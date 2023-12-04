Login

Actor Nayanthara's Husband Gifts Her A Mercedes-Maybach For Her Birthday

The Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 was gifted to the actor by her husband, Vignesh Shivan on her birthday
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on December 4, 2023

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The actor recently made her Hindi film debut in the blockbuster Jawan
  • The Maybach GLS is priced at Rs 2.96 crore (ex-showroom, India)
  • The recent addition is a part of her collection that includes the BMW 7 Series, BMW 5 Series, Mercedes-Benz GLS, Ford Endeavour, and a Toyota Innova

South Indian actor Nayanthara took to social media to share a teaser of her gift, showcasing the Maybach emblem. While the actor didn't share further details of the vehicle acquired, from closer inspection of the image, it can be understood that the vehicle is the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600. This luxury SUV was presented to the actor as a present from her husband, Vignesh Shivan, a director in the Tamil film industry. 

She captioned it as, “WELCOME HOME YOU BEAUTY. My dear husband, Thank you for the most sweetest Birthday gift. Love you”

 

Also Read: Actor Gauhar Khan Brings Home A Mercedes-Benz GLE 300d SUV

 

Under the hood of the Maybach GLS600 lies a potent 4.0-litre Biturbo V8 engine, bolstered by a unique 48-volt electrical system featuring the EQ function. This robust engine delivers an impressive 557 hp and 730 Nm of peak power and torque. It seamlessly integrates with a sophisticated 9-speed automatic transmission, channelling power to all four wheels through Mercedes’ specialized 4MATIC drivetrain. Despite its substantial weight exceeding 3.2 tons, this configuration enables the SUV to achieve an impressive 0 to 100 km/h acceleration in just 4.9 seconds. The Maybach GLS600 starts at Rs 2.96 Crore, ex-showroom, with the on-road cost surpassing Rs 3 Crore.

The GLS Maybach carries a price tag of Rs 2.96 crore (ex-showroom, India)

 

Nayanthara's garage has seen an array of luxury cars over time, including the BMW 7 Series, BMW 5 Series, Mercedes-Benz GLS, Ford Endeavour, and a Toyota Innova.

 

Also Read: Actor Dulquer Salmaan Buys Ferrari 296 GTB Worth Rs 5.4 Crore

 

Nayanthara joins stars such as Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn, and Aditya Roy Kapoor, including personalities from South Indian cinema like Ram Charan and even Malayalam megastar Mammooty, who have all chosen this car as their ride of choice.
 

Written by: - Ronit Agarwal

# Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600# Mercedes-Maybach GLS# Mercedes-Maybach GLS Nayanthara# Mercedes-Maybach# Luxury SUV# Luxury SUVs# Mercedes-Benz India
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2018 Toyota Innova Crysta
8.0
0
10
2018 Toyota Innova Crysta
  • 48,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
₹ 18.50 L
₹ 41,434/month emi
Guru Kripa Motors Prashant Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2022 Mahindra XUV300
8.5
0
10
2022 Mahindra XUV300
  • 31,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
₹ 11.25 L
₹ 23,790/month emi
Guru Kripa Motors Prashant Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2022 Tata Harrier
8.9
0
10
2022 Tata Harrier
  • 9,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
₹ 21.50 L
₹ 48,153/month emi
Guru Kripa Motors Prashant Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2021 Hyundai Creta
8.3
0
10
2021 Hyundai Creta
  • 46,630 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
₹ 15.90 L
₹ 35,611/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2022 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
9.1
0
10
2022 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
  • 9,800 km
  • Petrol+CNG
  • Manual
₹ 6.50 L
₹ 14,558/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2019 Hyundai Grand i10
8.3
0
10
2019 Hyundai Grand i10
  • 32,400 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 5.40 L
₹ 12,094/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2018 Honda City
7.5
0
10
2018 Honda City
  • 72,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 7.75 L
₹ 17,357/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2018 Toyota Innova Crysta
7.4
0
10
2018 Toyota Innova Crysta
  • 85,500 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 15.75 L
₹ 35,275/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2016 Skoda Octavia
2016 Skoda Octavia
  • 72,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
₹ 10.50 L
₹ 23,516/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2016 Hyundai Creta
7.6
0
10
2016 Hyundai Creta
  • 36,800 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 7.95 L
₹ 17,805/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi

