Skoda India To Hike Prices From January 2024
By Jafar Rizvi
1 mins read
Published on December 13, 2023
Highlights
- The price hike will come into effect from January 1, 2024.
- Price hike will vary across models.
- The increase is around 2 per cent on ex-showroom costs.
Skoda Auto India has announced it will implement a price hike of up to 2 per starting January 1, 2024. The price increase will vary across the brand's entire model range, which comprises the Skoda Slavia, Kushaq, and Kodiaq SUV. The price adjustment is attributed to rising supply, input, and operational costs.
Also Read: Volkswagen India To Hike Prices From January 2024
The price hike will come into effect from January 1, 2024.
As for the current prices of Skoda’s lineup, starting with the Slavia, which is the brand’s only sedan offering, it starts at Rs 10.89 lakh and goes up to Rs 19.12 lakh. The mid-size SUV, Kushaq, starts at Rs 10.89 lakh and goes up to Rs 19.51 lakh. Both of the aforementioned models recently got a special edition, namely the Elegance edition, which is offered with the 1.5-litre TSI engine. Lastly, prices for Skoda’s SUV, the Kodiaq, start at Rs 38.50 lakh and go up to Rs 40.00 lakh (all prices ex-showroom).
Also Read: Citroen India To Hike Prices For All Models From January 2024
Price hike will vary across models.
Apart from Skoda, several other car manufacturers, including Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Mahindra MG Motor India, Citroen, Audi, BMW, and Volkswagen, have announced an impending price increase.
