litre V8 under the bonnet with 576 bhp.
  • Dhoni likes fast SUVs and also owns the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk.

Cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni is a massive petrolhead and has a fantastic collection of vehicles - old and new - in his garage. Dhoni’s farmhouse is said to be a haven for auto enthusiasts and the former Indian Cricket Team captain has now added a new icon to his garage. MS Dhoni was recently spotted driving his new Mercedes-AMG G63. But what really caught everyone’s attention was the special number plate on the vehicle. 

 

Also Read: Actor Nayanthara's Husband Gifts Her A Mercedes-Maybach For Her Birthday

The Mercedes-AMG G63 is priced from Rs 3.3 crore (ex-showroom, India) onwards before the options pack. Dhoni opted for the Emerald Green shade but the AMG-tuned Gelandewagen has been wrapped in a satin black vinyl. The SUV also gets a Trail Package with different 20-inch alloy wheels and thicker rubber. It also gets the optimised AMG Ride Control off-road suspension. 


While the G63 AMG is impressive in itself, Dhoni’s example also comes with the ‘0007’ registration number. However, that’s most likely not the 42-year-old sports icon’s affinity for ‘James Bond’ but his jersey number instead. 


Powering the Mercedes-AMG G63 is the 4.0-litre, bi-turbo V8 engine that develops 576 bhp and 860 Nm of peak torque, while paired with a 9-speed AMG SpeedShift transmission. Power goes to all four wheels on the SUV. The AMG-tuned G-Wagen can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 4.5 seconds with a top speed of 220 kmph. Owners can opt for the AMG Driver’s Package that will further increase the top speed to 240 kmph.

 

Also Read: Actor Gauhar Khan Brings Home A Mercedes-Benz GLE 300d SUV


The current generation Mercedes-AMG G63 has been on sale since 2018 and the SUV gets all the modern-day essentials including dual screens with the MBUX user interface, LED headlamps, Alcantara leather, AMG seats, and more. The SUV continues to retain its iconic boxy silhouette. 


Dhoni last played for cricket in the 2023 Indian Premier League with the Chennai Super Kings. ‘Thailaivaa’, as he is fondly called by the cricket fans of the team, is yet to announce his confirmation for joining the 2024 CSK squad. Meanwhile, the cricketer is recovering from a knee injury he sustained earlier this year. 


 The new G63 AMG joins the many SUVs in Dhoni’s garage including the Land Rover Freelander 2, also seen in the video, Land Rover Defender, Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, Land Rover Series III and an older generation Land Rover with a Kahn-X grille. The cricketer also owns several other vintage cars and has been spotted driving the same on many occasions. 


 Source

# MS Dhoni# MS Dhoni Cars# Mercedes-Benz# Mercedes-AMG# Mercedes-AMG G63
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