Popular Mercedes-Maybach Models

Mercedes-Maybach S-Class
Mercedes-Maybach S-Class

₹ 2.5 - 3.2 Crore

Mercedes-Maybach GLS
Mercedes-Maybach GLS

₹ 2.43 Crore

Upcoming Cars

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

Expected Price :

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 5, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQA
Mercedes-Benz EQA

Expected Price :

₹ 55 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 5, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQE
Mercedes-Benz EQE

Expected Price :

₹ 1 - 1.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Skoda Enyaq iV
Skoda Enyaq iV

Expected Price :

₹ 50 - 55 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 14, 2023

Mercedes-Maybach EQS
Mercedes-Maybach EQS

Expected Price :

₹ 2 - 2.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 15, 2023

Tata Punch EV
Tata Punch EV

Expected Price :

₹ 11 - 12 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 23, 2023

Jeep Grand Wagoneer
Jeep Grand Wagoneer

Expected Price :

₹ 65 - 70 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 29, 2023

Hyundai Ioniq 6
Hyundai Ioniq 6

Expected Price :

₹ 60 - 65 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 12, 2024

Honda HR-V
Honda HR-V

Expected Price :

₹ 15 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 19, 2024

BMW 4 Series
BMW 4 Series

Expected Price :

₹ 50 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 7, 2024

Upcoming Bikes

Suzuki V-Strom 1050
Suzuki V-Strom 1050

Expected Price :

₹ 14.4 - 15 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Aprilia RS 457
Aprilia RS 457

Expected Price :

₹ 3.3 - 3.6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Yamaha MT-03
Yamaha MT-03

Expected Price :

₹ 3.5 - 3.65 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 15, 2023

Honda Activa 7G
Honda Activa 7G

Expected Price :

₹ 80,000 - 95,000

Expected Launch : Dec 15, 2023

Suzuki SV 650
Suzuki SV 650

Expected Price :

₹ 7.5 - 8.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 20, 2023

Yamaha New YZF R3
Yamaha New YZF R3

Expected Price :

₹ 3.5 - 3.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 21, 2023

Yamaha XSR155
Yamaha XSR155

Expected Price :

₹ 1.35 - 1.45 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 22, 2023

Husqvarna Norden 901
Husqvarna Norden 901

Expected Price :

₹ 8 - 10 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 29, 2023

Yezdi Roadking
Yezdi Roadking

Expected Price :

₹ 2.6 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 29, 2023

Benelli Leoncino 800
Benelli Leoncino 800

Expected Price :

₹ 8 - 8.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 9, 2024

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

MoRTH To Introduce Free Medical Treatment For Accident Victims
MoRTH To Introduce Free Medical Treatment For Accident Victims
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-13337 second ago

The ministry aims to introduce free medical treatment for injured accident victims in the next three to four months

Greaves Electric Mobility Opens First International Dealership In Nepal
Greaves Electric Mobility Opens First International Dealership In Nepal
c&b icon
By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

-11717 second ago

Greaves Electric Mobility has collaborated with Kedia Organisation and is setting up its first dealership in Teku, Kathmandu

Lamborghini Urus PHEV Spotted Testing At The Nurbugring
Lamborghini Urus PHEV Spotted Testing At The Nurbugring
c&b icon
By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

-10899 second ago

With the launch slated for 2024, the Lamborghini Urus PHEV was spotted testing at the gruelling Nurburgring race track.

