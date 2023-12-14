Mercedes-Benz India To Hike Prices Of Select Models By 2 Per Cent From January 1, 2024
By Yash Sunil
1 mins read
Published on December 14, 2023
- The C-Class will get dearer by Rs 60,000 from January 1, 2024
- The GLS SUV will see a hike of Rs 2.6 lakh
- The Mercedes-Maybach S 680 will cost Rs 3.4 lakh more from January 1, 2024
German Luxury automaker Mercedes-Benz has announced that it will hike the prices of select models in India by up to 2 per cent from January 1, 2024. The brand justifies the price hike owing to offset rising input, commodity, and logistics costs.
Also Read: BMW India To Hike Prices From January 2024
The price hike will range from Rs 60,000 for the C-Class, which is priced between Rs 57 and Rs 62 lakh. The GLS SUV, which is priced at Rs 1.31 crore, will see a hike of up to Rs 2.6 lakh, and the flagship Mercedes-Maybach S 680, which is priced at Rs 3.40 crore, will incur a price hike of Rs 3.4 lakh. All prices mentioned above are ex-showroom, India.
Mercedes-Benz India Managing Director and CEO Santosh Iyer said, “High-cost pressures driven primarily by rising input costs, commodity pricing, increased logistics costs, combined with inflationary pressures have been exerting cost pressure on our overall operations. Our tailored financing solutions from MBFS, will however ensure an optimum cost of ownership for customers, having a minimal impact.”
Mercedes-Benz India states that the price revision is expected to offset some of the costs to sustain a profitable business for the company and its franchise partners. Moreover, the brand also explains that while the company majorly absorbs these additional costs, some of these increased costs will be passed on to the market.
Also Read: Skoda India To Hike Prices From January 2024
Most of the passenger vehicle makers, Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai Motor India, Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, Honda, Volkswagen, Škoda Auto, Audi and BMW, have announced plans to increase the prices of their vehicles in January to offset the adverse impact of rising input and material costs.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
- 44,300 km
- Diesel
- Automatic
- 84,000 km
- Petrol
- Automatic
- 77,000 km
- Diesel
- Automatic
- 1,31,000 km
- Diesel
- Manual
- 1,17,400 km
- Petrol
- Automatic
- 77,437 km
- Diesel
- Manual
- 1,09,000 km
- Diesel
- Manual
- 76,000 km
- Diesel
- Automatic
- 62,500 km
- Diesel
- Automatic
- 81,000 km
- Petrol
- Manual
Popular Mercedes-Benz Models
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-19408 second ago
The Shotgun 650 has been officially unveiled and is set for launch in early 2024
-17228 second ago
The Scorpio-N received low scores for adult and road user protection as well as the lack of ADAS tech.
-11341 second ago
The third edition of the TVS MotoSoul was alongside the India Bike Week in Goa. TVS says the MotoSoul has grown 5 times from the first edition of the motorcycling festival.
-10016 second ago
Kia has debuted the Sonet facelift with revised exteriors, additional technology for the interiors and Level 1 ADAS functionality
-8855 second ago
Both motorcycles are powered by a 321cc parallel-twin liquid-cooled unit that produces 42 bhp and 29.6 Nm
-1530 second ago
The vehicle will come with revised styling and some new features, notably, ADAS
-238 second ago
TVS Motor said the money will be used to provide necessary flood relief and support for the affected people and is in line with the philosophy of giving back to the community
14 hours ago
The teaser videos released by Kia tell us that the new Sonet will come with a refreshed exterior styling, along with new features and tech.
16 hours ago
The Urus will be used by the state police for special purposes, including transporting organs and plasma, in Rome, Italy.
16 hours ago
The final model, a Velvet Red 2023 Chrysler 300C, powered by a 6.4L V8 Hemi engine, was celebrated by the Brampton team.
23 hours ago
The Range Rover Electric will have an 800-volt architecture and support software over-the-air updates and make a global debut in 2024
1 day ago
The latest AMG SL variant amps up the power with an uprated twin-turbo V8 and strong hybrid tech.
7 days ago
The Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 4MATIC+ Coupe has an upgraded 3.0-litre inline six-cylinder turbo engine producing 442 bhp and 560 Nm torque.
8 days ago
MS Dhoni was recently spotted driving his new Mercedes-AMG G63 but what really caught everyone’s attention was the special number plate
9 days ago
The Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 was gifted to the actor by her husband, Vignesh Shivan on her birthday