Actor Nayanthara's Husband Gifts Her A Mercedes-Maybach For Her Birthday
By Carandbike Team
3 mins read
Published on December 4, 2023
Highlights
- The actor recently made her Hindi film debut in the blockbuster Jawan
- The Maybach GLS is priced at Rs 2.96 crore (ex-showroom, India)
- The recent addition is a part of her collection that includes the BMW 7 Series, BMW 5 Series, Mercedes-Benz GLS, Ford Endeavour, and a Toyota Innova
South Indian actor Nayanthara took to social media to share a teaser of her gift, showcasing the Maybach emblem. While the actor didn't share further details of the vehicle acquired, from closer inspection of the image, it can be understood that the vehicle is the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600. This luxury SUV was presented to the actor as a present from her husband, Vignesh Shivan, a director in the Tamil film industry.
She captioned it as, “WELCOME HOME YOU BEAUTY. My dear husband, Thank you for the most sweetest Birthday gift. Love you”
Also Read: Actor Gauhar Khan Brings Home A Mercedes-Benz GLE 300d SUV
Under the hood of the Maybach GLS600 lies a potent 4.0-litre Biturbo V8 engine, bolstered by a unique 48-volt electrical system featuring the EQ function. This robust engine delivers an impressive 557 hp and 730 Nm of peak power and torque. It seamlessly integrates with a sophisticated 9-speed automatic transmission, channelling power to all four wheels through Mercedes’ specialized 4MATIC drivetrain. Despite its substantial weight exceeding 3.2 tons, this configuration enables the SUV to achieve an impressive 0 to 100 km/h acceleration in just 4.9 seconds. The Maybach GLS600 starts at Rs 2.96 Crore, ex-showroom, with the on-road cost surpassing Rs 3 Crore.
The GLS Maybach carries a price tag of Rs 2.96 crore (ex-showroom, India)
Nayanthara's garage has seen an array of luxury cars over time, including the BMW 7 Series, BMW 5 Series, Mercedes-Benz GLS, Ford Endeavour, and a Toyota Innova.
Also Read: Actor Dulquer Salmaan Buys Ferrari 296 GTB Worth Rs 5.4 Crore
Nayanthara joins stars such as Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn, and Aditya Roy Kapoor, including personalities from South Indian cinema like Ram Charan and even Malayalam megastar Mammooty, who have all chosen this car as their ride of choice.
Written by: - Ronit Agarwal
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
- 48,000 km
- Diesel
- Manual
- 31,000 km
- Diesel
- Manual
- 9,000 km
- Diesel
- Manual
- 46,630 km
- Petrol
- Automatic
- 9,800 km
- Petrol+CNG
- Manual
- 32,400 km
- Petrol
- Manual
- 72,000 km
- Petrol
- Manual
- 85,500 km
- Diesel
- Automatic
- 72,000 km
- Petrol
- Automatic
- 36,800 km
- Petrol
- Manual
Popular Mercedes-Maybach Models
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-13337 second ago
The ministry aims to introduce free medical treatment for injured accident victims in the next three to four months
-11717 second ago
Greaves Electric Mobility has collaborated with Kedia Organisation and is setting up its first dealership in Teku, Kathmandu
-10899 second ago
With the launch slated for 2024, the Lamborghini Urus PHEV was spotted testing at the gruelling Nurburgring race track.
-10502 second ago
The Urban SUV concept is the first in a line of 6 EVs, which the company says will be revealed toward the first half of 2024
-6915 second ago
CFMoto revealed a new mid-size in-line triple engine at EICMA 2023 and now the specifications of the engine have been revealed.
-1626 second ago
India Kawasaki is all set to revive a popular motorcycle name at the upcoming India Bike Week 2023. Hint! It is likely to be a cruiser motorcycle, that was on sale in India many years ago.
1 hour ago
Hyundai has presented the Ioniq 5 to Shah Rukh Khan to commemorate the 25-year-long association with the brand. It will be the first electric vehicle in his car collection.
3 hours ago
The recall, initiated due to concerns over the manufacturing of certain components, aims to inspect and replace the affected parts
20 hours ago
Prices for the Aprilia RS 457 could be announced at India Bike Week 2023, while deliveries are likely to begin from early 2024 onwards
21 hours ago
The Gemini battery utilises a unique dual-chemistry design that combines two distinct cell types to maximise efficiency and range
1 day ago
Gauhar Khan and her husband, Zaid Darbar, were pictured together at the dealership in Mumbai while taking delivery of their new Mercedes.
14 days ago
The new Mercedes-AMG C 43 is bolder, more powerful and promises to offer better performance than its predecessor, despite having a smaller engine. So, can it live up to those claims? Let’s find out!
16 days ago
A power upgrade and more features push the price up but make one of Mercedes' best-sellers more interesting
23 days ago
The BMW X5 has been one of the better-looking SUVs out there. And that remains unchanged with the updated model as well.
27 days ago
The Defender has been a popular model in India. Here’s a quick recap on what stands out in the latest version and its prices