Maruti-Suzuki EVX-Based Toyota Urban SUV EV Concept Unveiled
Maruti-Suzuki EVX-Based Toyota Urban SUV EV Concept Unveiled
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-10502 second ago

The Urban SUV concept is the first in a line of 6 EVs, which the company says will be revealed toward the first half of 2024

CFMoto’s New 675 Triple Engine Makes Over 100 bhp
CFMoto’s New 675 Triple Engine Makes Over 100 bhp
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-6915 second ago

CFMoto revealed a new mid-size in-line triple engine at EICMA 2023 and now the specifications of the engine have been revealed.

Kawasaki To Showcase A New Motorcycle At IBW 2023
Kawasaki To Showcase A New Motorcycle At IBW 2023
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-1626 second ago

India Kawasaki is all set to revive a popular motorcycle name at the upcoming India Bike Week 2023. Hint! It is likely to be a cruiser motorcycle, that was on sale in India many years ago.

Shah Rukh Khan Takes Delivery of 1100th All-Electric Hyundai Ioniq 5
Shah Rukh Khan Takes Delivery of 1100th All-Electric Hyundai Ioniq 5
c&b icon
By Seshan Vijayraghvan
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

Hyundai has presented the Ioniq 5 to Shah Rukh Khan to commemorate the 25-year-long association with the brand. It will be the first electric vehicle in his car collection.

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Initiates Recall For H'ness CB 350 and CB 350 RS Motorcycles
Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Initiates Recall For H'ness CB 350 and CB 350 RS Motorcycles
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

3 hours ago

The recall, initiated due to concerns over the manufacturing of certain components, aims to inspect and replace the affected parts

Aprilia RS 457 To Be Showcased At India Bike Week 2023
Aprilia RS 457 To Be Showcased At India Bike Week 2023
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

20 hours ago

Prices for the Aprilia RS 457 could be announced at India Bike Week 2023, while deliveries are likely to begin from early 2024 onwards

ONE Gemini Dual-Chemistry Battery Tested In A BMW iX; Achieves 978.6 Km Range On A Single Charge
ONE Gemini Dual-Chemistry Battery Tested In A BMW iX; Achieves 978.6 Km Range On A Single Charge
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

21 hours ago

The Gemini battery utilises a unique dual-chemistry design that combines two distinct cell types to maximise efficiency and range

Actor Gauhar Khan Brings Home A Mercedes-Benz GLE 300d SUV
Actor Gauhar Khan Brings Home A Mercedes-Benz GLE 300d SUV
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 day ago

Gauhar Khan and her husband, Zaid Darbar, were pictured together at the dealership in Mumbai while taking delivery of their new Mercedes.

Mercedes-AMG C 43 4Matic Review: Same Madness In A Smaller Package
Mercedes-AMG C 43 4Matic Review: Same Madness In A Smaller Package
c&b icon
By Seshan Vijayraghvan
calendar-icon

14 days ago

The new Mercedes-AMG C 43 is bolder, more powerful and promises to offer better performance than its predecessor, despite having a smaller engine. So, can it live up to those claims? Let’s find out!

Mercedes-Benz GLE 450 Facelift Review
Mercedes-Benz GLE 450 Facelift Review
c&b icon
By Girish Karkera
calendar-icon

16 days ago

A power upgrade and more features push the price up but make one of Mercedes' best-sellers more interesting

BMW X5 Facelift Review: In Pictures
BMW X5 Facelift Review: In Pictures
c&b icon
By Dhruv Attri
calendar-icon

23 days ago

The BMW X5 has been one of the better-looking SUVs out there. And that remains unchanged with the updated model as well.

First Look: 2023 Land Rover Defender 110
First Look: 2023 Land Rover Defender 110
c&b icon
By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

27 days ago

The Defender has been a popular model in India. Here’s a quick recap on what stands out in the latest version and its prices

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Actor Nayanthara's Husband Gifts Her A Mercedes-Maybach For Her Birthday
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2023. All rights reserved