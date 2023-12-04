Actor Nayanthara's Husband Gifts Her A Mercedes-Maybach For Her Birthday

South Indian actor Nayanthara took to social media to share a teaser of her gift, showcasing the Maybach emblem. While the actor didn't share further details of the vehicle acquired, from closer inspection of the image, it can be understood that the vehicle is the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600. This luxury SUV was presented to the actor as a present from her husband, Vignesh Shivan, a director in the Tamil film industry.

She captioned it as, “WELCOME HOME YOU BEAUTY. My dear husband, Thank you for the most sweetest Birthday gift. Love you”

Under the hood of the Maybach GLS600 lies a potent 4.0-litre Biturbo V8 engine, bolstered by a unique 48-volt electrical system featuring the EQ function. This robust engine delivers an impressive 557 hp and 730 Nm of peak power and torque. It seamlessly integrates with a sophisticated 9-speed automatic transmission, channelling power to all four wheels through Mercedes’ specialized 4MATIC drivetrain. Despite its substantial weight exceeding 3.2 tons, this configuration enables the SUV to achieve an impressive 0 to 100 km/h acceleration in just 4.9 seconds. The Maybach GLS600 starts at Rs 2.96 Crore, ex-showroom, with the on-road cost surpassing Rs 3 Crore.

The GLS Maybach carries a price tag of Rs 2.96 crore (ex-showroom, India)

Nayanthara's garage has seen an array of luxury cars over time, including the BMW 7 Series, BMW 5 Series, Mercedes-Benz GLS, Ford Endeavour, and a Toyota Innova.

Nayanthara joins stars such as Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn, and Aditya Roy Kapoor, including personalities from South Indian cinema like Ram Charan and even Malayalam megastar Mammooty, who have all chosen this car as their ride of choice.



Written by: - Ronit Agarwal